LOS ANGELES — Popular social media influencer Evelyn Ha is facing intense scrutiny after her ex-boyfriends Ben Pasternak and Fred Liu publicly accused her of infidelity, sparking a wave of cheating rumors that have dominated online discussions and divided her fanbase.

The controversy erupted in late April 2026 when Pasternak, a tech entrepreneur and former partner of Ha, released a video addressing their breakup. In the clip, Pasternak claimed Ha had cheated on him and alleged she had done the same in previous relationships, including with Fred Liu. The accusations quickly went viral, prompting Liu to respond with his own statements that further fueled the fire.

Ha, known for her lifestyle, fashion and family content as part of the "Ha Sisters" alongside her siblings, has built a massive following across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The 21-year-old content creator has not directly addressed the specific cheating claims but has faced additional allegations of physical abuse from Pasternak, which she has strongly denied through representatives.

The situation has become a tangled web of mutual accusations. Pasternak alleged that Ha was unfaithful during their relationship and portrayed himself as the victim of manipulation. Liu, another former partner, has pushed back against some of Pasternak's claims while sharing his own perspective on their past relationship. Online communities have been flooded with screenshots, old videos and speculation as supporters of each side clash.

This is not the first time Ha's personal life has drawn public attention. As a prominent Asian-American influencer, her relationships and family dynamics have often been topics of discussion among fans. The current scandal, however, has reached a new level of intensity due to the direct involvement of her exes and the serious nature of the allegations.

Representatives for Ha have pushed back against the claims, describing some of the statements as "fabricated and malicious." They emphasized that Ha is focusing on her mental health and career while urging fans to avoid spreading unverified information. Legal experts note that such public disputes can sometimes lead to defamation concerns, though no lawsuits have been filed as of yet.

The cheating rumors have sparked broader conversations about accountability in influencer relationships, the speed of social media judgment and the challenges of maintaining privacy in the digital age. Many young fans who grew up watching Ha's content expressed disappointment and confusion, while others defended her right to privacy and cautioned against believing one-sided narratives.

Social media platforms have seen a surge in related content, with hashtags tied to the drama trending for days. Some creators have produced reaction videos analyzing old posts and timelines, while others have called for more empathy and less speculation. The story has also drawn attention from gossip accounts and entertainment news outlets, amplifying its reach.

Ha rose to prominence through relatable family vlogs, fashion hauls and lifestyle content alongside her sisters. Her authentic-seeming personality helped build a loyal audience, particularly among young women and Asian-American viewers. The current controversy has forced many followers to reconcile their perception of her public persona with the private allegations now circulating.

Mental health advocates have used the moment to highlight the harmful effects of rapid online judgment and the pressure placed on young influencers. Several commentators noted that regardless of the truth behind the rumors, the intense public scrutiny can have lasting impacts on those involved.

As the story continues to develop, both Ha and her exes have largely stepped back from direct public commentary. Legal teams on all sides are believed to be monitoring the situation closely. The lack of official statements has allowed rumors to proliferate, creating a challenging environment for all parties seeking to control the narrative.

For Ha's career, the scandal presents both risks and potential opportunities. While some brands and collaborators may distance themselves during the controversy, others have stood by her, citing her past positive contributions and the importance of due process. Her management team is reportedly focused on protecting her well-being while planning future content strategies.

The Evelyn Ha cheating rumors highlight the complex intersection of influencer culture, personal relationships and public consumption of private drama. In an era where personal lives are often content, maintaining boundaries has become increasingly difficult. The situation serves as a cautionary tale about the speed and permanence of online allegations.

As more details potentially emerge in the coming weeks, the public remains captivated by the unfolding drama. Whether the accusations lead to lasting damage to Ha's reputation or fade as another internet controversy remains to be seen. For now, the focus for many observers is on separating verified facts from speculation while respecting the privacy and well-being of those involved.

The influencer community continues to watch closely. Many creators have used the moment to discuss healthier relationship dynamics and the importance of verification before sharing sensitive claims. Others have called for more compassion, noting that public figures are still human beings navigating complex personal situations.

Ha's journey from rising TikTok star to established content creator has been marked by both success and scrutiny. How she navigates this latest challenge will likely influence the next chapter of her public career and personal life.