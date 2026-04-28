NEW YORK — Katie Holmes is generating fresh headlines in April 2026 after liking Instagram comments suggesting a romantic reunion with her former "Dawson's Creek" co-star Joshua Jackson, just weeks after announcing their collaboration on the new film "Happy Hours," which she is writing, directing and starring in.

The 47-year-old actress drew attention on social media after reportedly liking fan comments that said she and Jackson "should be a couple," reigniting speculation about their relationship more than 25 years after they dated during the early days of the iconic teen drama. Holmes and Jackson, also 47, dated in real life from 1998 to 1999 while filming "Dawson's Creek."

The timing of the social media activity coincides with promotion for "Happy Hours," a romantic drama trilogy in which Holmes and Jackson will play former lovers who reunite years after their relationship ended. Holmes shared an Instagram post on April 16 celebrating the project's selection for the Tribeca Film Festival in June, calling the opportunity to work with Jackson again "a dream."

Fans and media outlets have been quick to connect the dots between the on-screen reunion and off-screen chemistry. Holmes and Jackson were photographed together at a Brunello Cucinelli event in New York on April 14, where they appeared relaxed and affectionate in public. Holmes wore a stylish sequin skirt and peekaboo bra top that recalled her viral cashmere bra moment from 2019, drawing praise for her timeless fashion sense.

The project marks a significant creative milestone for Holmes, who has increasingly taken on writing and directing roles in recent years. "Happy Hours" explores themes of second chances and closure, mirroring elements of her own highly publicized past relationships. Sources close to the production describe the script as deeply personal, with Holmes drawing from her experiences navigating fame, love and personal growth.

Holmes' recent public appearances have showcased a confident, youthful vibe. In mid-April, she stepped out in New York City with a fresh champagne-blonde bob haircut, one of 2026's trending spring looks. She has also been spotted in breezy spring outfits, including a white maxi skirt and bandana in San Diego earlier this year, embracing romantic, effortless styles that resonate with current fashion trends.

The actress continues to balance her Hollywood career with theater work. She recently starred in "Hedda Gabler" at The Old Globe in San Diego, earning praise for her stage presence. Fans who attended shared positive reviews on social media, highlighting her commitment to live performance even as she juggles film projects.

Holmes has maintained a relatively private personal life since her high-profile divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012. She shares daughter Suri, now a teenager, with the actor and has focused on shielding her from the spotlight. Recent sightings of Holmes with Suri in New York have shown a close mother-daughter bond, with both appearing makeup-free and relaxed during casual outings.

Industry observers view Holmes' current phase as one of creative empowerment. After early roles that defined her as America's sweetheart on "Dawson's Creek," she has carved out a more independent path with indie films, directorial efforts and selective mainstream projects. Her decision to reunite with Jackson professionally has been celebrated as a full-circle moment for fans of the beloved series.

"Happy Hours" is expected to film later in 2026, with the Tribeca premiere generating significant anticipation. The project's romantic nature has only fueled speculation about whether art might imitate life once again for the former on-screen and off-screen couple. Neither Holmes nor Jackson has directly addressed the dating rumors, maintaining professional focus in public statements.

Holmes' fashion choices continue to make waves. At the Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers collection launch, she wore affordable wide-leg jeans that quickly sold out, proving her influence extends beyond red carpets to everyday style. Her ability to make high-low looks feel accessible has solidified her status as a fashion icon for women of all ages.

As Holmes navigates this busy period, she remains selective about projects. Insiders say she prioritizes stories with emotional depth and strong female perspectives. Her growing body of work behind the camera suggests a desire to shape narratives rather than simply appear in them.

Public interest in Holmes has remained steady over the decades. From her "Dawson's Creek" days to her marriage to Tom Cruise and subsequent independence, she has evolved into a multifaceted artist who commands respect for her privacy and professionalism. The current chapter, blending nostalgia with new creative ventures, appears to suit her well.

Looking ahead, Holmes' involvement in "Happy Hours" and potential romance rumors will likely keep her in the spotlight through the summer festival circuit. Whether the on-screen chemistry translates to something more personal remains to be seen, but for now, fans are enjoying the reunion of two beloved stars who captured hearts together more than two decades ago.

Holmes continues to prove that reinvention is possible at any stage of a Hollywood career. With a fresh hairstyle, exciting new projects and a touch of romantic intrigue, she enters the warmer months of 2026 as one of entertainment's most watchable figures.