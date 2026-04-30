NEW YORK — Persistent rumors that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are heading for divorce have reached a fever pitch in late April 2026, with multiple sources claiming the couple has been living separately and is preparing legal documents amid mounting strain from Lively's bitter legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Here are the five most important things you must know about the high-profile split rumors:

1. The Couple Has Reportedly Been Living Apart Insiders say Blake Lively, 38, and Ryan Reynolds, 49, have been spending time in separate residences for several weeks. Reynolds has been primarily at the family's New York home with their four children — James, Inez, Betty and Olin — while Lively has remained in Los Angeles. The physical distance has fueled speculation that the once-envied Hollywood marriage is nearing its end after 14 years together.

2. Lively's Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Is a Major Strain The ongoing lawsuit between Lively and Baldoni over the film It Ends With Us has reportedly taken a heavy toll on the marriage. Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Baldoni countersued, alleging Lively and Reynolds orchestrated a smear campaign. Sources say Reynolds has grown frustrated with the constant media scrutiny and its impact on their family, creating tension behind closed doors.

3. Massive Financial and Custody Stakes A divorce between two of Hollywood's biggest stars would be one of the most expensive and closely watched splits in years. The couple's combined net worth exceeds $200 million, including multiple properties, production companies and future earnings from major franchises. With four young children, custody arrangements and co-parenting plans would be central to any proceedings. Both have previously emphasized keeping their kids out of the public eye.

4. No Official Confirmation Yet Neither Lively nor Reynolds has directly addressed the rumors. Their representatives have declined comment, maintaining the couple's long-standing preference for privacy. However, the volume of consistent reporting from multiple credible outlets suggests the situation is serious. The couple has not been photographed together in recent weeks, adding fuel to the speculation.

5. Past Resilience Raises Hope for Reconciliation Despite the current strain, Lively and Reynolds have weathered previous challenges together. They first met on the set of Green Lantern and built what appeared to be a genuine, grounded relationship. Their playful social media exchanges and united front during public difficulties have made them fan favorites. Many observers believe the couple could still find a path forward if they can resolve the current pressures.

The marriage between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has long been considered one of Hollywood's strongest. From their charming early romance to building a large family while maintaining successful careers, they represented a modern success story. Recent developments, however, suggest that even seemingly solid relationships face significant challenges under the intense glare of fame and high-stakes professional pressures.

Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni has been particularly messy and public. The legal battle has dragged on for months, generating daily headlines and social media commentary. Sources say the emotional and financial toll has created friction at home, with Reynolds prioritizing family privacy while Lively fights to protect her reputation and career.

Friends of the couple describe them as exhausted but still committed to finding common ground. "They love each other deeply and adore their children," one insider said. "This isn't easy, but they've overcome difficult periods before."

A potential divorce would trigger intense media coverage and speculation about custody, asset division and future co-parenting arrangements. Both Lively and Reynolds have substantial business interests — Lively with her lifestyle brand and Reynolds with Maximum Effort Productions — that would need careful untangling.

For now, the focus remains on whether the couple can navigate this challenging period. Their history suggests resilience, but the combination of legal warfare, parenting demands and career pressures has created what many describe as an unprecedented test for their relationship.

The entertainment world continues watching closely. Any official announcement or joint public appearance would likely shift the narrative dramatically. Until then, the rumors persist, leaving fans hoping for a positive resolution for one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.