Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Fans Wear Diapers in Concert Front Rows, Says She's "Smelled" It Firsthand

Olivia Rodrigo has seen — and smelled — things at her concerts that have stuck with her long after the lights go down. The pop star revealed in a recent radio interview that some of her most dedicated fans have resorted to wearing diapers in order to secure front-row spots at her shows, a phenomenon she says she has personally encountered on more than one occasion.

The "Drop Dead" singer discussed the unusual fan behavior during an interview with the U.K. radio show KISS Breakfast, describing it as something she has come to recognize as a recurring pattern rather than an isolated incident.

A Strategy for Securing the Front Row

"I have been to certain concerts and certain festivals where people wear diapers so that they can be front row of the show," Rodrigo said. "That's been an experience of a performer that I have smelled and experienced."

The singer drew a comparison to a far larger and more widely recognized event where a similar strategy is commonly employed by attendees hoping to avoid losing their spot during long waits. "It's also like with the ball drop in New York for New Year's Eve, everyone is wearing diapers — they sit there all day," Rodrigo said. "That's a thing. I think about it kind of often. It's a real thing."

The comparison underscores just how entrenched the practice has become among devoted fans willing to endure extreme discomfort for hours at a time in order to claim prime positioning at high-demand live events, whether at a pop concert or a major civic celebration.

A Direct Encounter With Fans During a 2025 Show

Rodrigo's comments to KISS Breakfast were not the first time she has publicly acknowledged the phenomenon. During a fan-recorded video from a 2025 performance at BST Hyde Park in London, Rodrigo could be seen directly addressing audience members holding up a sign referencing the practice.

"'Wearing diapers for front row,'" she read off of the sign held up by fans in the crowd. "Is that true? Did you guys wear diapers? You're wearing a diaper to be in the front row?"

Rather than expressing discomfort at the revelation, Rodrigo responded with genuine appreciation for the extreme lengths her fans had gone to in order to see her perform up close. "Wow. Wow, that's actually amazing," she said at the time. "I love you. Thank you for doing that."

A Candid Health Revelation

Elsewhere in the same KISS Breakfast interview, Rodrigo opened up about a previously undisclosed health condition while discussing the inspiration behind one of the tracks from her latest album. Asked, "What is actually wrong with you?" in reference to her new song "What's Wrong With Me," Rodrigo offered an unexpectedly direct answer.

"There's quite a lot that's wrong with me," she said. "The thing that comes to mind is I'm actually 60 percent deaf in my left ear. So if you were to sit on this side of me and try to tell me a secret, I couldn't make out what you were saying."

The revelation added a layer of personal context to the new album's exploration of vulnerability and self-deprecating humor, themes that have become recurring touchpoints throughout Rodrigo's evolving songwriting style across her three studio albums.

Social Media Habits and a Secret Burner Account

Rodrigo, who has frequently woven references to internet culture and online behavior into her music, also discussed her own relationship with social media during the interview. She revealed she maintains an anonymous account separate from her public, verified presence online.

"I do have a burner account," she said. "I don't post anything on it, but if I ever wanted to stalk someone, I use my little fake account."

The singer also offered a candid, self-deprecating description of the type of content her algorithm tends to surface for her, painting an unglamorous picture of her actual scrolling habits despite her status as one of pop music's biggest current stars. "Dumb ones, like soap cutting ones," she said, describing the videos. "Brain rot, weird AI-generated videos of pets."

Context From a Broader Pattern of Outspoken Interviews

Read more Olivia Rodrigo vs Sabrina Carpenter: Who Dominates Global Pop in 2026? Olivia Rodrigo vs Sabrina Carpenter: Who Dominates Global Pop in 2026?

The diaper revelation and hearing disclosure arrive amid a string of unusually candid public comments from Rodrigo in recent months, part of a broader pattern in which the singer has shown a willingness to address unconventional or sensitive topics directly rather than deflecting them. She has previously responded to ongoing internet speculation from amateur "detectives" still parsing her music for supposed references to a rumored feud with Taylor Swift, and has also pushed back against criticism of a babydoll-style dress she wore publicly, arguing the backlash reflected how society has come to normalize the sexualization of youthful appearances in fashion and pop culture.

The Album and Tour Driving the Conversation

The series of interviews comes as Rodrigo promotes her third studio album, "You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love," which was released on June 12. The album marks her latest exploration of heartbreak, self-doubt, and the chaotic experience of growing up under intense public scrutiny — themes that have defined her work since her 2021 debut single catapulted her to global fame as a teenager.

Rodrigo is set to kick off a major international tour in support of the new album beginning in September. The tour will include more than 80 shows across North America and Europe, with the run scheduled to conclude in London in May 2027 — a sprawling, more-than-yearlong commitment that will give her devoted fanbase, diapers or otherwise, ample additional opportunity to secure their preferred spot in the crowd.

A Performer Known for Candor

Rodrigo's willingness to discuss unusual fan behavior, personal health details, and her own private internet habits so openly reflects a broader persona she has cultivated throughout her rapid rise in the music industry — that of an artist who treats interviews less as carefully managed press appearances and more as extensions of the same unfiltered emotional honesty that characterizes her songwriting. Whether discussing hearing loss, algorithm-fed pet videos, or the more unusual extremes some fans go to in pursuit of a better view of the stage, Rodrigo has consistently shown little hesitation in addressing topics many performers in her position might otherwise avoid.

As her new album continues its rollout and her tour preparations move forward, fans and casual observers alike are likely to keep encountering this same blend of vulnerability and bluntness that has increasingly defined how the pop star discusses both her art and her own life in public.