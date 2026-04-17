Olivia Rodrigo's Dating History: From Disney Co-Stars to Latest Rumors With Cameron Winter

LOS ANGELES — Olivia Rodrigo, the Grammy-winning singer whose confessional lyrics have turned personal heartbreak into chart-topping anthems, has maintained a relatively private love life despite intense public scrutiny. At 23, the "Drivers License" star has been linked to a handful of actors, producers and musicians, with each chapter often inspiring speculation about her songwriting.

Rodrigo has never been one to confirm or deny relationships in detail, preferring to let her music speak for itself. Yet paparazzi sightings, social media clues and insider reports have painted a clear timeline of her romantic history from her Disney Channel days through her rise to global stardom and into 2026.

Her earliest known relationship was with fellow Disney actor Ethan Wacker. The pair met while filming the Disney Channel series "Bizaardvark," where Rodrigo played Paige and Wacker portrayed Bernie. They began dating around 2018-2019 when both were teenagers. The romance stayed low-key and ended amicably by late 2019 as their careers took different paths. Fans look back on this period as Rodrigo's pre-fame chapter, before the explosive success of her debut album "Sour."

The most publicized early romance involved her "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" co-star Joshua Bassett. Rodrigo and Bassett, who played on-screen love interests Nini and Ricky, were rumored to have dated from 2019 into mid-2020. The relationship reportedly ended around the time Bassett was linked to Sabrina Carpenter, sparking intense fan theories and online drama. Many listeners interpreted multiple tracks on "Sour," including "Drivers License" and "Deja Vu," as drawing from this experience, though neither party has directly confirmed the details. The situation highlighted the challenges young stars face when personal lives become public fodder.

After the "Sour" era, Rodrigo was linked to music producer and director Adam Faze starting in June 2021. The pair was photographed kissing in Los Angeles and attending events together, including a "Space Jam 2" premiere. Their relationship lasted roughly seven months, ending in early 2022. Sources described it as a relatively private romance that quietly fizzled out. Some fans have speculated that elements of the song "Vampire" from her second album "Guts" could reference this chapter, though Rodrigo has never confirmed the inspiration.

Later in 2022, Rodrigo was briefly linked to DJ and music executive Zack Bia. The two were first spotted together around the Super Bowl in February 2022 and dated for about six months until August. Their connection appeared casual, with insiders noting they enjoyed spending time at parties and events. The romance ended without reported drama, and both moved on amicably. Bia's name has also surfaced in fan discussions about "Vampire," but again, no confirmation has come from Rodrigo herself.

The longest and most visible relationship to date was with British actor Louis Partridge. The pair were first linked in late 2023 after being photographed sharing a passionate kiss in New York. Partridge, known for roles in "Enola Holmes" and the miniseries "Pistol," supported Rodrigo during her "Guts World Tour," attending multiple shows and appearing affectionate in public. Rodrigo even included the loving track "So American" on the deluxe version of "Guts," with lyrics suggesting deep affection. The couple dated for roughly two years, keeping much of their time together private while occasionally surfacing in sightings.

Reports of a split emerged in December 2025, with sources telling outlets that the relationship had faced challenges and the pair decided it was better to part ways. Friends were reportedly surprised by the breakup. Some rumors suggested a brief reconciliation around New Year's, but by early 2026, Rodrigo appeared to be moving forward single. As of April 2026, the relationship is widely considered over.

Most recently, Rodrigo has sparked fresh romance speculation after being spotted on a casual dinner date with Cameron Winter, the 24-year-old frontman of Brooklyn-based indie rock band Geese. Photographers captured the pair leaving a Los Angeles restaurant together on April 14, 2026, smiling and chatting comfortably. Rodrigo wore a relaxed outfit of a red cardigan, white T-shirt, jeans and black ballet flats, while Winter kept it simple in a black Champion T-shirt and pants. The low-key outing quickly went viral, with headlines playfully asking if Rodrigo had found a "new driver."

The two artists share a professional connection, having both contributed to the Help(2) Benefit Compilation album. Fans have noted their shared musical worlds — Rodrigo's pop-punk edge meeting Winter's raw indie-rock style — and speculated about potential creative chemistry. Neither has commented publicly on the sighting, and it remains unclear whether the dinner signals the start of a romance or simply a friendly meeting between colleagues. As of April 17, 2026, Rodrigo has not confirmed any new relationship.

Throughout her career, Rodrigo has emphasized authenticity in her songwriting while protecting her privacy. She has spoken about the pressure of fame and the way personal experiences fuel her art without needing to provide play-by-play commentary on her love life. Supporters admire her maturity in navigating scrutiny, while critics sometimes accuse fans of overanalyzing every interaction.

Rodrigo's dating history reflects the challenges faced by young women in the spotlight: relationships that begin privately can quickly become tabloid fodder, and breakups often inspire both empathy and speculation about future music. Her ability to channel emotions into universally relatable songs has helped her connect deeply with fans, many of whom see parallels in their own lives.

As she prepares for new music — with reports hinting at a third album that could explore recent experiences — observers wonder whether fresh chapters will appear in her lyrics. For now, the dinner with Cameron Winter has given fans plenty to discuss while reminding everyone that Rodrigo continues to prioritize her craft and personal growth amid constant attention.

Her romantic timeline shows a progression from teenage Disney co-star connections to more mature relationships in the music and entertainment industries. Each chapter has been short to medium length, with Rodrigo seemingly valuing privacy and focusing on career milestones between romances.

Whether the latest sighting evolves into something more or remains a one-off moment, it adds another layer to the narrative surrounding one of pop music's most introspective young stars. Fans will likely continue watching for subtle clues in social media, interviews or new songs while respecting Rodrigo's longstanding preference for keeping certain details close to her chest.

In an industry where every dinner can spark headlines, Olivia Rodrigo's dating history underscores both the excitement and the pressure of living life under the microscope. From high school musical sets to Los Angeles restaurants, her journey has been marked by talent, resilience and a commitment to turning real emotions into art that resonates worldwide.