MUMBAI — Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced Sunday they are expecting their second child, delighting fans with a charming social media post that featured their toddler daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

The joint Instagram announcement, shared by both actors on April 19, showed young Dua Padukone Singh grasping the test kit displaying two clear lines. The simple caption consisted of a series of evil eye emojis — 🧿🧿 — a common protective symbol in Indian culture. The image quickly went viral, drawing millions of likes, comments and congratulatory messages across platforms.

This marks the couple's second foray into parenthood after welcoming daughter Dua on Sept. 8, 2024. At the time, they shared a minimalist post reading "Welcome baby girl. 8.09.2024. Deepika and Ranveer." They later revealed her name — Dua, meaning "prayer" in Arabic — during Diwali 2025 celebrations, posting heartwarming family photos that offered the public its first clear glimpse of the little one's face after months of privacy requests.

Deepika, 40, and Ranveer, known for their high-energy public personas and successful careers, have maintained a relatively low profile since becoming parents. The actress has spoken in past interviews about how motherhood transformed her, shifting priorities toward family while still pursuing projects like the upcoming film "King." Ranveer, fresh off the success of "Dhurandhar 2," has been praised by co-stars for his supportive role during Deepika's first pregnancy, often flying home for short breaks to be with her.

The couple married Nov. 14, 2018, in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. They blended Konkani and Sindhi traditions in two separate rituals, reflecting their respective heritages. Their love story began on the sets of "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela" in 2013. After years of dating — including a secret engagement in 2015 — they tied the knot in a star-studded yet private affair that captured national attention.

Sunday's pregnancy reveal echoed the playful tone of their first announcement in February 2024, when they posted baby clothes, shoes and balloons with the text "September 2024." That post sparked weeks of excitement before Dua's arrival the following September. This time, involving Dua directly in the announcement added an extra layer of cuteness that fans immediately embraced.

Celebrity reactions poured in swiftly. Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunil Grover and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were among those leaving congratulatory comments filled with heart emojis and well wishes. Industry friends and fans alike flooded the post with messages like "Double dhamaka incoming!" and "Dua is going to be a big sister — so precious!"

Deepika has previously described motherhood as life-altering. In earlier conversations, she emphasized wanting to give her children a normal, secure upbringing away from the intense glare of Bollywood. She has credited her own mother, Ujjala Padukone, for providing emotional strength and values that now guide her parenting. Ranveer has echoed similar sentiments, calling family his biggest priority and expressing joy at watching Dua grow.

No due date has been publicly shared for the second child. Sources close to the family have not commented on specifics, and the couple has not revealed whether they know the baby's gender or any other details. Fans are already speculating about possible names and wondering if the new arrival might coincide with another meaningful date, much like Dua's birth did with certain cultural connections discussed in past reports.

The announcement comes at a busy time for both actors. Deepika has been balancing select film commitments while focusing on family. Ranveer continues to command attention with his versatile roles and larger-than-life screen presence. Their ability to juggle demanding careers with parenthood has earned admiration from peers and audiences.

Social media erupted with joy, memes and fan art almost immediately after the post went live. Many noted the protective evil eye emojis as a sweet touch, symbolizing the couple's desire to shield their growing family from negativity. Others praised the creative way Dua was included, calling it a "perfect big-sister moment."

This is not the first time pregnancy rumors have swirled around the couple since Dua's birth, but Sunday's post put all speculation to rest in the most endearing way possible. The image of tiny Dua holding the test has been screenshotted, shared and celebrated widely, with some calling it one of the cutest celebrity pregnancy reveals in recent Bollywood history.

Deepika and Ranveer have consistently chosen understated yet meaningful ways to share milestones. From their elegant wedding to the simple yet emotional birth announcement of Dua, they have preferred substance over spectacle. The latest post fits that pattern while inviting fans into their joy without oversharing.

As the couple prepares to expand their family from three to four, well-wishers from across the film industry and beyond continue to send love. Colleagues have highlighted Deepika's grace during her first pregnancy and Ranveer's dedication as a hands-on father and husband.

Parenthood has visibly softened the couple's public image while strengthening their bond. Deepika has spoken about becoming more present and appreciative of small moments. Ranveer has described the experience as grounding, even as he navigates high-profile projects.

With no further details released about the pregnancy timeline or plans, fans are content to celebrate the happy news and look forward to more glimpses of the growing family in the months ahead. In a world where celebrity lives often feel overly public, Deepika and Ranveer have struck a balance that resonates — sharing enough to connect while protecting the privacy of their children.

The announcement also highlights the couple's journey from on-screen chemistry to real-life partnership and now to building a family rooted in love, tradition and quiet strength. As one fan commented on the post, "From Ram-Leela to real life — what a beautiful story. Congratulations on baby number two!"

Bollywood and fans worldwide joined in the celebration Sunday, turning the simple Instagram image into a trending topic within hours. Whether the second child arrives later this year or early next remains unknown, but the excitement is already building for another chapter in the Padukone-Singh family saga.

For now, the focus remains on the joy captured in that single photo: a little girl unknowingly announcing she will soon become a big sister, under the watchful and loving eyes of her famous parents.