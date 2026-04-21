BRAIDWOOD, Australia — Hollywood actor Jack Quaid and his "The Boys" co-star Claudia Doumit exchanged vows in a closely guarded private ceremony Saturday at a picturesque farm venue in this sleepy New South Wales farming town, surprising fans who had followed their low-key romance for nearly four years.

The couple, both 33, tied the knot at Mona Farm in Braidwood, a historic town of fewer than 1,800 residents located about an hour's drive from Canberra. The intimate event blended Hollywood glamour with rural Australian charm, drawing A-list guests including Quaid's parents, Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid, as well as fellow stars Tom Hanks, Kevin Costner, Alec Baldwin and Henry Golding.

Details of the nuptials emerged Tuesday after brief social media glimpses of the reception sparked widespread online buzz. Staff at Mona Farm signed nondisclosure agreements to maintain secrecy, yet fleeting Instagram posts — quickly deleted — captured the couple's first dance to Donovan's "Atlantis." Locals reported spotting the pair casually exploring the town beforehand, including a relaxed visit to the Smokey Horse Himalayan bar and restaurant, where they posed for selfies and received warm congratulations.

Quaid, best known for portraying Hughie Campbell in the hit Prime Video superhero satire "The Boys," and Doumit, who plays the ambitious and complex Victoria Neuman in the same series, first sparked dating rumors in 2022. They were photographed holding hands during a Season 3 press tour stop in Sydney. Quaid publicly confirmed their relationship in February 2024, describing it as a genuine connection born from shared time on set amid the show's intense production schedule.

Their on-screen dynamic — often tense and layered with political intrigue and moral ambiguity — contrasted sharply with the quiet affection observed off-screen. Friends of the couple described their bond as supportive and grounded, with Doumit's Australian roots providing a welcome contrast to Quaid's Hollywood upbringing.

The wedding venue, Mona Farm, offered a secluded backdrop of rolling hills and elegant grounds ideal for privacy. The reception unfolded in a marquee at the back of the property, allowing guests to celebrate away from prying eyes. Doumit wore an off-white gown featuring delicate floral straps, a flowing billowing skirt and a matching satin floral headband. Quaid opted for a distinctive western-style red suit accented with yellow sunflower embroidery on the lapel, nodding perhaps to the rural setting.

Among the notable attendees were several "The Boys" cast members, including Karl Urban (Butcher), Colby Minifie and Nathan Mitchell, who flew in to support their colleagues. Australian actress Emily Browning and her partner Eddie O'Keefe also joined the festivities. The presence of Quaid's parents, who divorced in 2000 but have remained amicable co-parents, added a personal touch. Ryan and Quaid reportedly slipped into Sydney before making their way to the countryside event.

Braidwood's remoteness helped shield the celebration from paparazzi and uninvited attention. The town, known for its preserved 19th-century architecture and quiet lifestyle, suddenly found itself hosting one of the year's most unexpected celebrity gatherings. Local businesses embraced the moment, with some sharing subtle well-wishes online before respecting the couple's desire for privacy.

The union marks a new chapter for both actors. Quaid, son of screen legends Ryan and Dennis Quaid, has carved his own path with roles in "The Boys," "Star Trek" films and other projects, often navigating the challenges of being a "nepo baby" with self-deprecating humor. Doumit, born and raised in Sydney, gained international recognition through "The Boys" and the video game "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare," where she voiced Farah Karim. Her performance as the shape-shifting, power-hungry Neuman has earned praise for its nuance and intensity.

Fans of the series reacted with delight mixed with surprise at the real-life romance blossoming between two key cast members. Social media platforms lit up with congratulatory messages, memes referencing the show's chaotic world and hopes that the marriage might influence future seasons in lighthearted ways — though showrunners have kept plot details tightly under wraps.

The couple's decision to wed in Australia reflected Doumit's deep ties to her home country. Choosing a small town rather than a glitzy international hotspot underscored their preference for authenticity over spectacle. Sources close to the pair noted that both value keeping personal milestones away from the constant glare of celebrity culture, especially given the satirical lens "The Boys" applies to fame and power.

No official statements have been released by Quaid, Doumit or their representatives as of Tuesday. Representatives for the couple and Warner Bros.-affiliated projects declined comment, consistent with the low-profile approach they maintained throughout their relationship.

The wedding comes as "The Boys" approaches its final season, with production on Season 5 wrapping amid high anticipation. The series, based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, has become a cultural phenomenon for its dark humor, social commentary and ensemble performances. Quaid and Doumit's characters have shared significant screen time, fueling speculation among viewers long before their real-life romance became public.

Industry observers viewed the event as a refreshing departure from lavish, highly publicized Hollywood weddings. In an era where many stars opt for destination extravaganzas or social media-documented ceremonies, Quaid and Doumit's choice of a quiet Australian farm highlighted priorities of intimacy and family. The inclusion of both Hollywood veterans and "The Boys" colleagues created a bridge between generations and professional circles.

Braidwood residents expressed a mix of pride and amusement at hosting such high-profile visitors. One local business owner told reporters the town appreciated the economic boost from the event while respecting the couple's privacy. The historic setting, with its colonial-era buildings and peaceful atmosphere, provided a storybook contrast to the violent, satirical universe of "The Boys."

As details continue to trickle out through secondhand accounts and deleted posts, the marriage has reignited interest in the couple's journey. Their story began professionally on set, evolved through shared travels and press tours, and culminated in vows exchanged far from the spotlight. It serves as a reminder that even in the high-stakes world of blockbuster television, genuine connections can form and flourish quietly.

For "The Boys" devotees, the news adds an extra layer of intrigue to upcoming episodes. While the show's creators have emphasized that real-life events do not directly influence scripts, the positive energy surrounding the cast could translate into on-screen camaraderie.

As Tuesday unfolded, well-wishes continued pouring in from fans worldwide. Many highlighted the couple's chemistry both on and off screen, expressing excitement for whatever personal and professional adventures lie ahead. In a town better known for its heritage and tranquility than celebrity sightings, Jack Quaid and Claudia Doumit's secret wedding has left a lasting, if understated, impression.

The couple is expected to enjoy a brief honeymoon before resuming work commitments. With "The Boys" finale season on the horizon and both actors pursuing other projects, their marriage represents a stable foundation amid demanding careers.

In the end, the event encapsulated a simple truth often lost in Hollywood narratives: Sometimes the most compelling stories unfold not with explosions or superpowers, but with two people choosing each other in a quiet corner of the world.