NEW YORK — Word game enthusiasts across the globe unlocked the New York Times Connections puzzle for Sunday, April 19, 2026, discovering a clever mix of sassy synonyms, fashion measurements, poker terminology and playful candy brand references in game No. 1,043.

The daily brain teaser, which challenges players to group 16 words into four themed categories of four, delivered a balanced challenge that rewarded both quick pattern recognition and deeper cultural knowledge. Many solvers reported smooth solves or near-perfect grids, praising the puzzle's mix of accessible and more obscure connections.

Here is the complete solution for today's NYT Connections:

Yellow (Easiest): Cheeky ARCH, FRESH, SASSY, WISE

This category captured words often used to describe a playfully bold or impertinent attitude. "Sassy" and "fresh" are everyday terms for someone with a bit of attitude, while "arch" suggests a knowing, slightly mischievous tone and "wise" can imply cheeky cleverness, as in "wise guy." Many players spotted this group early, especially those starting with obvious personality descriptors.

Green: Dress Measurements BUST, HIPS, LENGTH, WAIST

Fashion enthusiasts quickly identified these as standard measurements used in clothing and pattern making. Bust, waist and hips form the classic "three measurements" for women's apparel, with "length" adding the vertical dimension for dresses, skirts or pants. The category felt intuitive for anyone familiar with sewing, shopping or tailoring.

Blue: Cards in Texas Hold 'Em FLOP, HOLE, RIVER, TURN

Poker fans had a strong advantage here. These terms refer to key stages and elements in Texas Hold'em: "hole" cards are the two private cards dealt to each player, the "flop" is the first three community cards, the "turn" is the fourth, and the "river" is the fifth and final community card. The grouping required some specialized knowledge but clicked quickly for card players.

Purple (Hardest): Last Words of Candy Brands in the Singular CAP, DUD, KID, MINT

This trickiest category demanded a nostalgic leap into American confectionery history. The words complete popular candy names when considered in singular form: Bottle Cap(s), Milk Dud(s), Sour Patch Kid(s) and Junior Mint(s). The connection delighted many once revealed, with solvers appreciating the clever wordplay that turned familiar brands into a single thematic thread. Reddit discussions highlighted the satisfaction of linking "dud" to Milk Duds' irregular shape and "kid" to the sour-then-sweet Sour Patch Kids.

Players shared varied experiences with puzzle 1043. Some breezed through in perfect order, beginning with the yellow "cheeky" group and progressing logically. Others stumbled on the purple candy category, initially mistaking the words for generic terms or trying to link them to fashion or poker. Common red herrings included grouping "flop" with failure-related words or attempting to connect all clothing-related terms beyond the precise measurements.

The New York Times Connections game continues its popularity as a daily ritual for millions. Created as a companion to the Mini Crossword and other NYT Games, it presents 16 words in a grid and asks players to identify four shared themes. Correct groups disappear and receive color coding — yellow for easiest, followed by green, blue and purple for hardest — with only four mistakes allowed before the puzzle ends.

Sunday's edition arrived on a relaxed weekend morning for many, coinciding with the final day of Coachella 2026 weekend two and ongoing NBA playoff discussions. The puzzle's lighthearted themes offered a welcome mental break amid heavier news cycles. Social media filled with shared emoji grids, victory celebrations and good-natured complaints about the purple category's obscurity.

For newcomers, the game provides an accessible entry point while still offering depth for veterans tracking streaks and perfect solves. Today's board featured tempting overlaps that tested careful elimination. Words like "wise" could vaguely fit multiple ideas before its cheeky context became clear, and "cap" appeared deceptively simple until the candy link emerged.

The puzzle's design highlights Connections' educational and entertaining value. It reinforces vocabulary, encourages lateral thinking and introduces or refreshes knowledge in areas like fashion, gaming and consumer culture. Younger players learned about classic candies, while others sharpened their poker terminology or recalled sewing basics.

As April 19, 2026, unfolded, discussions on platforms like Reddit's r/NYTConnections revealed community insights. Users explained the candy connections with references to Wikipedia entries for Junior Mints, Milk Duds, Bottle Caps and Sour Patch Kids, adding layers of appreciation for the purple group's construction.

The game's enduring appeal lies in its simplicity and replayability. One puzzle per day, shareable results via colored squares, and no pressure beyond personal satisfaction keep players returning. On this Sunday, many maintained long streaks thanks to the balanced difficulty, though a few admitted needing all four mistakes before cracking the final group.

Looking ahead, Monday's puzzle promises a fresh set of connections, potentially drawing from timely events or evergreen topics. The New York Times has kept the core format intact while occasionally refreshing the word list to maintain fairness and variety.

For those who missed today's solution or prefer to attempt future puzzles spoiler-free, official hints and companion articles on the NYT site offer guidance without full reveals. The recommended approach remains solving independently first, then checking explanations for missed links.

Whether solved in four confident moves or after thoughtful revisions, today's Connections delivered the satisfying "aha" moments that define the game. From sassy synonyms to dress sizes, poker stages and sweet brand endings, the April 19, 2026, puzzle wove everyday language into surprising patterns.

As another week begins, fans can look forward to new challenges that continue blending the familiar with the cleverly hidden. For now, those who conquered cheeky descriptors, clothing metrics, Texas Hold'em terms and singular candy closers can savor another daily victory in this ever-popular word-grouping phenomenon.