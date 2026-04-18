NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections puzzle for Saturday, April 18, 2026, delivered a mix of straightforward vocabulary links and clever wordplay that left some players stumped on the trickiest purple category.

Connections #1042 challenged word game enthusiasts to group 16 words into four themed sets of four, with difficulty increasing from yellow (easiest) to purple (hardest). As of Saturday evening, thousands had already checked solutions online after tackling the daily brain teaser that has become a morning ritual for many.

The complete answers for today's NYT Connections are as follows:

Yellow category (easiest): Look at with awe — GOGGLE, MARVEL, STARE, WONDER. These words all describe ways to gaze in amazement or admiration, whether at a stunning view or a blockbuster film.

Green category: Basic electricity terms — AC, DC, POWER, VOLTAGE. Straightforward science vocabulary related to electrical currents and energy, familiar to anyone who has dealt with household wiring or physics class.

Blue category: Unexpected winner — DARK HORSE, LONG SHOT, SLEEPER, UNDERDOG. These phrases refer to competitors or candidates who triumph against the odds, a common theme in sports, politics and entertainment.

Purple category (hardest): Starting with soda brands — CRUSHWORTHY, FANTAGRAPHICS, FRESCADE, PEPSINOGEN. This punny group features words that begin with names of popular soft drinks: Crush, Fanta, Fresca and Pepsi. The clever construction turned ordinary terms into brand-inspired creations, often the source of frustration or delight for solvers.

Players who nailed the yellow and green groups quickly often found themselves slowed by the blue and purple categories. The electricity terms provided a solid anchor for many, while the "unexpected winner" synonyms required thinking about under-the-radar successes. The purple category demanded the biggest lateral leap, linking seemingly unrelated words through hidden soda brand prefixes.

The New York Times Games team designs Connections to test not just vocabulary but pattern recognition and creative thinking. Created by editor Wyna Liu, the game launched in 2023 and quickly gained a massive following for its daily mix of accessible and challenging puzzles. Puzzle #1042 maintained the balance that has kept players returning, with clear categories alongside one that rewarded pun appreciation.

Social media platforms lit up throughout the day with reactions to April 18's grid. Many Swifties and pop culture fans noted overlaps with other daily games, while others shared their solve streaks and mistakes. "Lost my last life on that purple soda pun — who thinks of Pepsinogen?" one player posted on X, capturing the sentiment of those tripped up by the hardest group.

For newcomers or those seeking improvement, experts recommend starting with obvious clusters. Look for synonyms, shared prefixes or suffixes, or thematic ties like sports, science or entertainment. On days like April 18, 2026, spotting the electricity words early helped build momentum before tackling more abstract links.

The puzzle's structure encourages multiple attempts, with four mistakes allowed before the game ends. Color-coded feedback guides solvers: yellow for the simplest connection, followed by green, blue and purple. Achieving a "perfect game" by ordering categories from easiest to hardest earns special recognition in the app.

Connections fits into the broader New York Times Games ecosystem, alongside Wordle, Spelling Bee, Mini Crossword and Strands. The suite has expanded significantly since the company acquired Wordle in 2022, turning casual word play into a daily habit for millions. On Saturdays, when many enjoy a slower pace, Connections often sees peak engagement as players relax with coffee and crosswords.

Today's grid featured no proper nouns or overly obscure references, keeping it accessible while still offering depth. "Goggle" and "stare" paired naturally with "marvel" and "wonder" for the awe category. Electricity terms required little explanation for most adults. The underdog synonyms drew from racing and betting slang that resonates widely.

The purple category stood out for its creativity. "Crushworthy" evokes something deserving of Orange Crush soda admiration, while "Fantagraphics" plays on Fanta and the independent comics publisher. "Frescade" twists Fresca, and "Pepsinogen" nods to Pepsi with a biological term for a digestive enzyme precursor. Such punning categories have become a signature element that distinguishes Connections from simpler word games.

Performance data shared by fans showed varied results. Some completed the puzzle in under five minutes with no mistakes, while others used all four lives. Streaks remain a popular motivator, with dedicated players tracking consecutive perfect solves.

The New York Times does not release official solve statistics daily, but community sites and discussion forums indicate Connections #1042 was moderately difficult, with the purple category causing the most misses. Hints pages on Mashable, Forbes and dedicated puzzle blogs saw heavy traffic as players searched for guidance without spoiling the full answers.

For those who enjoy the game but want to avoid spoilers, the official NYT Connections Companion provides gentle nudges without revealing solutions outright. Scrolling past hints allows pure solving, while the companion article offers post-solve discussion and creator insights.

As word games continue their surge in popularity, Connections stands out for fostering community. Friends and family often compare results, debating which category felt hardest. On April 18, 2026, the soda brand puns sparked conversations about favorite soft drinks and creative wordplay.

Looking ahead, the NYT Games team rotates constructors and themes to keep the experience fresh. Future puzzles may feature seasonal references, current events or timeless vocabulary. For now, Saturday's edition provided a satisfying mental workout without excessive frustration.

Players who missed connections on April 18 can try again tomorrow or revisit past puzzles in the archive. The game resets daily at midnight Eastern Time, offering a fresh challenge each morning.

Whether solving solo on a commute or competing with household members, Connections rewards persistence and lateral thinking. Today's mix of literal terms and punny twists exemplified why the game has endured as a favorite among word enthusiasts.

The 16 words in Connections #1042 were: GOGGLE, MARVEL, STARE, WONDER, AC, DC, POWER, VOLTAGE, DARK HORSE, LONG SHOT, SLEEPER, UNDERDOG, CRUSHWORTHY, FANTAGRAPHICS, FRESCADE, PEPSINOGEN.

With solutions now widely available, many are already discussing strategies for maintaining streaks or improving at harder categories. As one solver summarized online: "Yellow and green were gifts. Blue made sense once I thought sports. Purple? Brutal but brilliant."

The New York Times continues to innovate within its games section, but Connections remains a cornerstone for its blend of fun and challenge. On April 18, 2026, it once again delivered an engaging daily diversion that connected players across time zones through shared word discovery.