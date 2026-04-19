NEW YORK — Baseball fans and soccer enthusiasts alike found plenty to cheer about in Sunday's New York Times Connections: Sports Edition, as the April 19, 2026, puzzle blended Major League Baseball divisions, American football positions, Premier League managers and historic nicknames of the Los Angeles Dodgers franchise.

The sports-themed word game, published in partnership with The Athletic, challenged players to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Puzzle No. 573 proved moderately difficult, with many solvers praising its clever mix of current teams, tactical terms and deep-cut franchise history.

Here is the complete breakdown of today's Connections: Sports Edition answers:

Yellow (Easiest): AL East Teams BLUE JAYS, ORIOLES, RAYS, YANKEES

The American League East division provided the most accessible category for many players. These four teams compete in one of MLB's most competitive divisions, with the Yankees and Blue Jays frequently in playoff contention, the Orioles enjoying a recent resurgence and the Rays known for their innovative, low-budget success. Solvers who spotted the common thread early often started with this group, using it as a strong foundation.

Green: First Words of Football Positions DEFENSIVE, RUNNING, TIGHT, WIDE

This category tested knowledge of gridiron terminology. The words form the beginnings of common NFL positions: defensive end or tackle, running back, tight end and wide receiver. The mix of offensive and defensive roles created a satisfying "aha" moment for football fans, though some players initially grouped them under broader terms like "back" or "end" before locking in the precise first-word pattern.

Blue: Premier League Managers EMERY, GUARDIOLA, MOYES, SLOT

Soccer enthusiasts quickly identified this set featuring current or recent English Premier League bosses. Unai Emery (Aston Villa), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), David Moyes (recently with West Ham and Everton) and Arne Slot (Liverpool) represent a mix of tactical styles and club pedigrees. The category highlighted the global appeal of Connections Sports Edition, drawing in international players familiar with the world's most-watched league.

Purple (Hardest): Nicknames for the Dodgers Franchise, Over Time BRIDEGROOMS, DODGERS, ROBINS, SUPERBAS

The most challenging group required deeper baseball lore. Before becoming the Dodgers, the Brooklyn franchise was known as the Bridegrooms (referencing players who got married), the Robins (after manager Wilbert Robinson) and the Superbas (during an earlier successful era). Many casual fans missed this historical thread, but dedicated MLB historians and longtime Brooklyn Dodgers supporters celebrated cracking the purple category.

Players reported a wide range of experiences with the April 19 puzzle. Some solved it in perfect order, starting with the yellow AL East group and progressing logically. Others struggled with the purple Dodgers nicknames, mistaking them for generic baseball terms or confusing them with rival franchises. A common misstep involved linking "SLOT" with football positions rather than recognizing it as Arne Slot, the Liverpool manager.

The game's format remains simple yet addictive: 16 words appear on a grid, and players select four at a time that share a common theme. Correct groups are removed and colored — yellow for easiest, then green, blue and purple for hardest. One mistake is allowed before the puzzle ends in defeat, adding tension to each selection.

Connections: Sports Edition launched as a beta companion to the original Connections game, focusing exclusively on athletic themes ranging from team names and player positions to rules, equipment, nicknames and pop culture references tied to sports. Its popularity has grown steadily among athletes, coaches, fantasy sports participants and casual fans seeking a quicker, more specialized daily brain teaser than the standard puzzle.

Sunday's edition arrived amid a busy sports calendar. MLB teams were deep into the 2026 season, with AL East rivalries heating up. In the Premier League, managerial changes and tactical battles remained hot topics, while the NFL offseason continued to spark debates over positional value and scheme innovations.

Social media lit up with reactions shortly after the puzzle dropped at midnight Eastern Time. Many posted their colored grids alongside comments like "Nailed the Dodgers history — finally my obscure baseball knowledge paid off" or "As a Liverpool fan, spotting Slot felt personal." Others shared near-misses, joking about almost grouping all the bird-named teams (Blue Jays, Orioles, Robins) together.

For newcomers, the game offers gentle onboarding with practice boards and occasional hints. Veteran players track streaks and perfect solves, turning the daily challenge into a personal competition. On April 19, several users reported maintaining long winning streaks thanks to strong sports knowledge across multiple disciplines.

The puzzle's design rewards both breadth and depth. While the AL East category felt approachable for American sports fans, the Dodgers nicknames demanded familiarity with franchise history dating back more than a century. The football and soccer categories bridged American and global audiences, reflecting the universal language of sports.

Educational value also shines through. Younger players or those new to certain leagues learned about historic team monikers, while others refreshed their memory on positional terminology or managerial tenures. Teachers and parents have noted the game's potential for sparking conversations about sports history, geography and strategy.

As with the standard Connections, mistakes can frustrate but also teach valuable lessons in pattern recognition and elimination. Today's board included tempting red herrings — words that seemed to fit multiple categories — which kept even experienced solvers on their toes until the final groups clicked.

With the 2026 sports calendar in full swing, future editions are expected to incorporate timely themes such as playoff races, Olympic preparations or major transfers. The New York Times and The Athletic have not announced major format changes, suggesting the core four-category structure will remain the engaging constant.

For those who missed Sunday's puzzle or want to review it, archived solutions and discussion threads provide full details without spoiling active games. However, the recommended approach is always to attempt the puzzle first for maximum satisfaction.

Whether solved in four smooth moves or after a few thoughtful revisions, today's Connections Sports Edition delivered a balanced mix of accessible and obscure connections. It reminded players why the game resonates: it turns scattered sports knowledge into structured fun, one cleverly themed group at a time.

As another week of games and matches unfolds across the globe, fans can look forward to Monday's fresh challenge. Until then, those who conquered AL East teams, football position starters, Premier League bosses and Dodgers nicknames can take pride in another daily victory in this ever-popular word game.