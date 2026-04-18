"Summer House" star Kyle Cooke was photographed passionately kissing former "Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Meghan King outside a Manhattan bar late Thursday night, just weeks after his ex-wife Amanda Batula went public with a new romance involving Cooke's former castmate West Wilson.

The pair was spotted locking lips after attending the star-studded Page Six x Nine West party themed "A Love Letter to 90s New York" at Temple Bar in New York City. As they walked past a bar called the Library, Cooke, 43, placed his hands on King's shoulders and leaned in for a kiss, according to photos obtained by Page Six. Sources told the outlet the moment appeared spontaneous yet charged with chemistry.

A separate Deuxmoi tip claimed King, 41, had been "really into" Cooke throughout the evening, with another source later spotting the duo "all over each other" at Bar Bianchi. The sightings have sent shockwaves through the Bravo universe, where fans are still processing the messy dissolution of Cooke and Batula's marriage and the subsequent romantic entanglements among the "Summer House" cast.

Cooke and Batula, who married in 2022 after years of on-and-off dating documented on "Summer House," announced their split in January 2026 in a joint Instagram statement. They described the decision as "mutual and amicable" after "much reflection," but the breakup quickly turned complicated amid allegations and on-screen drama involving other housemates.

Batula, 33, recently confirmed she is dating West Wilson, a fellow "Summer House" personality and close friend of the group. The revelation added fuel to an already dramatic season, with insiders saying tensions ran high during filming as old loyalties were tested. Wilson had previously been linked to castmate Ciara Miller, creating additional layers of entanglement in the tight-knit Hamptons share house circle.

The timing of Cooke's public display with King — a model and mother of three who rose to fame on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" from 2015 to 2020 — has only intensified scrutiny. King, who was previously married to former MLB player Jim Edmonds, has kept a relatively lower Bravo profile in recent years while focusing on parenting and occasional television appearances.

Neither Cooke nor King has publicly commented on the encounter as of Friday morning. Representatives for both stars did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Batula has also remained silent on the latest development involving her ex-husband.

The kiss comes amid ongoing buzz around the current season of "Summer House," where Cooke has addressed relationship dynamics and jealousy on camera. Fans have drawn parallels between real-life events and the show's signature mix of partying, hookups and heartfelt confrontations in the Hamptons.

Bravo watchers note that crossover romances between franchises are rare but not unheard of, often generating massive social media engagement. The pairing of Cooke, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and Loverboy hard seltzer brand, with King, recognized for her candid personality and striking looks, has already sparked countless memes and speculation threads on platforms like Reddit and Instagram.

Cooke has built a loyal following through "Summer House," which chronicles a group of friends renting a summer home in Montauk. His journey from single guy to married man — and now newly single — has been a central storyline across multiple seasons. Batula, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, has similarly evolved on screen from party girl to businesswoman navigating marriage under the microscope.

King's time on "RHOC" was marked by high-profile personal storylines, including her divorce from Edmonds and co-parenting challenges. She has occasionally appeared on other Bravo programming and maintains an active presence sharing lifestyle content with her followers.

The Page Six party itself drew a who's-who of New York influencers, models and reality personalities, providing the perfect glamorous backdrop for the unexpected moment. Photos show Cooke and King smiling and engaged in conversation earlier in the evening before the more intimate encounter unfolded outdoors.

Social media erupted almost immediately after the images surfaced. Hashtags like #SummerHouse, #RHOC and #KyleMeghan began trending, with fans divided between those expressing surprise at the speed of Cooke's apparent rebound and others cheering what they see as two single adults exploring new connections post-breakup.

Some observers pointed out the irony of Bravo stars finding romance at a media event hosted by a tabloid known for chronicling their lives. Others wondered whether the kiss signals the start of a genuine relationship or simply a fleeting night out in a city famous for late-night spontaneity.

Cooke's business ventures, particularly Loverboy, have kept him in the public eye beyond reality television. The brand has expanded significantly since its launch, capitalizing on the hard seltzer boom while tying into his on-screen persona as the ambitious, fun-loving housemate.

King, meanwhile, has spoken in past interviews about the difficulties of dating in the spotlight after her high-profile split. She has emphasized focusing on her children and personal growth, making the current buzz all the more noteworthy.

Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen, who often weighs in on cast developments via his SiriusXM show and social media, had not commented on the sighting at press time. Cohen frequently highlights crossover moments that boost viewership across the network's reality slate.

The "Summer House" cast has a history of real-life drama mirroring or even eclipsing on-screen storylines. Previous seasons featured breakups, makeups and shifting alliances that kept audiences hooked. This latest chapter, involving two franchises, could inject fresh energy into future episodes or spin-offs.

As the story develops, questions remain about how Batula and Wilson will react, whether Cooke and King plan further public appearances together, and if the moment was captured on camera for potential inclusion in upcoming programming. Production sources have not confirmed any filming at the event.

For now, the Bravo community is buzzing with anticipation. In a world where reality stars' personal lives often blur with their television personas, Thursday night's kiss has provided fresh fodder for discussion, analysis and endless scrolling.

Whether this encounter marks the beginning of a new chapter for Cooke and King or remains a one-night headline, it underscores the unpredictable nature of life in the Bravo spotlight — where parties, passions and public scrutiny collide in equal measure.

Fans will likely keep a close eye on both stars' social media accounts for any hints of confirmation or clarification in the coming days. In the meantime, the images of Cooke and King sharing an intimate moment in the heart of Manhattan have already cemented their place in the latest cycle of reality television gossip.