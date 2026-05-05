Olivia Rodrigo Unraveled Tour 2026: Full Schedule, Presale Times and Ticket Guide for Massive Run

LOS ANGELES — Olivia Rodrigo announced "The Unraveled Tour," a sweeping 65-date global arena run supporting her highly anticipated third studio album "you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love," set for release June 12 via Geffen Records. The tour kicks off Sept. 25, 2026, with back-to-back nights at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, and stretches into May 2027 across North America, Europe and the UK.

The three-time Grammy winner, whose previous Guts World Tour showcased her explosive live presence, promises an emotionally raw and visually ambitious production for this next chapter. Fans can expect a setlist heavy on new material alongside beloved hits from "Sour" and "Guts."

Tour Schedule Highlights

The North American leg features multiple-night residencies in major markets. After launching in Hartford, the tour hits Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Toronto, Vancouver, Oakland, Las Vegas and more before wrapping the domestic run in mid-February 2027 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with several shows.

International dates follow in spring 2027, with stops in Stockholm, Paris, Milan, London, Munich, Amsterdam, Barcelona and additional European cities. Full itineraries are available on Ticketmaster and Rodrigo's official site.

Special guests vary by region and include Wolf Alice, Devon Again, Grace Ives, Die Spitz and The Last Dinner Party on select nights, adding depth and excitement to the bill.

Presale and Ticket Information

Amex cardholders gain early access during the official presale beginning Tuesday, May 5, at 12 p.m. local time through Wednesday, May 6, at 10 p.m. local time. No presale code is required, but purchases must use an eligible American Express card. Availability varies by market.

Fans who pre-ordered the new album or registered on OliviaRodrigo.com may receive additional presale access or codes for select dates, particularly in Europe and the UK. In the UK, an O2 Priority presale also opens May 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

General public on-sale starts Thursday, May 7, at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster and official channels. A limited number of $20 Silver Star Tickets will be released during these windows for select shows, offering more affordable options.

Where and How to Buy Tickets

Primary tickets will be available through Ticketmaster, with links also on OliviaRodrigo.com. Fans should create accounts in advance, enable two-factor authentication and have payment information ready to navigate high demand.

Resale platforms such as StubHub, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek will offer secondary market inventory after the initial sale, though prices will likely exceed face value. Official warnings advise against third-party purchases before general sale to avoid scams.

Ticket limits are typically four per order. Dynamic pricing may apply, with face values expected to range from $49.50 to several hundred dollars depending on seating. VIP packages and meet-and-greet experiences are anticipated but details remain limited at announcement.

Fan Tips for Success

Set multiple alarms for presale and onsale times adjusted to local venue hours. Use a reliable internet connection, preferably on a computer rather than mobile during peak traffic. Joining official fan communities or Rodrigo's mailing list can provide last-minute updates or extra presale opportunities.

Those without Amex cards should monitor for any artist or venue presales. Pre-ordering the album, even without immediate purchase, has unlocked codes in past campaigns. Patience during the checkout process is essential as queues can be long.

Context and Excitement

Rodrigo's rise from Disney actress to global pop-rock phenomenon has been meteoric. Her tours consistently sell out arenas, with fans praising the emotional authenticity and high-energy performances. This new outing arrives as she evolves her sound further, promising "unraveled" vulnerability onstage.

The announcement generated massive social media buzz, with fans celebrating the extensive routing that reaches both coasts and international markets. Hashtags like #UnraveledTour and #OliviaRodrigo2026 trended immediately after the reveal.

Industry analysts predict rapid sellouts for many dates given her dedicated "Livies" fanbase and the post-album release timing. The tour represents one of the largest arena campaigns by a young female artist in recent years.

What to Expect on Tour

While production details remain under wraps, expectations are high for theatrical elements, given Rodrigo's cinematic music videos and past stage designs. The setlist will likely interweave new singles like "drop dead" with fan favorites, creating an emotional journey that matches the "unraveled" theme of raw self-expression.

As tickets become available this week, demand is expected to surge. Fans unable to secure primary tickets should monitor official resale policies and verified platforms for fair options closer to show dates.

Olivia Rodrigo's "The Unraveled Tour" marks a major milestone in her career. With a new album on the horizon and a globe-spanning itinerary, the 2026-2027 run is poised to be one of the year's most talked-about concert experiences. Mark your calendars, prepare your strategies and get ready for nights of cathartic anthems and unforgettable performances from one of pop's brightest stars.