LOS ANGELES — Justin Hartley's hit CBS drama Tracker is undergoing one of its biggest changes yet as production for Season 4 officially relocates from Vancouver to Los Angeles, taking advantage of a substantial California tax credit and opening new storytelling possibilities for the popular procedural series.

The move, announced this week, marks the end of an era for the show after three seasons filmed primarily in British Columbia. Filming on the fourth season is scheduled to begin in late June 2026, with the series expected to return to CBS in the fall as part of the 2026-2027 television season, retaining its strong Sunday 9 p.m. ET time slot.

Hartley, who stars as Colter Shaw and also serves as an executive producer, expressed mixed emotions but overall excitement about the transition. "I'm proud of what we built in Vancouver," he said in a statement. "I'm also very excited we're bringing Tracker to L.A. I'm looking forward to continuing to tell these stories alongside the new, fresh places we'll be heading to next."

The relocation is driven by a major $48 million California tax credit — one of the largest awarded to a television series — aimed at bringing more production back to the state. For a show as successful as Tracker, which consistently ranks among the most-watched non-sports programs on network television, the financial incentive makes strong business sense while allowing the series to film in locations that better match its cross-country rewardist premise.

Season 4 Details and Story Outlook

Tracker follows Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist and "reward seeker" who travels the country helping law enforcement and private citizens locate missing persons while collecting bounties. The procedural format, inspired by Jeffrey Deaver's novel The Never Game, allows for self-contained cases each week while slowly building a larger serialized mystery around Colter's fractured family and his father's death.

With Season 4, the shift to Los Angeles and surrounding California locations will likely open new story avenues. Producers have hinted at more urban cases, Hollywood-adjacent plots, and opportunities to explore Colter's backstory in fresh settings. The move also simplifies logistics for Hartley and recurring cast members while potentially attracting high-profile guest stars more easily.

Some cast changes are already confirmed. Abby McEnany and Eric Graise are departing after Season 3, leaving Justin Hartley and Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene) as the core remaining series regulars. A strong roster of recurring actors, including Jensen Ackles as Colter's brother Russell, will continue to appear, with new characters expected to be introduced to support the show's case-of-the-week structure.

Ratings Success and Renewal Context

Tracker has been a breakout hit for CBS since its 2024 premiere. Season 3 maintained strong viewership numbers, often topping the weekly charts for entertainment programming. The series' blend of procedural accessibility, character-driven drama and Hartley's leading-man appeal has built a loyal audience that crosses generational lines.

CBS renewed the show for Season 4 in January 2026 alongside several other hits, signaling strong confidence in its long-term potential. The network views Tracker as a cornerstone of its Sunday night lineup and a key performer in the streaming era through Paramount+.

Production and Creative Impact

Moving production to Los Angeles brings both opportunities and adjustments. The California setting will allow for more authentic depictions of West Coast environments, from beach communities to desert landscapes and bustling urban centers. It also provides easier access to a deep pool of acting talent for guest roles.

However, the transition requires significant logistical planning. Production teams are currently scouting locations and facilities in the Greater Los Angeles area. The tax credit helps offset higher California costs while supporting local crew and businesses. Hartley and the creative team have expressed enthusiasm about incorporating more California-specific stories while maintaining the show's signature road-trip feel.

Fan Reaction and Expectations

Early reactions from fans have been largely positive, with many excited about the potential for new settings and storylines. Social media buzzed with speculation about how the move might affect Colter's nomadic lifestyle and whether it could lead to more frequent crossovers or celebrity cameos.

Some viewers expressed nostalgia for the Vancouver-shot seasons, which gave the show a distinct Pacific Northwest flavor in many episodes. Others see the change as a natural evolution that keeps the series fresh after three successful seasons.

Broader Industry Significance

Tracker's relocation highlights a growing trend of productions returning to California thanks to expanded tax incentives. The state has aggressively courted television and film projects in recent years to boost local employment and economic activity. For a high-profile series like this, the move represents a win for both the production and California's entertainment industry.

As one of network television's top performers, Tracker continues to demonstrate the enduring appeal of well-crafted procedural dramas in an era dominated by streaming originals. Its success also underscores Justin Hartley's drawing power following his acclaimed runs on This Is Us and other projects.

What's Ahead for Colter Shaw

With filming set to begin in late June, Season 4 promises to deliver more of what fans love: compelling missing-persons cases, Colter's unique survivalist skill set, and deeper exploration of his complicated family dynamics. The creative team has teased that Colter's personal journey will continue evolving, potentially with significant revelations about his past.

Whether tracking fugitives through the Hollywood Hills, searching deserts, or navigating coastal communities, Colter Shaw's fourth season looks poised to offer fresh adventures while staying true to the character's wandering spirit.

As anticipation builds for the fall premiere, Tracker remains a bright spot in CBS's lineup and a testament to the enduring appeal of smart, character-driven television. Justin Hartley's Colter Shaw is heading to new territory — literally and figuratively — and fans are ready to follow wherever the trail leads.