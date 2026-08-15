AMC Theatres customers began reporting problems accessing the movie theater chain's website and mobile app Friday afternoon, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, in what appeared to be a developing disruption affecting the company's digital ticketing platforms.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with AMC Theatres began climbing at 12:17 p.m. Eastern time. The tracking service posted about the rising number of reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them and tagging the post with the hashtag "AmcTheatresDown."

As of Friday afternoon, AMC had not issued a detailed public statement addressing the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the reported disruption. AMC maintains a dedicated maintenance page at maintenance.amctheatres.com, which the company has used during past outages to display a message informing customers that "AMCTheatres.com and the AMC Mobile app are currently experiencing technical difficulties," though it remained unclear as of Friday whether that page had been activated in connection with the latest reported issue.

Friday's disruption would not be the first time AMC's digital platforms have experienced significant problems in recent months. In late July, AMC's website and app suffered a similar outage, with Downdetector reports beginning to climb around 12:23 p.m. Eastern time that day. During that earlier incident, affected users reported a range of issues, including the website failing to load entirely, difficulty signing into existing accounts, and an inability to complete ticket purchases. One user affected by that outage described their frustration on social media at the time, saying, "I've been trying to book tickets for the past 20 minutes, but the app keeps" failing to complete the transaction.

A separate AMC outage, which appeared to occur on a Saturday in recent months, saw the company's website display an error message reading, "This may end up in the outtakes," when customers attempted to log on. According to reports from that incident, complaints began surfacing shortly after 12 p.m. Eastern time, with more than 150 reports of issues logged by 1 p.m. AMC's website acknowledged at the time that the company was working on a fix, though no specific timeline for resolution was provided.

Not every outage-tracking service showed elevated activity around the same period Friday. Outage.report, a separate third-party monitoring tool, indicated that AMC Theatres appeared to be "working normally," with report volume it described as within the typical range for the time of day, and listed the service's last previously recorded incident as having occurred roughly 67 days earlier. That assessment stood in apparent tension with Downdetector's report of rising complaints beginning at 12:17 p.m. Friday, illustrating the difficulty of pinning down the precise scope and timing of an outage using different third-party tracking tools, which can rely on varying methodologies and baseline comparisons.

AMC Theatres operates as one of the largest movie theater chains in the world, with locations across North America and additional international markets, offering a range of viewing formats including standard screenings, IMAX and Dolby Cinema. The company's website and mobile app serve as the primary digital channels through which customers purchase tickets, manage AMC Stubs loyalty program accounts, and access concession pre-ordering and other digital features tied to the moviegoing experience.

For customers experiencing issues Friday, standard troubleshooting guidance compiled by outage-tracking services and past coverage of AMC disruptions generally recommends several basic steps: refreshing the web page, fully restarting the mobile app, switching between Wi-Fi and cellular data connections, clearing the app's cache, or attempting to access the website from a different browser or device. Those steps, however, are unlikely to resolve the issue if the underlying problem originates on AMC's own servers rather than with an individual user's device or connection, in which case customers are typically advised to wait for the company to resolve the issue on its end.

Given that Friday's reported disruption arrived during the middle of the day, a period that typically includes meaningful ticket-purchasing traffic for weekend movie showtimes, any outage affecting AMC's digital ticketing systems could carry a more immediate practical impact on customers trying to secure seats for upcoming screenings compared with a disruption occurring during a lower-traffic overnight window.

This remains a developing situation, and additional details regarding the precise scope, underlying cause and expected resolution timeline of Friday's reported AMC Theatres outage were not immediately available. The company had not issued an official public acknowledgment of the disruption as of Friday afternoon, leaving affected customers largely reliant on Downdetector, social media reports from other users, and AMC's own maintenance page for updates on whether the issue was continuing to affect the broader customer base.