Google Gemini users began reporting problems accessing the company's AI assistant Friday afternoon, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, in what appeared to be a developing disruption affecting the widely used chatbot and its integrations across Google's broader product ecosystem.

Downdetector said user reports indicating problems with Google Gemini began climbing at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time. The tracking service posted about the rising number of reports on its official account on the social platform X, asking affected users to describe how the outage was impacting them and tagging the post with the hashtag "GoogleGeminiDown."

As of Friday afternoon, Google had not issued a detailed public statement addressing the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the reported disruption. Separate outage-monitoring service Entireweb Status showed Gemini as operating normally as of the previous day, logging 88 user reports over the preceding 24-hour period, with 5 of those in the final hour of that window, suggesting the service had already been experiencing a low, ongoing baseline of complaints even before Friday's reported spike. StatusGator, another third-party tracker, separately monitors Gemini's status through Google's own official status dashboards, checking for updates roughly every few minutes based on issue reports, page visits and other signal strength data.

Friday's reported issue also arrived on a day when users separately reported problems with Gmail, according to posts on the online forum DesignTAXI Community, where a user described a surge in Gmail-related Downdetector reports beginning around 9:12 a.m. Eastern time, several hours before the Gemini reports began climbing. It remained unclear whether the two sets of reports were connected through any shared underlying cause within Google's infrastructure, or whether they represented separate, unrelated issues affecting different products on the same day.

Google Gemini functions as the company's primary conversational AI assistant, available as a standalone web and mobile app and integrated across Google Workspace products, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Slides through a feature often referred to as the Gemini side panel. A disruption affecting Gemini's core systems can therefore ripple across multiple products simultaneously, depending on which specific backend services are affected, rather than being limited only to the standalone chatbot experience.

Friday's disruption would not be the first time Gemini has experienced significant outages. In June, a widely reported outage left many users unable to access Gemini starting around 6 a.m. Eastern time, with Downdetector reports climbing steadily to nearly 1,000 before the issue was resolved. During that incident, Google's Workspace Status Dashboard formally acknowledged the disruption, saying its engineering team had identified a mitigation and was working to implement it, though the company did not provide a specific estimated time of resolution at the time, saying only that it would provide a further update later that afternoon.

An earlier outage in September 2025 affected primarily Gemini's more advanced Pro tier, while the lighter Flash version of the model continued functioning normally for many users throughout the disruption. That incident saw Downdetector reports spike to nearly 3,000 before gradually declining over the following hour as Google's engineering team addressed the underlying issue, with most users regaining normal access within roughly 90 minutes of the initial spike in complaints.

Google has periodically disclosed additional technical detail about the underlying causes of past Gemini disruptions through its official status pages. In one previously documented incident affecting Gemini within Google Workspace, the company said an internal background process had caused certain users' chat histories to become temporarily invisible within both the web and mobile versions of the app, a problem the company said its engineering team identified and halted, though full mitigation still required additional time to complete.

Given Gemini's rapid growth, having recently surpassed 1 billion monthly active users according to Google's own recent disclosures, even brief disruptions to the service now have the potential to affect a substantially larger user base than in the platform's earlier years, a dynamic that has made outage reports for the assistant increasingly visible and closely tracked whenever they occur.

For users experiencing issues Friday, standard troubleshooting guidance compiled by outage-tracking services generally recommends first checking Google's official Workspace Status Dashboard to determine whether the company has already acknowledged a known, ongoing incident, since an active, company-confirmed disruption typically cannot be resolved through user-side troubleshooting steps. If no incident is shown on Google's own status page, users are generally advised to consider the issue more likely to be local, potentially tied to their own internet connection, browser or device, rather than a broader service-wide problem.

This remains a developing situation, and additional details regarding the precise scope, underlying cause and expected resolution timeline of Friday's reported Gemini outage were not immediately available. Google had not issued an official public acknowledgment of the disruption as of Friday afternoon, leaving affected users largely reliant on Downdetector and the company's own status dashboard for updates on whether the issue was continuing to affect the broader user base.