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A royal biographer has suggested that Meghan Markle's motivations behind a recent private family reunion with King Charles III extend beyond simple reconciliation, arguing the meeting could serve as a pathway to greater financial opportunity and public influence for the Duchess of Sussex, though the claim remains a single commentator's interpretation rather than a confirmed account of Meghan's thinking.

The comments follow a previously reported private meeting between Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince Harry and Meghan at Highgrove House last month, which also included the couple's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. According to sources who spoke with Vanity Fair, the roughly hour-long gathering was arranged on short notice and kept tightly under wraps, with one source describing the meeting as "completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the King." Another source told the magazine that Charles had specifically wanted to see Harry and the children, and that the meeting's timing had been unusually last-minute for the monarch, with all involved sworn to secrecy to preserve its privacy.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, writing on X, argued that the reunion should not be interpreted purely as an emotional family moment. "It's not a dream reunion. It is a pathway to gather money, power," Levin wrote, framing the meeting as something Meghan in particular could stand to benefit from strategically rather than only personally.

Levin has a long history of public commentary on Harry and Meghan, dating back to a 2018 biography she wrote about Harry based on conversations she had with him before his marriage. She has periodically offered critical assessments of the couple's choices in the years since, including previous commentary describing what she characterized as increasingly self-centered behavior following their departure from royal duties in 2020. Her latest remarks continue that pattern of skeptical commentary toward the couple, though, as with much of the reporting surrounding the family, her characterization of Meghan's specific motivations has not been independently confirmed by Meghan, Harry or their representatives.

Levin's comments followed separate reporting that Harry has privately expressed hope of one day appearing publicly alongside his father at the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, the international sporting competition for wounded and ill service members that Harry founded in 2014. An unnamed source familiar with that speculation told RadarOnline that a joint public appearance between Harry and the King would carry considerable symbolic weight. "It would be an enormously powerful image," the source said, adding that such a moment would likely shift public attention back toward Harry and Meghan after years in which their strained relationship with the royal family has dominated headlines.

The Highgrove meeting marked the first time Archie and Lilibet had seen their grandfather since celebrations surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, months before the late queen's death that September. Harry had separately traveled to Britain the same month to attend an event marking one year until the Birmingham Games, though Meghan did not accompany him on that specific trip, reportedly due to security considerations. During that visit, Harry took part in a goat yoga session in Warwickshire, a lighter public moment that contrasted with the far more secretive Highgrove gathering that followed.

No official account of what was discussed during the Highgrove meeting has been released by Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace, or representatives for the Sussexes. The secrecy surrounding the gathering stood in sharp contrast to the often highly publicized nature of Harry and Meghan's relationship with the royal family since 2020, a dynamic shaped significantly by the couple's Oprah Winfrey interview, their Netflix documentary series, and Harry's 2023 memoir, "Spare," all of which aired detailed grievances involving Charles and Prince William and exposed private family tensions to a global audience.

Harry is expected to return to Britain again in September for the annual WellChild Awards ceremony, an event he has attended regularly in his role as patron of the children's charity, offering another potential public appearance to watch for signs of continued engagement between Harry and his father following the Highgrove reunion.

With the 2027 Invictus Games still more than a year away, and no confirmation from either side that Charles intends to attend, whether the King and Harry will ultimately appear together publicly at the event, or whether Levin's characterization of Meghan's motivations reflects anything more than speculation, remains to be seen. For now, claims describing the reunion as strategically motivated should be understood as one commentator's interpretation, offered without direct confirmation from anyone involved in the meeting itself.