New Avengers Doomsday Trailer Drops at D23 Showing Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Marvel Studios unveiled a new special-look trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Friday during Disney's D23 event, giving fans an expanded view of Robert Downey Jr. as the villain Doctor Doom and the multiversal conflict that drives the December release.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, introduced the footage on stage alongside Downey, Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell. The presentation marked one of the major moments of the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the Honda Center.

In the trailer, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards confronts Downey's Victor von Doom amid the ruins of a destroyed city. "Victor, did you do this?" Richards asks. Doom replies in voice-over, "All of you have lived stolen lives," before adding, "But now you must give them back."

Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm provides additional context on Doom's transformation. The footage includes her describing a man who "used to be different," "used to be kind" and "used to be caring," until "everything he loved was taken from him." She continues, "I knew he was lost, but I did not realize that he was broken."

Doom displays significant power in the sequence, leaping from a window and landing with force. When Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, attempts to intervene, Doom easily overpowers him. The trailer culminates with Doom raising an army of Sentinels from the ground and declaring, "Hell answers to me, for I am Doom."

The special look also features brief appearances by a wide ensemble drawn from multiple corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and related properties. Among those shown are Paul Rudd's Ant-Man with his daughter Cassie, Joseph Quinn's Human Torch holding a young Franklin Richards, Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, Evans' Steve Rogers holding an infant, Hemsworth's Thor with Love, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Letitia Wright's Shuri and James Marsden's Cyclops.

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is scheduled for theatrical release on Dec. 18, 2026. The film is positioned as a major team-up that brings together heroes from three distinct universes to confront an existential threat. It is expected to lead directly into Avengers: Secret Wars the following year.

Tickets for the film went on sale nationwide following the D23 presentation, expanding beyond premium large-format screens. A new theatrical poster featuring Doom was also released in connection with the event.

Downey's casting as Doctor Doom was first publicly confirmed in earlier promotional materials and the initial full trailer released in July ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. That earlier trailer introduced his voice with a distinct accent and offered the first proper look at the character in costume. The D23 footage expands on both the character's motivation and the scale of the conflict.

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Evans, returning as Steve Rogers for the first time since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, joined Downey and Atwell on stage. Atwell reprises her role as Peggy Carter. The appearance of the three actors together underscored the film's connections to earlier chapters of the franchise while pointing toward new alliances and threats.

The trailer arrives as Marvel continues to integrate characters from the Fox X-Men films into the main MCU timeline. Stewart, McKellen and other actors from those earlier movies appear in the new footage, signaling the broader multiversal scope of the story. Additional confirmed cast members include Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Sebastian Stan, Winston Duke and members of the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts ensembles.

Feige has previously described the Multiverse Saga's concluding films as among the most ambitious projects in the studio's history. The Russos, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, returned to helm both Doomsday and the subsequent Secret Wars installment.

The new footage maintains a tone of high stakes and personal loss while showcasing large-scale action sequences and the assembling of disparate hero teams. It stops short of revealing major plot resolutions, consistent with Marvel's approach of using convention trailers to build anticipation without spoiling key developments.

As of Saturday, the special-look trailer was circulating widely online following its D23 debut. Fan discussion focused on the implications of Doom's personal tragedy, the presence of Sentinels, the interactions between characters from different universes and the continued presence of legacy heroes such as Rogers and Thor.

Avengers: Doomsday represents a significant commercial and creative pivot for the franchise after several years of expansion into new characters and storytelling formats. The December release date places it as a major year-end theatrical event, with the potential to set up the larger narrative resolution planned for 2027.

The D23 presentation also included other Marvel announcements, but the Doomsday trailer served as a centerpiece for the studios' film slate. With production having advanced sufficiently for multiple trailers and on-stage talent appearances, the project appears on track for its scheduled opening.

Further marketing materials are expected in the coming months as the December premiere approaches. For now, the latest footage reinforces the film's central conflict: a powerful and motivated Doctor Doom facing an unprecedented coalition of heroes drawn from across the multiverse.