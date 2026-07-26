Jennifer Connelly has a recurring problem at airport security: strangers keep insisting she's Demi Moore.

The Academy Award-winning actress shared the story while visiting Entertainment Weekly's studio at San Diego Comic-Con this week, where she was promoting the upcoming second season of her Apple TV series "Dark Matter." Connelly said the mix-up has become a familiar, if slightly absurd, part of her public life, describing a recent encounter with a security agent who refused to accept her denial.

A case of mistaken identity, twice over

Recounting the exchange, Connelly said an airport worker approached her with total confidence that she was looking at Moore. "I've gotten people insisting — going through security the other day, they're like, 'Oh my God, you're Demi Moore,'" Connelly said. She said her attempts to correct the mistake went nowhere fast. "I was like, 'I'm not.' They were like, 'You are.' Again: 'No. I'm really not. I'm not. I have my passport to show you.'"

The comparison isn't entirely without logic. Connelly and Moore, now 63, both broke into Hollywood as teenagers in the 1980s before building lasting careers through the 1990s and 2000s, and both have shared the screen with Tom Cruise in separate films. But despite the surface-level similarities in their career arcs, the two actresses have never appeared in a project together, making the persistent confusion all the more puzzling to Connelly.

A second case of mistaken credit

The airport mix-up wasn't the only identity confusion Connelly described during her Comic-Con conversation. She said fans also frequently credit her with film roles she never actually took, including one memorable claim involving Brad Pitt. "I get a lot more of people insisting that I'm in movies that I'm not in," Connelly said. "Like, I had someone say to me, 'You were so good in that movie with Brad Pitt,' and I was like, 'Not in a movie with Brad Pitt.' They're like, 'Yes you are,' I'm like, 'I'm really not, I promise you.'"

Connelly, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 2001's "A Beautiful Mind," has never appeared in a film alongside Pitt, according to her public filmography. The mix-up leaves open the question of which of Pitt's past co-stars fans might actually be picturing — a detail Connelly did not clarify further during the conversation.

Promoting "Dark Matter" season two

Connelly's Comic-Con appearance came as Apple TV used its Hall H panel to unveil the trailer for the second season of "Dark Matter," the sci-fi thriller based on Blake Crouch's bestselling 2016 novel of the same name. Crouch created the series and serves as its showrunner, with Connelly and co-star Joel Edgerton both starring in and executive producing the show.

The first season, which premiered on Apple TV in May 2024, followed physicist Jason Dessen, played by Edgerton, after he is abducted by an alternate version of himself and thrust into a chaotic multiverse built around "the Box," a device capable of transporting people between parallel realities. Connelly plays Daniela Dessen, Jason's wife, whose own storyline deepens significantly as season two unfolds.

According to details shared at the panel, the new 10-episode season finds the Dessen family attempting to settle into a peaceful new life after the events of season one, only for new threats to force them on the run once again. Jason's continued obsession with the Box drives much of the season's tension, while Daniela grapples with growing paranoia and the couple's son, Charlie, played by Oakes Fegley, struggles to find stability amid the upheaval. The ensemble cast also includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Amanda Brugel and Dayo Okeniyi, along with Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopoulos.

Season two of "Dark Matter" is set to premiere globally on Apple TV on August 28, releasing one new episode weekly through October 30. The rollout will also include an accompanying "Dark Matter: The Official Podcast," featuring cast members and guests discussing each episode as the season airs.

Comic-Con's celebrity moment

Connelly's remarks were part of a broader wave of celebrity interviews and panel appearances at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, which has drawn major studios and streamers eager to build buzz ahead of fall and winter releases. The convention's Hall H panels have historically served as a launching pad for trailers and cast reunions across film and television, and this year's Dark Matter panel followed that pattern, drawing cast members together on stage to discuss the show's expanded second season alongside the newly released footage.

For Connelly, the convention appearance offered a lighter moment amid the promotional circuit, as she leaned into the recurring case of mistaken identity with self-deprecating humor rather than frustration. The actress, whose decades-long career includes roles in "Requiem for a Dream," "A Beautiful Mind" and "Labyrinth," has long been a recognizable face in Hollywood — even if, by her own account, that recognition doesn't always land on the correct name.

Whether the Demi Moore mix-ups will continue remains to be seen, but for now, Connelly says she's simply learned to carry the paperwork to prove it.