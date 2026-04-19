LOS ANGELES — Hailey Bieber has firmly rejected online conspiracy theories suggesting she tips off photographers to capture her daily outings, calling the speculation "so icky" and rooted in a "very dark" mindset.

The 29-year-old Rhode beauty founder and model addressed the persistent rumor during a new cover interview with Interview Magazine, published April 14. While discussing her complicated relationship with fame and street-style photography, Bieber expressed discomfort with the invasive nature of paparazzi culture and directly pushed back against claims that she orchestrates her own sightings.

"I don't think it's gotten any better or any worse," Bieber said of paparazzi behavior. "The spirit behind it is very dark and I don't think it's something that anybody asks for in this world, so I find it really funny when I'll see people online being like, 'She calls the paparazzi on herself every day.' It's so icky."

Interviewer and longtime collaborator Marc Jacobs collaborator/interviewer (often noted in context) responded by clarifying for readers, "For the record, people, she's not calling the paps," to which Bieber simply replied, "No."

The comments come amid ongoing scrutiny of Bieber's highly visible life in Los Angeles. As the wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber and mother to their young son, she is frequently photographed running errands, driving her Yukon SUV, grabbing coffee or attending events. Social media users have long speculated that some of these moments appear too perfectly timed or styled to be coincidental, fueling theories that she or her team alerts photographers in advance for publicity.

Bieber acknowledged that being photographed has influenced her personal style, noting she now favors more minimal, tailored looks after seeing how certain outfits translate in candid images. Yet she drew a clear line between adapting to constant surveillance and actively inviting it.

Historically, paparazzi tactics have drawn widespread criticism, from aggressive pursuits that contributed to Princess Diana's fatal 1997 car crash to more recent debates over privacy rights for celebrities and their families. Bieber referenced this darker legacy, saying the overall environment remains challenging despite changes in technology and public awareness.

The rumor has circulated for years but intensified as Bieber's Rhode skincare and beauty line grew into a major success and as she balanced motherhood with public appearances. Online forums and TikTok videos have dissected everything from her casual outfits to the timing of sightings near high-traffic spots, with some users accusing her of staging moments for brand promotion or to maintain relevance.

Bieber has generally maintained a relatively composed public persona, often sharing glimpses of family life on Instagram while keeping many details private. She and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child in 2025, further heightening interest in their daily routines. The couple has faced intense media attention since their 2018 marriage, including past rumors involving Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez that occasionally resurface in fan discussions.

In the Interview piece, Bieber also reflected on how criticism and online commentary affect her. She described looking for empowering angles in negative feedback and emphasized resilience in the face of constant judgment. The paparazzi discussion formed part of a broader conversation about navigating fame, beauty standards and authenticity in the digital age.

Her Rhode brand, known for minimalist packaging and viral products like the Peptide Lip Tint, has benefited from her stylish public image. Some critics argue that visibility helps drive sales, which may contribute to skepticism about her sightings. Bieber, however, has positioned Rhode as an extension of her personal values rather than a calculated image play.

Reactions to her comments poured in quickly across platforms. Many fans praised her for addressing the rumor head-on and defended her right to privacy, with comments like "Finally someone says it — the paparazzi culture is toxic" and "Hailey just wants to live her life in peace." Others remained skeptical, continuing to share side-by-side comparisons of her outfits or questioning why certain locations attract photographers repeatedly.

Supporters pointed out the double standard faced by female celebrities, who are often scrutinized more harshly for perceived image management than their male counterparts. Bieber's comments also resonated with broader conversations about consent, surveillance and the mental health toll of living under a microscope.

The timing of the interview coincides with heightened public interest in the Bieber family due to Justin's recent Coachella 2026 performance. Hailey was spotted supporting her husband at the festival, where his set sparked divided opinions online. Some fans noted her presence amid ongoing discussions about the couple's dynamic, though she has largely stayed out of direct commentary on his shows.

Paparazzi encounters remain a flashpoint for many stars. High-profile cases involving Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, the Kardashians and others have highlighted tensions between celebrity privacy and public demand for content. Legislation in some states has attempted to curb aggressive tactics, but enforcement varies and the rise of social media has created new avenues for images to spread instantly.

Bieber's Rhode pop-up events and product launches have occasionally drawn crowds and photographers, adding fuel to speculation. Yet she has emphasized in past interviews that her focus remains on building a meaningful business and raising her family away from excessive spotlight.

Industry observers note that denying such rumors rarely ends the conversation entirely, as the allure of conspiracy theories persists in celebrity culture. Still, Bieber's straightforward dismissal — delivered with a touch of humor — appeared to land well with many, shifting some narratives from suspicion to empathy.

As she continues expanding Rhode and managing family life, Bieber seems determined to set boundaries. Her comments serve as a reminder of the human cost behind glamorous street-style shots and the often-unseen emotional labor of constant visibility.

For now, Hailey Bieber has made her position clear: she does not call the paparazzi on herself, finds the accusation distasteful and wishes for a world where such invasive practices carry less "dark" energy. Whether the rumor fades or resurfaces remains to be seen, but her candid response has at least given fans and critics fresh insight into her perspective on one of fame's most persistent irritants.

The full Interview Magazine feature delves deeper into Bieber's views on beauty, motherhood, marriage and creativity, offering a nuanced portrait of a young woman navigating extraordinary circumstances with measured grace. In an era where every outing can become content, her refusal to play into the game stands out as a quiet act of resistance.