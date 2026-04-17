Jessica Alba Embraces New Romance, Spy Thriller Filming and Fresh Chapter at 44

LOS ANGELES — Jessica Alba is stepping confidently into 2026 with a blossoming romance, an action-packed film role on location in Australia and a continued focus on producing stories that highlight women and diverse voices.

The 44-year-old actress and entrepreneur shared a heartfelt Instagram carousel on April 3 recapping her first quarter of the year. Titled "Q1, wrapped 🫰🏽 The people, places & things that made it sweet," the post featured two affectionate photos with boyfriend Danny Ramirez, 33, alongside images of her three children, a boat outing, crystal shelves and a glamorous night with friends including Karlie Kloss.

In one shot, Alba and Ramirez smiled in front of a venue, with the "Captain America: Brave New World" actor tilting his head toward her. She wore a cream vest and tank with a white cardigan; he sported a blue striped button-down and baseball cap. Another captured her hand on his back as she rocked a red-and-white mini dress. Ramirez commented on the post with "Cuánto te quierooooo" and fire heart emojis, meaning "How much I love you."

The couple, first linked in July 2025 and Instagram-official by November, has been open about their relationship this year. Alba tagged Ramirez as "Mi amor" in March photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, where she turned heads in a feathered sequin look. He replied that he was "the luckiest person on the planet." Earlier, they enjoyed a romantic Miami getaway in February after Alba's divorce from Cash Warren finalized. She was photographed in a black-and-white bikini celebrating the new chapter.

Alba shares daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, and son Hayes, 8, with Warren. Recent posts show her prioritizing family time, including a joyful spring break trip to Kaua'i, Hawaii, with the children and friends.

Professionally, Alba is deep into filming "The Mark," a stylish spy thriller on Australia's Gold Coast. She stars as Eden, a tender yet formidable female operative on a covert mission. The character pulls single father Ben Dawson, played by Tom Hopper, into the high-stakes world of espionage when he is mistaken for a deadly assassin. The mix-up turns him into the perfect decoy to expose corrupt politicians, blending intense action with emotional depth.

Directed by Justin Chadwick and written by Ronnie Christensen, the project is produced through Alba's Lady Metalmark Entertainment, co-founded in 2023 with Tracey Nyberg. The company focuses on women-first stories and underrepresented narratives in Hollywood. Nyberg noted that while "The Mark" arrives as a cool, stylish action movie, its core is a rare female character journey filled with humanity and tenderness. Alba has praised Eden's femininity and emotional layers, contrasting typical masculine spy tropes.

Production has been underway in Queensland, with scenes shot in areas like Currumbin. Alba and Nyberg bonded intensely during earlier work in Australia, bonding over their shared drive to create commercial yet meaningful content. Lady Metalmark's slate also includes an R-rated corporate retreat comedy heading to Netflix, a Fox thriller series inspired by a real-life psychic, and a Latino heist dramedy with Michael Peña and director Robert Rodriguez that Alba helped develop through her Culture Makers initiative.

Alba has spoken about the challenges of representation in Hollywood. "It's still so bleak," she said, emphasizing that women are "just as capable as anyone" and pushing to flip stereotypes through entertaining stories. Her producing work extends to projects like the Swiss Oscar entry "Queens," the festival favorite "Valentina," and an adaptation of the novel "Confessions on the 7:45" with Eva Longoria directing the pilot.

The actress surprised fans earlier this year with a cameo in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. On Feb. 8, she danced onstage in a plunging white corset paired with low-rise oversized jeans and platform shoes, joining celebrities including Cardi B, Karol G, Pedro Pascal and Alix Earle. Alba later shared behind-the-scenes moments, describing "full body chills" and emotion at participating, especially as a Mexican-American artist in the Puerto Rican star's vibrant "La Casita" set. Her young son Hayes cheered from the stands.

Beyond acting and producing, Alba continues her entrepreneurial legacy with The Honest Company, which she founded in 2012 to offer nontoxic household and baby products. She stepped down as chief creative officer in 2024 but remains on the board, providing strategic advice. The company has faced adjustments, including shutting down its app and direct website sales in early 2026 as part of a refocused business plan, yet Alba's vision for clean living remains influential.

At 44, Alba balances a full life with grace. She kicked off the year with a zen beach escape and has shared moments of crystal collecting, wellness and quality time with loved ones. Friends and fans note her radiant energy, whether glammed up for red carpets or keeping it casual on family adventures.

Her relationship with Ramirez, who is 11 years her junior, has drawn positive attention for its easy chemistry and mutual support. Sources close to the pair have speculated about future plans, though Alba has kept details private while enjoying the present.

Industry observers say Alba represents a modern Hollywood success story: a former teen star who built a billion-dollar business, raised a family and is now carving a producing path that aligns with her values. Her work through Lady Metalmark aims to create opportunities for women and Latino talent in commercial fare that reaches wide audiences.

As filming continues on "The Mark," anticipation builds for the spy thriller's blend of action and heart. Alba's character Eden promises a fresh take on the genre, emphasizing vulnerability alongside strength.

Fans have flooded social media with support for her latest posts, praising her style, motherhood and evolving career. From red carpet glamour at the Vanity Fair Oscars party to on-set action in Australia, Alba appears energized by new beginnings.

Looking ahead, her slate of producing projects suggests a busy 2026 and beyond. Whether starring in thrillers, developing diverse stories or sharing candid glimpses of life on Instagram, Jessica Alba continues to captivate with authenticity and ambition.

The actress has often spoken about wanting her children to understand money as freedom and joy rather than survival. That philosophy seems to guide her own multifaceted journey, one that embraces both personal happiness and professional impact.

As spring unfolds, Alba's Q1 recap feels like a celebration of balance: romance, family, creative work and self-care all in harmony. With "The Mark" progressing and new producing ventures on the horizon, she shows no signs of slowing down.

Her story resonates because it reflects real evolution — from blockbuster actress to entrepreneur to producer championing change — all while staying grounded in what matters most.