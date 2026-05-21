LOS ANGELES — Eva Mendes shared a new Instagram reel on May 21, 2026, captioned "I'm just a fool in love. ♥️ One of my favorite songs & artist right now @irenediaz."

The post, which features the song "The Fool" by Irene Diaz, comes amid Mendes' continued focus on family life with longtime partner Ryan Gosling and their two daughters. It marks one of her occasional personal updates on social media.

Mendes, 52, and Gosling, 45, have been together since 2011. They share daughters Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, 10. The couple maintains a low public profile but occasionally appears together or references their relationship.

The reel was posted approximately 11 hours before midday May 21 and quickly drew positive comments from fans, including praise for Mendes' appearance and the romantic sentiment.

Mendes has described Gosling as an exceptional partner and father in past statements. In March 2026, she wrote on social media about a fan video: "This is beautiful. I agree! And girls I'm telling you he is the most incredible partner and father. I love letting everyone know that. He's beyond the beyond!"

In April 2026, Mendes told PEOPLE magazine about a recent date night with Gosling, noting it included "all the unmentionables" while emphasizing the challenge of carving out couple time with young children.

The couple made a rare joint appearance in March 2026 on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where Gosling surprised Mendes for her 52nd birthday with a marching band serenade. Mendes wore one of Gosling's shirts during the segment.

Mendes has stepped back from acting since around 2014 to focus on motherhood and business. She co-owns Skura Style, a company specializing in antimicrobial kitchen tools and lifestyle products.

She has indicated openness to returning to acting only if it involves working with Gosling. The pair met while filming "The Place Beyond the Pines" and have collaborated creatively since.

On Mother's Day 2026, Mendes used her platform to advocate for the Kids Online Safety Act, encouraging parents to contact lawmakers about protecting children from social media harms.

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The family has spent time between California and the United Kingdom. Mendes has shared glimpses of their life abroad and family outings, including a Disneyland visit for Amada's birthday in May 2026.

Gosling's film "Project Hail Mary," released in March 2026, received attention, with reports that the couple's daughters helped prepare him for scenes involving an extraterrestrial character.

Mendes, born in Miami to Cuban parents, rose to prominence in films including "Training Day," "Hitch" and "The Other Guys." She has not ruled out future projects but prioritizes family.

The couple has never formally confirmed marriage, though Mendes has referred to Gosling as her husband in public comments since 2022. They continue to keep most aspects of their relationship private.

Irene Diaz, the artist featured in Mendes' post, is a singer-songwriter whose music aligns with Mendes' current tastes. The reel highlights Mendes' ongoing engagement with music and personal expression.

Fans reacted warmly to the post, with comments noting Mendes' enduring appeal and the romantic tone. The update fits Mendes' pattern of selective, heartfelt social media shares centered on love, family and personal joy.

As of May 21, 2026, no new acting projects for Mendes have been announced. Her public activity remains centered on family moments, business ventures and occasional advocacy.

The Instagram post reinforces the couple's narrative of a committed, private partnership spanning more than 15 years while raising two daughters away from constant spotlight.

Mendes continues to inspire followers through her blend of Hollywood background, entrepreneurial efforts and dedication to mindful parenting. Her latest reel serves as a simple, affectionate update amid a relatively quiet period in her public career.