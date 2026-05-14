CANNES, France — Vin Diesel delivered a heartfelt and emotional introduction to Meadow Walker, the daughter of his late "Fast & Furious" co-star Paul Walker, during a star-studded midnight screening at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, marking the 25th anniversary of the franchise's original film.

The moment, captured by cameras and shared widely across social media, brought tears to the eyes of cast members and the audience as Diesel, visibly moved, welcomed the 27-year-old Meadow to the stage. "She represents the brotherhood I had with Pablo," Diesel said, using his affectionate nickname for Paul Walker, before embracing her warmly in front of the packed Palais des Festivals crowd. The four-minute standing ovation that followed underscored the enduring emotional bond within the "Fast" family nearly 13 years after Walker's tragic death.

Meadow Walker, who has largely stayed out of the spotlight but has grown closer to the cast in recent years, joined Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster for a photocall earlier in the day. Dressed in a sleek black blazer with a bold Celine belt, she posed alongside the original stars to celebrate the film that launched a $7 billion global franchise in 2001. The reunion carried extra weight as it honored Walker, who died in a 2013 single-car crash at age 40.

Diesel, who has long referred to the "Fast" cast as family, grew emotional while addressing the audience. He reflected on his own Cannes roots and shared that Meadow had recently watched the original film at age 27 — the same age her father was when it was released. "That hit me hard," Diesel said, his voice cracking. The tribute highlighted the franchise's themes of loyalty, chosen family and resilience that have resonated with fans for a quarter century.

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The special screening of the original "The Fast and the Furious" capped a day of nostalgia. Diesel joked about the packed house, saying, "This is what family looks like," before introducing Meadow as "the living embodiment of Paul's legacy." Rodriguez and Brewster also shared warm embraces with her, reinforcing the tight-knit bond that has defined the series off-screen as much as on it.

Meadow has maintained a close relationship with Diesel and other cast members since her father's passing. She has occasionally appeared at franchise events and has spoken about how the "Fast" family helped her through grief. Her presence at Cannes for the milestone anniversary felt particularly poignant, representing continuity for a franchise that has continued honoring Walker through subsequent films, including using CGI and stand-ins in later entries.

The event also served as a teaser for the franchise's future. Diesel confirmed during the evening that the final "Fast" film is targeted for 2028, closing a chapter that began with street racing in Los Angeles and evolved into globe-trotting action spectacles. Fans in the audience erupted in cheers at the announcement, many wiping away tears during the emotional tributes.

Paul Walker's death in November 2013 profoundly impacted the cast and crew. Walker was filming "Furious 7" at the time, and the production was completed with a combination of his brothers as stand-ins, existing footage and digital effects. The film became a massive commercial success, grossing over $1.5 billion worldwide, partly as a farewell to the beloved actor. Since then, Diesel has been vocal about keeping Walker's memory alive, often posting tributes on social media and referring to Meadow as family.

Meadow, an actress and model in her own right, has carved out a path separate from the intense spotlight. Her appearance at Cannes marked a rare public moment tied directly to her father's legacy. Social media reacted strongly to the footage, with hashtags like #FastFamily, #MeadowWalker and #VinDiesel trending as users shared clips of the embrace and Diesel's words. Many called it one of the most touching moments in the franchise's history.

The 25th anniversary celebration comes at a transitional time for the series. After multiple delays and cast changes, the upcoming finale aims to deliver a satisfying conclusion while honoring the core values that made the films a cultural phenomenon. Diesel has emphasized that the story remains about family — both on screen and off.

For the thousands of fans gathered outside the Palais or watching livestreams, the evening blended celebration with reflection. Clips of the original film's iconic street racing scenes played before the screening, drawing cheers and applause. The emotional weight of Walker's absence was palpable, yet Meadow's presence provided a sense of healing and continuity.

Industry observers noted the strategic timing. Cannes, known for prestige cinema, gave the action franchise a glamorous platform to remind audiences of its roots while building anticipation for the finale. The event also highlighted how the "Fast" movies have evolved from modest street-racing fare to a billion-dollar empire that transcends typical blockbuster status.

As the night concluded with another standing ovation, Diesel, Rodriguez, Brewster and Meadow stood together, arms linked, waving to the crowd. It was a visual reminder of the franchise's central message: no matter the obstacles, family endures. For Meadow Walker, the evening was both a tribute to her father and a celebration of the extended family that continues to support her.

The Cannes screening will likely be remembered as one of the most emotional moments in the long history of "The Fast and the Furious." Vin Diesel's introduction of Meadow Walker transcended promotional duties, offering fans a genuine glimpse into the real-life bonds that have sustained the series through triumph and tragedy. As the franchise prepares for its final chapter, that sense of family remains its greatest strength.