NEW YORK — Julia Louis-Dreyfus turned a farewell appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" into a masterclass in comedic savagery Tuesday night, channeling her "Veep" character Selina Meyer for a blistering, backhanded tribute that left host Stephen Colbert in stitches just nine days before the show's final episode. The 11-time Emmy winner's surprise roast, written by former "Veep" scribes, perfectly captured the show's bittersweet final stretch as Colbert prepares to sign off on May 21.

Louis-Dreyfus, appearing alongside Pedro Pascal, surprised even Colbert — a longtime "Veep" superfan — by announcing she had recruited writers from the HBO political satire to craft Selina Meyer-style dedications. "He does not know what I'm about to do," she told the audience before slipping into character. What followed was a torrent of oblivious insults, backhanded compliments and signature "Veep"-esque awkwardness that had Colbert snorting with laughter.

"I've been on this show multiple times, and I always thought you were Rachel Maddow. Are you not?" Louis-Dreyfus began as Selina. She continued with zingers including: "You're as relevant as the Bill of Rights," and "Your cancellation gave Donald Trump so much pleasure, I always think of you as the Stormy Daniels of late night."

The actress saved some of her sharpest lines for Colbert's impending end. "When my people said I should come and say farewell to you, I was hoping it would be more of a hospice situation," she deadpanned, drawing one of the biggest laughs of the night. She also took a jab at network executives, calling them "corporate ji**-guzzler[s]" in a line that required a broadcast bleep.

Playful Kissing Segment Adds to the Fun

The evening wasn't all roasts. Building on Monday's memorable moment when Colbert kissed Jimmy Fallon during a late-night hosts reunion, Louis-Dreyfus playfully referenced the clip and hinted she wanted in on the action. "No one's watching. It's just between us," she said. After a quick on-air smooch that drew cheers from the audience, Colbert joked, "Well, the interview's going great so far. Why don't we do another take?"

Pedro Pascal later joined the lip-locking trend, telling Colbert he felt "jealous" and planting a kiss of his own. "No need! Anytime. These lips will soon be free," Colbert quipped, nodding to the show's approaching end.

Bittersweet Context of Colbert's Final Weeks

The appearance comes as "The Late Show" winds down its 11-season run amid CBS's decision to end the program due to financial pressures despite solid ratings. Colbert has used the final stretch to reunite with friends and collaborators, including a star-studded late-night hosts gathering Monday featuring Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and John Oliver.

Louis-Dreyfus, who has appeared on the show multiple times, used the platform to pay genuine tribute beneath the barbs. Her "Veep" connection runs deep — Colbert has long cited the series as one of his favorites, and the pair share a history of sharp political satire. The segment highlighted the warm friendship between the two comedy veterans while leaning into the absurdity of the show's looming cancellation.

Additional zingers targeted Colbert's aging on camera ("your jowls look like the scrotum of... well, a canceled old late-night host") and warned him against viewing unemployment as material for "Death of a Salesman." She reassured him that the outpouring of support for Jimmy Kimmel was only because "he's more popular."

Louis-Dreyfus' Enduring Legacy and Current Projects

The moment underscored Louis-Dreyfus' status as one of television's sharpest comedic voices. Fresh off her "Veep" run and continued work in projects like her podcast "Wiser Than Me," she remains a go-to guest for major late-night appearances. Her ability to blend affection with ruthless humor made the tribute both hilarious and touching.

Colbert, for his part, appeared genuinely moved and entertained throughout. The segment fit perfectly into the reflective, celebratory tone of the show's final episodes, which have featured high-profile guests including Barack Obama and Tom Hanks in coming days.

Fan and Industry Reactions

Social media lit up immediately after the episode aired, with clips of the Selina Meyer roast circulating widely. Fans praised Louis-Dreyfus for capturing the spirit of "Veep" while giving Colbert a memorable send-off. Many noted the timing, coming amid broader conversations about the future of late-night television in a shifting media landscape.

Industry insiders view the final weeks as a victory lap for Colbert, who transformed "The Late Show" into a platform known for sharp political commentary, celebrity interviews and viral moments. Louis-Dreyfus' appearance added another highlight to a memorable farewell tour.

As "The Late Show" counts down to its May 21 finale, moments like Tuesday's roast remind viewers why the program resonated for over a decade. Julia Louis-Dreyfus delivered not just laughs but a fitting, affectionate farewell to a fellow comedy icon — wrapped in the perfect "Veep"-style packaging of awkward sincerity and brutal honesty.

The episode, which also featured Pascal, balanced humor, nostalgia and genuine warmth as Colbert prepares to step away from the desk. For fans of both stars, it was a night that showcased why their chemistry has always been appointment television.