LOS ANGELES — Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow looked back fondly on the enduring cultural phenomenon of "Friends" during a recent conversation, highlighting memorable celebrity guest appearances including Brad Pitt's notable role in one of the sitcom's classic Thanksgiving episodes. The discussion, part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, offered a nostalgic glimpse into the show's lasting appeal more than two decades after its finale.

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Aniston and Kudrow, who portrayed Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay respectively across the series' 10-season run from 1994 to 2004, reflected on the challenges and joys of working with high-profile guest stars. Their exchange turned particularly warm when recalling Pitt's guest stint in the Season 8 episode "The One With the Rumor," which aired in 2001 during the height of his relationship with Aniston.

"Yes. Those were great, the Thanksgiving episodes. When Brad was on, that was hilarious," Kudrow said in the conversation. She described the unique pressure guest stars faced adapting to the fast-paced, multi-camera sitcom format. "Nervous. Well, because what's the tone? It's not theater; it's for TV. It's not a movie. What the hell is this?" Kudrow recalled, adding that she once humorously advised a guest to "just talk louder" to match the show's energetic delivery.

Pitt played Will Colbert, a former high school classmate of Ross Geller with a long-standing grudge against Rachel. The episode, centered around the annual Friendsgiving gathering, delivered memorable comedic moments as Pitt's character navigated old rivalries and humorous misunderstandings. At the time, Pitt and Aniston were one of Hollywood's most high-profile couples, having married in 2000. His appearance added an extra layer of intrigue for viewers and contributed to the episode's strong cultural resonance.

The conversation between Aniston and Kudrow underscored the show's remarkable ability to attract top talent despite the demanding taping schedule. Other notable guest stars mentioned included Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Isabella Rossellini and Sean Penn, many of whom reportedly felt anxious about fitting into the established ensemble dynamic. Aniston noted how surprising it was that even major stars experienced nerves when stepping onto the "Friends" set.

The sitcom remains one of television's most successful and beloved series, continuing to attract new generations of viewers through syndication and streaming platforms. Its portrayal of friendship, humor and relatable life moments in New York City resonated globally, turning the six lead actors into household names and generating billions in revenue over the years.

During the later seasons, the main cast famously negotiated lucrative contracts, eventually earning $1 million per episode. This financial success reflected the show's massive popularity and the cast's integral role in its appeal. The series finale in 2004 drew an estimated 52 million viewers in the United States, cementing its place in television history.

Aniston and Pitt's real-life marriage ended in 2005, but both have spoken positively about their past and maintained cordial relations in subsequent years. Pitt attended Aniston's 50th birthday celebration in 2019, and the pair shared a warm moment at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Their professional collaboration on "Friends" stands as a lighthearted footnote in their shared history.

For Kudrow, the conversation highlighted the unique challenges of sitcom performance. Guest stars often had to quickly adapt to the live audience, rapid pacing and specific comedic timing that defined the show. The Thanksgiving episodes, in particular, became fan favorites for their blend of holiday chaos and character-driven humor.

The enduring popularity of "Friends" has led to multiple reunion projects and continued streaming success. The 2021 reunion special on HBO Max brought the cast back together for the first time in years, reigniting fan enthusiasm and introducing the series to younger audiences discovering it for the first time.

Industry analysts point to "Friends" as a benchmark for ensemble comedy, influencing subsequent sitcoms with its character chemistry and timeless storytelling. The show's New York apartment sets, catchphrases and fashion moments continue to inspire pop culture references and merchandise lines.

Nykaa's recent launch of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty in India serves as another example of how celebrity-backed brands leverage star power in emerging markets, similar to how "Friends" alumni have extended their influence into various business ventures. Aniston herself has built a successful career in film and production while maintaining a connection to her "Friends" legacy.

The Variety discussion provided insight into the personal bonds formed during the show's decade-long run. Kudrow and Aniston's easy rapport reflected the genuine friendships that developed off-camera, contributing to the authentic feel that resonated with audiences.

As streaming platforms continue to dominate entertainment consumption, "Friends" remains a reliable performer, drawing consistent viewership years after its original broadcast. The Thanksgiving episodes, with their mix of humor and heart, exemplify why the series maintains relevance across generations.

Pitt's guest appearance has been revisited frequently in fan discussions and clip compilations, often cited as one of the show's most entertaining cameos. His performance showcased comedic timing that complemented the regular cast while adding star wattage to the already popular episode.

Looking back, the conversation between Aniston and Kudrow illustrates the special place "Friends" holds in television history. Its ability to blend humor, emotion and celebrity moments created a cultural touchstone that continues to entertain and connect people worldwide.

The enduring interest in the show's behind-the-scenes stories, cast dynamics and guest appearances reflects its unique status in popular culture. As Aniston and Kudrow shared memories, they reminded fans of the joy and camaraderie that defined the series and its lasting impact on those who created it.

For a new generation discovering "Friends" through streaming, these reflections provide valuable context about the show's magic and the real relationships behind the fictional ones. The mention of Pitt's appearance adds a layer of Hollywood history that enhances appreciation for the episode's comedic brilliance.

As the entertainment industry evolves with new formats and technologies, "Friends" stands as a testament to the power of strong writing, talented performers and authentic character connections. Aniston and Kudrow's recent dialogue reaffirms the show's special place in their careers and in the hearts of millions of fans around the world.