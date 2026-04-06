Lisa Kudrow, the actress who brought the eccentric Phoebe Buffay to life on the iconic sitcom "Friends," has opened up about feeling overlooked during the show's decade-long run, saying "nobody cared about me" and that parts of her talent agency referred to her as "the sixth Friend."

In a candid interview with The Independent published Saturday, the 62-year-old Kudrow reflected on her experience playing one of television's most beloved characters while promoting the third and final season of her HBO series "The Comeback." Despite Phoebe's quirky charm captivating audiences worldwide, Kudrow recalled a sense that expectations for her post-"Friends" career were minimal.

"Nobody cared about me," Kudrow told the British newspaper. "There were certain parts of [my talent agency] that just referred to me as 'the sixth Friend.' There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have. It was just, like, 'Boy is she lucky she got on that show.'"

The comments have sparked widespread discussion online and in entertainment circles, highlighting the sometimes uneven dynamics within ensemble casts of massive hits. "Friends," which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, followed six young adults navigating life, love and careers in New York City. The core cast — Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courteney Cox as Monica, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Matthew Perry as Chandler, David Schwimmer as Ross and Kudrow as Phoebe — became global superstars, earning millions per episode in later seasons and launching successful careers for most.

Kudrow, however, suggested that industry insiders viewed her role as less central or marketable compared to her co-stars. Phoebe, the free-spirited massage therapist and musician known for songs like "Smelly Cat" and her unconventional family backstory, often provided comic relief with her offbeat personality. Kudrow has previously defended the character, telling Interview Magazine in late March that Phoebe "wasn't stupid" despite frequent labels as a "ditz."

"At first, Phoebe was very, very far from me," Kudrow said in that earlier conversation with Lily Tomlin. She pushed back against perceptions that the character lacked depth, noting the challenge of embodying someone so different from herself.

The "Friends" phenomenon transformed Kudrow's life. Born in Encino, California, in 1963, she initially pursued a career in science, earning a degree in biology from Vassar College before turning to acting. Early roles included appearances on "Cheers" and in the film "Mad About You," where she played Ursula, a character she later reprised as Phoebe's twin on "Friends."

Landing the part of Phoebe was a breakthrough, but Kudrow has spoken about the initial uncertainty. She has described the cast's chemistry as immediate and electric during the first table read, likening it to "puppies just playing on a set." Yet the interview revelations suggest that behind the laughter and massive success, she sometimes felt like an afterthought in career planning.

"Friends" gave Kudrow an Emmy Award in 1998 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, along with multiple nominations. The show's syndication, streaming availability on platforms like Max, and enduring popularity have kept her associated with Phoebe more than 20 years after the finale. In recent interviews, including one with CBS Sunday Morning, Kudrow has embraced that legacy, saying, "Friends gave me everything. It just did. And I loved being Phoebe. I loved the whole experience. And I don't need to move away from it."

That gratitude coexists with the candid admission of feeling sidelined. Industry observers note that ensemble shows often elevate certain stars more visibly through media coverage, endorsements or spin-off opportunities. While Aniston, Cox and others landed major film roles or produced projects, Kudrow carved a path with critically acclaimed work in "The Comeback," a semi-autobiographical satire about a faded sitcom star's comeback attempt that first aired in 2005 and returned for a third season this year.

The final season of "The Comeback," which premiered recently, addresses real-life elements, including the death of co-star Robert Michael Morris. Kudrow has used the project to explore themes of fame, aging in Hollywood and artistic reinvention — topics that resonate with her reflections on "Friends."

Fans have reacted to the new comments with a mix of empathy and defense of the show's legacy. Many on social media praised Kudrow's honesty, noting that Phoebe's unique energy was essential to the group dynamic. Others pointed out that all six actors shared in the show's massive financial success, with reunion specials and merchandise continuing to generate revenue.

Kudrow has never shied away from discussing "Friends." In past interviews, she has recounted emotional moments, such as learning of Matthew Perry's death in 2023 and beginning to rewatch episodes afterward as a form of comfort. She has also addressed the show's cultural impact, including criticisms about its lack of diversity and idealized portrayal of New York life.

Despite any early industry indifference, Kudrow's post-"Friends" career has included voice work, films like "P.S. I Love You" and "Easy A," and producing credits. She starred in the Webby Award-winning "Web Therapy" and earned acclaim for dramatic turns, proving her range beyond the quirky Phoebe persona.

The timing of her comments coincides with renewed interest in 1990s nostalgia and the sitcom's availability on streaming. "Friends" remains one of the most-watched shows globally, with fans quoting lines and celebrating milestones. The cast reunited for a 2021 HBO Max special that drew massive viewership, though it highlighted the absence of Perry.

Kudrow's revelation adds nuance to the narrative of "Friends" as a perfect ensemble. While the cast has often spoken of their close bonds — with Kudrow describing them as a supportive family — individual experiences of fame varied. LeBlanc, for instance, struggled with typecasting after Joey, while Aniston became a tabloid fixture.

Public health and mental health experts have noted that stars of long-running hits sometimes grapple with identity after the spotlight shifts. Kudrow, who has been open about her own journey, appears to have found balance by owning her association with Phoebe while pursuing passion projects.

As "The Comeback" concludes, Kudrow continues to work selectively. She has expressed pride in the series' meta commentary on Hollywood and her growth as a performer. The show's return after nearly two decades underscores her willingness to revisit uncomfortable truths about the industry.

Entertainment analysts suggest Kudrow's comments could spark broader conversations about how supporting roles in blockbuster ensembles are valued, especially for women in comedy. Phoebe Buffay, with her guitar, massage table and eccentric worldview, provided heart and humor that balanced the group. Dismissing her as "the sixth Friend" undervalues that contribution, many argue.

Kudrow has repeatedly emphasized that playing Phoebe was a joy. In the CBS interview, she credited the experience with teaching her valuable lessons about collaboration and not overthinking artistic choices. "Trying to be an A student is the worst thing you can do in the arts," she reflected.

The actress maintains a relatively private life outside of work, married since 1995 to advertising executive Michel Stern, with whom she has a son. She has avoided much of the tabloid frenzy that followed some co-stars.

As reactions to the Independent interview continue, Kudrow's honesty humanizes one of television's most enduring icons. It serves as a reminder that even in a show watched by millions, personal feelings of being overlooked can persist.

"Friends" endures not just for its jokes but for the relatable friendships it portrayed. Phoebe's arc — from street musician to surrogate mother and beyond — added layers of warmth and unpredictability. Kudrow's portrayal earned her a place in pop culture history, regardless of early industry perceptions.

Looking forward, the actress seems content with her legacy. She has no plans to distance herself from Phoebe, embracing the character that "gave me everything." Her willingness to discuss both the highs and the more nuanced realities of fame offers a mature perspective on a career-defining role.

In an industry quick to typecast and move on, Kudrow's journey from feeling like "the sixth Friend" to a respected veteran performer illustrates resilience and self-awareness. As fans revisit "Friends" episodes and tune into "The Comeback," her candid reflections add depth to the story behind the laughter.