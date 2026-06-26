Brad Pitt Wins Court Ruling in Winery Battle with Angelina Jolie as Buyers Ordered to Testify

LOS ANGELES — Brad Pitt has secured a significant legal victory in his ongoing dispute with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the sale of their stake in Château Miraval, the French winery they once co-owned, with courts ordering key figures from the buyer to testify.

In documents obtained from the Superior Court of California, Pitt's legal team successfully compelled depositions from members of the Stoli Group, including Alexey Oliynik. The ruling marks another step in a years-long battle that has drawn significant public attention due to the couple's high-profile divorce and shared business interests.

The case centers on Jolie's 2021 sale of her portion of the winery to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group. Pitt has alleged that the transaction violated a prior agreement requiring mutual approval for any sale and has sought damages over the deal.

New court documents reveal that depositions from Stoli Group representatives, including potentially owner Yuri Shefler, must occur in London by Sept. 30. A hearing on a motion to compel Shefler's deposition is scheduled for July 8.

Pitt's side has described the rulings as advancing transparency in the matter. Sources close to the actor claim Shefler "was a partner Jolie chose knowing it was a partner Brad did not want involved in the business."

Jolie's representatives maintain that the sale was conducted appropriately and aimed to benefit their shared children, who stand to inherit Pitt's portion. A source close to Jolie stated that "Pitt's ego and obsession for control got in the way," noting that she expected Stoli to serve as an excellent worldwide distribution partner.

Background of the Dispute

Pitt and Jolie purchased Château Miraval in 2008, transforming it into a successful winery known for its rosé production. The property held both financial and sentimental value for the couple during their relationship.

The former couple, who share six children, began their legal battles in 2022 when Pitt sued Jolie, alleging she sold her share without his approval despite a prior agreement. Jolie responded with a countersuit claiming Pitt had waged a "vindictive war" against her since their 2016 separation.

The pair reached a divorce settlement in December 2024, but the winery dispute has continued through the courts. California's Court of Appeals recently reversed a previous decision, finding that Shefler's claimed minimal role in the transaction "defies credulity" given the substantial investment.

Legal Proceedings

Pitt's team has argued that Stoli Group members possess firsthand knowledge relevant to the sale. Their refusal to cooperate initially led to motions compelling testimony and document production.

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The court's decision requires depositions to proceed despite jurisdictional challenges, with Oliynik previously arguing he could not be forced to appear as a Swiss resident. The ruling demonstrates California courts' willingness to enforce discovery in high-stakes business disputes.

Jolie's legal team has characterized the latest rulings as having "no impact on the merits of the case." They emphasize that Jolie looks forward to resolving the matter at trial next year so the family can focus on healing.

Public and Professional Impact

The prolonged legal battle has drawn extensive media coverage, reflecting public fascination with the former couple's post-divorce relationship. Both Pitt and Jolie have maintained relatively low profiles regarding personal matters while continuing their respective careers.

Pitt, 62, has focused on film production and acting projects. Jolie, 50, has balanced acting, directing and humanitarian work while raising their children.

The dispute has highlighted complexities in dividing high-value shared assets after celebrity divorces. Legal experts note that such cases often involve significant financial stakes and emotional considerations.

Château Miraval's Significance

The winery has become a symbol of the couple's once-shared life and subsequent separation. Its rosé has achieved commercial success and critical acclaim in the wine industry.

The property's value and reputation have been central to arguments in the case. Pitt has expressed concerns about potential damage to the brand from the sale, while Jolie has defended her decision as beneficial for the business.

The ongoing litigation could influence future ownership and operational decisions at Miraval. Resolution of the case may provide clarity for all parties involved.

Broader Celebrity Divorce Trends

High-profile divorces frequently involve complex asset divisions and custody arrangements. Pitt and Jolie's case exemplifies challenges in separating intertwined personal and business interests.

Legal battles in the entertainment industry often extend beyond initial settlements as parties dispute interpretations of agreements. The Miraval case demonstrates how such disputes can persist for years.

Public interest in celebrity legal matters remains high, with media coverage influencing perceptions and sometimes affecting case proceedings. Both sides have navigated intense scrutiny while advancing their positions.

Looking Ahead

The July 8 hearing on Shefler's deposition could provide additional developments in the case. Further testimony from Stoli Group members may shed light on details of the transaction.

The dispute is scheduled for trial next year. Both parties have indicated desire for resolution to focus on family matters and personal projects.

The case continues highlighting the intersection of celebrity, business and family law. Its outcome could influence similar disputes in the entertainment industry.

As proceedings advance, attention remains on how the former couple manages their shared history and separate futures. The Miraval battle represents one chapter in their complex post-divorce relationship.