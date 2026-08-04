SYDNEY — Petro Papathomas and Vinnie Gibaldi will face off in the MasterChef Australia 2026 Grand Finale after a tense semi-final service challenge eliminated Aaron Kher on Monday night.

The pair emerged from a three-way battle that required each remaining contestant to deliver a two-course fine dining experience for the judges and 20 diners. With three hours on the clock, the cooks prepared 23 plates of each course under the guidance of returning judge Andy Allen, who rejoined the kitchen after parental leave.

The decision between Aaron and Vinnie proved one of the most difficult of the season. Aaron's main course featured an Asian-French fusion of pork loin chop roasted on the bone with charred Treviso and three sauces — pork and veal jus, XO glaze and red miso mustard. His dessert of basil and white pepper ice cream with tomato, strawberry and white balsamic granita, finished with a fried basil leaf and hazelnut crumb, left the judges impressed. However, the bold flavors in his sauces were judged to clash, costing him a place in the final.

Petro and Vinnie advanced to the Grand Finale, scheduled for Sunday, August 9, at 7 p.m. on Channel 10. The all-Victorian showdown marks the culmination of a season that began with 24 home cooks and narrowed through months of pressure tests, mystery boxes, immunity challenges and eliminations.

Papathomas, a 30-year-old chartered accountant of Greek-Cypriot heritage, has drawn consistent praise for his inventive approach and Mediterranean influences. He secured an early path to the semi-finals by winning immunity with a celeriac dessert that impressed guest judge Meghan Markle. His long-term goal is to open a Cypriot restaurant, and he has spent years refining a signature halloumi recipe.

"I love risk," Papathomas has said of his cooking style. "I took her advice on board and just trusted my gut. Trusting your gut is the most important thing you can do in this competition I believe." Reflecting on earlier challenges, he added that he learned he could "lean into uncertainty and out of my comfort zone, and with the right belief and approach pull off something I never expected I would be able to in this competition."

Gibaldi, a 25-year-old registered nurse from Victoria, grew up in a large Italian family where food formed the center of celebrations and connection. He has been noted for his composure under pressure and steady improvement throughout the competition. In earlier comments ahead of the later stages, he emphasized the value of constructive feedback after the contestants briefly judged the mentors themselves.

Kher, 32, also from Victoria and drawing on Malaysian-Chinese heritage inspired by his grandmother's cooking, had expressed a clear aim for the semi-final. "Going into the semi-final, I just wanted to cook dishes that truly represented me and my journey on MasterChef," he said. "I wanted my food to reflect how much I'd grown throughout the competition, and I wanted to walk away knowing I'd left everything on the floor, with no regrets."

The Grand Finale will consist of two challenges. It opens with a 75-minute Mystery Box using ingredients that pay tribute to special guest judges who appeared during the season. The second and decisive challenge is a pressure test set by internationally acclaimed pastry chef Cherish Finden. The finalists must recreate her Chinese Afternoon Tea, comprising three intricate desserts and a total of nine petit gateaux, in five hours.

Finden, who previously served as executive pastry chef at London's Langham Hotel and has more than 25 years of international experience, brings one of the most technically demanding finales in recent seasons. The winner will claim the MasterChef Australia 2026 title and $250,000 in prize money.

The season has been marked by strong performances under judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Allen. Guest appearances, including Markle and others, added high-profile moments, while emotional challenges such as the "Letters from Home" elimination brought personal stories into the kitchen. Casper Kenworthy was the last contestant eliminated before the top three, after a challenge involving ingredients chosen by family members.

Both finalists have spoken of the intensity of the competition and the personal growth it demanded. Papathomas entered the semi-final determined simply "to try and keep calm and enjoy the experience." Gibaldi has highlighted the respect gained from seeing the judges under pressure themselves during the traditional "Fun One" episode that preceded the semi-final.

With the Grand Finale days away, attention turns to how the two remaining cooks will handle the combination of creative freedom in the Mystery Box and the precision required by Finden's multi-element dessert. The service challenge demonstrated their ability to execute under the demands of volume and timing. The final will test consistency, creativity and nerves on an even larger stage.

Viewers will see the culmination of a competition that rewarded both technical skill and personal expression. Papathomas' risk-taking and Mediterranean roots contrast with Gibaldi's steady development and Italian family influences, setting up a distinctive final pairing.

The outcome remains undecided until the plates are judged on August 9. One of the two will emerge as MasterChef Australia champion for 2026, ending a season defined by high-stakes cooking, emotional eliminations and the steady narrowing of a diverse field of home cooks.