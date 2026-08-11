WASHINGTON — A Florida-based meat importer is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef products brought in from Argentina after the shipment entered the United States without undergoing a federally required reinspection, agriculture officials said.

Corte Argentino USA LLC, based in Aventura, Florida, is recalling approximately 29,628 pounds of raw beef products that were imported from Argentina "without the benefit of import reinspection into the United States," the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, known as FSIS, announced Friday.

Under standard federal procedure, imported meat shipments must first clear U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service before undergoing a separate reinspection by FSIS once they arrive in the country. That reinspection process examines shipping documentation, product labeling, packaging integrity and the general condition of the meat, and can include sampling for contaminants. In this case, the beef bypassed that final FSIS check before reaching distributors and retailers.

FSIS said the lapse was discovered during the agency's routine inspection activities rather than through any report of illness or a foodborne outbreak investigation. The agency said there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury linked to consumption of the recalled products.

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The affected beef was produced between May 15 and May 20, 2026, and carries use-by or freeze-by dates ranging from September 15 to September 20, 2026. The recalled products were distributed to distributors and retailers across Florida and Texas, according to FSIS.

The recall covers several cuts of boneless beef packed in varying weights of cardboard boxes under the "FrigorIfico Gorina SAIC" label, including Top Sirloin Butt, marketed under its Spanish-language name "Cuadril Sin Tapa"; Eye Round, or "Peceto"; Topside Cap Off, or "Nalga AD S/Tapa"; Flat, or "Carnaza Cuadrada"; and Knuckle, or "Bola de Lomo." All of the affected packaging bears the Argentinian establishment number "EST. N° OF. 2025" and the shipping mark "26644-AA," details FSIS says consumers should check against any beef products they may have purchased from the listed lots.

FSIS said it is concerned that some of the recalled beef may still be sitting in consumers' refrigerators or freezers, given the timing of the recall relative to the products' extended shelf life. The agency is urging anyone who purchased the affected beef not to consume it, and instead to either discard the product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Anyone who has concerns about illness or injury after consuming the recalled beef is being advised to contact a healthcare provider. FSIS also noted that it routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks following an announcement like Friday's, verifying that the recalling company has properly notified its customers and confirming that the affected product has been removed from sale. A full retail distribution list for the recalled beef is expected to be posted on the FSIS website once it becomes available.

Consumers with general food safety questions can contact the USDA's toll-free Meat and Poultry Hotline, while those looking to report a specific problem with a meat, poultry or egg product can do so through the agency's online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, which operates around the clock.

Friday's recall adds to a steady stream of federal food recalls in recent weeks tied to a range of safety and regulatory issues. Just days earlier, more than 3,200 pounds of pastrami and corned beef products were recalled over possible listeria contamination, underscoring how frequently meat and poultry recalls occur even as reported illness rates connected to any single recall generally remain rare.

Import reinspection lapses like the one identified in Friday's recall are considered a distinct category of food safety issue separate from contamination-driven recalls. Rather than indicating that a product is confirmed to be unsafe, a missed reinspection means federal verification of the shipment's documentation, labeling and condition never took place as required, leaving the product's safety status effectively unconfirmed by regulators at the time it entered the supply chain. FSIS has characterized such lapses as serious enough to warrant a full recall specifically because the agency cannot verify after the fact that the product met all import requirements, even in the absence of any specific evidence of contamination.

Corte Argentino USA LLC has not issued additional public comment beyond the information included in the FSIS recall notice. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall have been directed to contact the company's general manager, Eial Kaplun, through information listed in the official FSIS announcement.

The recall is limited to the specific production dates, lot codes and shipping mark identified by FSIS, meaning not all Corte Argentino USA beef products are affected, only those matching the details tied to the flagged shipment. Consumers who are uncertain whether beef products in their possession match the recalled lots are advised to check packaging closely against the establishment number and shipping mark cited in the recall notice, or to contact their retailer directly for further verification.

FSIS has not indicated whether additional shipments beyond the identified lot are under review as part of the recall, and the agency said it will continue to provide updates on its website as the situation develops, including the retail distribution list once it becomes available for public review.