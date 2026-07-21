Florida Confirms New Burmese Python Breeding Hotspot Outside the Everglades, Alarming Wildlife Experts

Florida wildlife officials have confirmed that Burmese pythons are now breeding in a new area outside the species' long-recognized stronghold in the Everglades, a discovery that has renewed concerns among conservationists about the invasive predator's potential for further spread across the state.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that Burmese pythons are now established in part of western Charlotte County, an area located north of Naples and Fort Myers that lies well outside the species' traditional core range. For decades, established python populations had been largely confined to areas associated with Everglades National Park before spreading across much of South Florida, stretching between Lake Okeechobee, Key Largo and western portions of Broward and Collier counties.

A distinct population beyond the known range

Unlike a simple isolated sighting, the Charlotte County colony represents a separate breeding population situated beyond the snake's familiar distribution area, according to wildlife officials. Reports from local communities began steadily increasing several years ago, with sightings clustering around Rotonda West, Placida, Englewood East and South Gulf Cove. Those reports prompted closer monitoring efforts, ultimately leading biologists to conclude that breeding animals were indeed present in the area.

Ian Bartoszek, a wildlife biologist and science coordinator at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida in Naples, explained why officials view removing the snakes as such a priority. "This is a generalist apex predator, and this is the why we're so interested in removing them from the ecosystem," Bartoszek said, according to ABC News.

How the snakes likely got there

Wildlife specialists do not believe the Charlotte County population developed through a gradual northward expansion from existing Everglades populations. Instead, available evidence points toward escaped or deliberately released captive snakes as the more likely explanation. Burmese pythons were widely imported into the United States for decades through the exotic pet trade, and both accidental escapes and intentional releases have previously been linked to the species' broader establishment across Florida. Biologists studying the new Charlotte County colony say its characteristics more closely match what would be expected from a satellite population created through human introduction, rather than one resulting from natural expansion across the landscape over time.

A diet that helps the species thrive almost anywhere

Part of what makes Burmese pythons especially difficult to control is their unusually broad diet. Large individuals are capable of feeding on a wide range of animals, including raccoons, opossums, birds, bobcats and alligators, and have even been documented consuming prey considerably larger than many people might expect a snake to handle.

That dietary flexibility gives the species a significant survival advantage, allowing individual snakes to shift between different available prey sources depending on local conditions, rather than depending on a single food source that could limit their ability to establish themselves in new habitats. Conservation workers involved in python removal efforts describe the snakes as true apex predators, capable of substantially reshaping local ecosystems once a population becomes firmly established in a given area.

The broader ecological toll

The impact of established python populations extends well beyond the loss of individual prey animals. Ecologists studying areas of South Florida where pythons have been present for years have documented steep declines across many native mammal populations in those regions. As larger native mammals disappear from an ecosystem, scientists say the overall diversity of that environment can gradually decline as well, with researchers describing the resulting altered landscapes as simplified systems in which rodents and other invasive species tend to become comparatively more common, even as many native animal populations grow increasingly scarce.

Researchers say this pattern has already repeated itself across multiple areas of South Florida affected by established python populations, and preventing similar ecological changes from taking hold in newly identified areas like Charlotte County remains an ongoing and significant challenge for wildlife managers.

Why most pythons remain undetected

Estimating the true number of Burmese pythons currently living in Florida remains an extraordinarily difficult task for wildlife researchers. The snakes spend much of their time concealed within dense vegetation, wetlands and waterways, making them exceptionally hard to locate even during organized, systematic surveys. Research suggests survey teams may detect only around one to three snakes for every hundred believed to actually be present within a given search area.

Even within Everglades National Park, where specialized removal teams regularly search for pythons as part of ongoing management efforts, locating even a single snake often requires many hours of dedicated fieldwork. That persistently low detection rate suggests that confirmed sightings likely represent only a small fraction of the total number of pythons actually living across the broader Florida landscape.

Decades in the making

The broader Burmese python invasion in Florida has developed gradually over several decades. Federal wildlife records indicate that roughly 180,000 Burmese pythons were imported into the United States between 1975 and 2018, largely through the exotic pet trade. By approximately the year 2000, breeding populations had already become firmly established across South Florida. Since that time, wildlife agencies have relied on a combination of public reports, organized removal programs and ongoing scientific surveys in an effort to slow the species' continued spread across the state.

Those broader containment efforts now extend to the newly confirmed population in Charlotte County, with officials continuing to monitor both that area and neighboring Lee County for additional python activity. Wildlife biologists say detecting breeding groups early offers the best available chance of limiting further expansion before a new population becomes as deeply entrenched as those already established in South Florida. Even so, officials acknowledge that managing an invasive predator of this size and adaptability remains one of the most demanding ongoing wildlife challenges facing the state of Florida, with the Charlotte County discovery underscoring just how difficult full containment of the species may ultimately prove to be.