Robert Irwin has extended a lighthearted invitation to newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, suggesting the pop star and NFL tight end bring their honeymoon Down Under for a stay at The Crocodile Hunter Lodge on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Irwin joked about the couple's decision to marry in New York rather than take him up on an earlier offer to host their wedding at Australia Zoo.

"Well, I mean it was between Australia Zoo and Madison Square Garden, you know, it's a long flight, it's alright, I don't blame them," Irwin said of the newlyweds' choice of venue.

An Open Invitation for the Honeymoon

Despite the couple opting for Madison Square Garden, where they married in front of 1,000 guests on July 3, Irwin said he holds no hard feelings and extended a new invitation for the pair to visit for their honeymoon instead.

"Honeymoon is on the table. I literally have a five-star luxury accommodation, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, at Australia Zoo," Irwin said.

He went on to highlight some of the property's most distinctive features as part of his pitch.

"I mean, you've got an infinity pool looking over a paddock full of kangaroos. If that doesn't say honeymoon, I don't know what does," Irwin said.

He also offered a personal touch to sweeten the deal, suggesting he could show the couple around the property himself.

"I'll show them how to wrangle a crocodile. Travis would be right, Taylor would be right. They'd love it," Irwin said.

A Lodge Built to Honor Steve Irwin's Legacy

The Crocodile Hunter Lodge, which Irwin is offering to Swift and Kelce, was originally conceived as a dream project of his late father, wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin. The Irwin family opened the lodge in 2022 to honor his legacy, positioning it as an eco-luxury accommodation directly connected to Australia Zoo.

A stay at the property does not come cheap, with rooms starting at $949 per night. Guests staying at the lodge receive a range of perks as part of their booking, including unlimited entry to Australia Zoo, a behind-the-scenes look at the property's wildlife hospital, dining credit at the on-site Warrior Restaurant and Bar, and complimentary breakfast each morning. The lodge's signature feature, as Irwin highlighted, is an infinity pool that overlooks free-roaming local wildlife on the surrounding grounds.

Not Irwin's First Pitch to the Couple

While Swift and Irwin have never officially met, Wednesday's honeymoon invitation is not the first time the wildlife personality and television host has publicly extended an offer to the couple. Back in December 2025, well before rumors of a Madison Square Garden wedding began circulating widely, Irwin had already pitched Australia Zoo as a potential wedding venue for Swift and Kelce during an interview with ABC News.

"You know what would really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding, is if it was an Australian wedding," Irwin told ABC News at the time.

He went on to describe a specific setting at the zoo that he felt would make for a particularly memorable ceremony.

"We have hosted many. We have this beautiful, and I mean beautiful, location overlooking the African savanna. Rhinos and giraffes are just frolicking out in the open like in the wild. And you get married over that, it's stunning," Irwin said.

Irwin added that previous couples who had chosen the venue for their own weddings had come away deeply impressed by the experience.

"We've had quite a few people get married there and everyone says it's this life-changing experience. So, Travis and Taylor, hit me up. I got you," Irwin said.

A Wedding That Continues to Draw Global Attention

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Swift and Kelce's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden has continued to generate significant media coverage in the weeks since the ceremony, drawing attention from outlets and public figures around the world, including Irwin's latest good-natured pitch from Australia. The couple's decision to marry in one of New York City's most iconic venues, rather than travel internationally for their nuptials, appears to have been a practical one, according to Irwin's own lighthearted assessment of the situation.

A Family Known for Wildlife Conservation and Hospitality

The Irwin family has continued to expand Australia Zoo's offerings in the years since Steve Irwin's death in 2006, with The Crocodile Hunter Lodge representing one of the more recent additions aimed at giving visitors an immersive, high-end wildlife experience alongside the zoo's conservation work. Robert Irwin, who has increasingly stepped into a public-facing role for the family's conservation and media efforts in recent years, continues to use his media appearances to promote both the zoo and its associated accommodations to a global audience.

Whether Swift and Kelce will ultimately take Irwin up on his offer remains to be seen, though the invitation adds another lighthearted chapter to the extensive public interest that has surrounded the couple's wedding and subsequent honeymoon plans since their marriage earlier this month.