WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has drawn an unusual prediction from a prominent sports commentator, who suggested the Indiana Fever guard could eventually trade her basketball career for a career in national politics, potentially rising all the way to the U.S. vice presidency within the coming decades.

ESPN writer Chuck Klosterman made the bold forecast during an appearance on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," pointing to Cunningham's growing public profile and personality as reasons he believes she could eventually pursue elected office at the highest levels of American government.

A Specific, if Unusual, Prediction

Klosterman did not hedge on the timeline of his prediction, naming a specific year by which he believes Cunningham could reach national political prominence.

"Sophie Cunningham... I'm going to say [by] 2050, is going to be Vice President of the United States," Klosterman said.

He acknowledged that his prediction was based more on Cunningham's persona than any specific political positioning she has taken publicly.

"I don't know what party she'll be in, I don't know anything about her political views. But she will be the Vice Presidential candidate, at least the candidate. I don't know what it is," Klosterman said.

Klosterman went on to explain the somewhat unconventional reasoning behind his prediction, pointing to small, stylistic details about how Cunningham carries herself on the basketball court.

"It's something about the fact that she wears those sleeves on the court, something about the way she triggers in-bound plays at the end of games, makes me think she will be someone's ideal Vice President," Klosterman said. "You know, she has a damn likable personality."

A Rising Profile Beyond the Court

Cunningham, 29, has built a following that extends well beyond her on-court performance for the Indiana Fever. In addition to her basketball career, she has launched her own podcast and taken on a role as an active player analyst for USA Network, further expanding her public visibility across multiple media platforms.

Her broader popularity has also drawn attention from figures outside the world of professional basketball. Cunningham was recently photographed alongside UFC president Dana White, a close ally of President Donald Trump, adding fuel to public speculation about her political leanings and associations.

Addressing the 'MAGA Barbie' Label

That association, along with other public appearances, has led some to label Cunningham with the nickname "MAGA Barbie" in recent months. The Missouri native, however, has pushed back against attempts to place her firmly within one political camp, describing her actual views as more centrist than the label suggests.

"I'm clearly white and from Missouri, and so I think there was a lot of assumption there," Cunningham said. "All I have to say is I really am right in the middle, and I think a lot of America is like that."

Cunningham elaborated further on her frustration with what she views as increasing political polarization within American culture more broadly.

"In our culture today you have to choose and you have to be an extremist, and that's just not me," Cunningham said. "So, I agree with things on both sides; I disagree with things on both sides."

A Career Rooted in the Midwest

Cunningham's basketball career began at the University of Missouri, where she spent four seasons establishing herself as a standout college player before entering the WNBA. She was selected 13th overall in the 2019 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury, launching a professional career that has since spanned multiple teams and continents.

Following her time at Phoenix, Cunningham spent a season playing for the Melbourne Boomers in Australia before returning to the WNBA. She spent four total years with the Mercury before ultimately moving to the Indiana Fever in 2025, where she has continued to build her profile both on and off the court.

A Prediction Rooted in Personality, Not Policy

Klosterman's prediction, while striking in its specificity, appeared to rest almost entirely on Cunningham's public persona and likability rather than any concrete indication that she intends to pursue a political career. Cunningham herself has not publicly commented on any interest in running for office, and her own remarks suggest she currently views herself as occupying a moderate, non-partisan space within an increasingly polarized political landscape.

A Storyline That Reflects Cunningham's Growing Fame

Regardless of whether Klosterman's forecast ultimately proves accurate, the prediction itself underscores just how far Cunningham's public profile has grown beyond the basketball court in recent years. As WNBA players increasingly attract mainstream media attention and cultural relevance extending well beyond the sport itself, Cunningham has emerged as one of the league's more recognizable and discussed figures, drawing commentary not just on her performance on the court, but on her broader cultural and, according to at least one prominent commentator, potential political future as well.

For now, Cunningham remains focused on her basketball career with the Indiana Fever, even as speculation about her long-term trajectory beyond the sport continues to generate headlines and conversation among sports commentators and fans alike.