SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — Halfway through the 2026 U.S. Open and one thing is clear: Wyndham Clark is on a heater.

The 32-year-old has had just one top-10 finish in a major since his 2023 U.S. Open victory. But Clark won in Dallas a few weeks ago at the Byron Nelson and is clearly on top of his game. His 1-under 69 was good enough to leave him at 7 under for the tournament, four shots clear of the field through 36 holes.

The question now is whether Clark will be able to extend his lead, or if anyone — like fellow major champions Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick, or even Justin Thomas — can make a move on the leader.

The Leaderboard Entering Round 3

Leaders at the start of Round 3 were led decisively by Clark, with a deep pack of contenders separated by just a handful of strokes behind him. Wyndham Clark sat at 7 under, four shots clear of a tie for second between Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Sam Stevens, and Tom Kim, all at 3 under. Collin Morikawa followed at 2 under in sole possession of sixth place, while a four-way tie for seventh at 1 under included Justin Thomas, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Sahith Theegala.

Betting Markets Reflect Clark's Lead

Oddsmakers have installed Clark as the clear betting favorite heading into the weekend, reflecting both his commanding margin and his recent form. According to BetMGM, Clark is priced at +175 to win the championship, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele both listed at +650. Scottie Scheffler sits at +1000 despite trailing significantly on the leaderboard, while Collin Morikawa is priced at +1400 and Rory McIlroy at +1600.

Notable Names Who Missed the Cut

The weekend field will be missing several recognizable names, most notably the tournament's defending champion. Among the group of players who missed the cut at the 2026 U.S. Open, defending champion J.J. Spaun stands out most, unable to advance within the top 60 players plus ties. Florida amateur Giuseppe Puebla also missed the cut, along with other former major champions Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Graeme McDowell.

Saturday's Tee Times

Round 3 tee times sent the morning groups out starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, with the leaders teeing off in the afternoon as the day progressed. The day began with Dylan Wu and Jacob Bridgeman at 9 a.m., followed by groups including Chris Gotterup paired with amateur Eric Lee, and Robert MacIntyre alongside amateur Marek Flemming.

Notable afternoon pairings included Jordan Spieth and Joaquin Niemann at 10:55 a.m., Russell Henley and Dustin Johnson at 11:06 a.m., and Tommy Fleetwood paired with Ludvig Åberg at 12:50 p.m. Scottie Scheffler went out with Brian Harman at 2:01 p.m., while Rory McIlroy was paired with Maverick McNealy at 2:12 p.m.

The leaders rounded out the day's final groups, with Ryder Cowan, an amateur, paired alongside William Mouw at 2:50 p.m. Sahith Theegala and Sam Burns followed at 3:01 p.m., with Harry Higgs and Justin Thomas at 3:12 p.m., Collin Morikawa and Tom Kim at 3:23 p.m., Sam Stevens and Xander Schauffele at 3:34 p.m., and the final pairing of the day, Matt Fitzpatrick alongside leader Wyndham Clark, set for 3:45 p.m.

TV and Streaming Schedule

Round 3 of the 2026 U.S. Open will broadcast nationally on USA starting at 10 a.m. before switching to NBC at noon. The main broadcast is available to stream via Sling, which carries the NBC networks. Featured group and hole streaming is available on Peacock, NBCUniversal's subscription streaming service, or for free at USOpen.com when play begins.

A Record Purse on the Line

This year's championship carries the largest financial stakes in tournament history, reflecting the broader trend of escalating prize money across professional golf's major championships. The overall purse for the 2026 U.S. Open is a record $22.5 million, an increase of $1 million from the 2025 purse. The winner's share will be another record — $4.5 million.

About the Venue

The U.S. Open site rotates every year, and this year's host is Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island in Southampton, New York. The course opened in 1891 and has hosted five previous U.S. Opens, most recently in 2018. Shinnecock Hills plays at par-70 over 7,440 yards, presenting one of the more demanding tests on the major championship rotation, with its firm, undulating greens and exposed coastal positioning historically producing some of the most dramatic scoring swings in U.S. Open history.

A Look Back at Last Year's Champion

The current championship follows directly on the heels of a dramatic finish at last year's tournament, where a relatively unheralded contender claimed his breakthrough title. J.J. Spaun picked up his first career major title when he was the only player to finish under par at the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. His 65-foot birdie putt on the final hole capped a two-stroke victory over Robert MacIntyre.

What's at Stake This Weekend

With Clark holding a substantial four-shot cushion heading into the third round, the central storyline for the remainder of the weekend centers on whether that lead can hold up against a deep and accomplished chasing pack that includes multiple past major champions. Clark's recent victory at the Byron Nelson, combined with his existing U.S. Open pedigree from his 2023 title, gives him both the recent form and the championship experience that often proves decisive in closing out a major down the stretch.

For the chasing group — particularly Schauffele and Fitzpatrick, both former major winners sitting four shots back — Saturday's third round represents a critical opportunity to either close the gap or watch Clark extend his advantage into what would become an increasingly commanding position heading into Sunday's final round. With Shinnecock Hills' demanding setup historically capable of producing dramatic swings in either direction, the tournament's outcome remains far from decided despite Clark's strong position at the midway point.