Jordan Spieth has admitted that he has found the majority of the courses on the PGA Tour extremely challenging this season, as he reflected on a mixed year so far ahead of his return to the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills — a course where he previously missed the cut and a tournament where his career record remains surprisingly thin.

The Memorial Tournament marked perhaps the lowest point in Spieth's season so far, with the 32-year-old missing the cut after posting a 79 on Friday at Muirfield Village.

Read more Rory McIlroy Warns PGA Tour's Two-Track Overhaul Could Turn Marquee Events Into Minor League Golf Rory McIlroy Warns PGA Tour's Two-Track Overhaul Could Turn Marquee Events Into Minor League Golf

A Season of Consistency Without a Breakthrough

Despite that recent setback, Spieth's overall body of work this season has shown a notable level of week-to-week consistency, even if it has yet to produce a signature result. It is quite remarkable that he has registered eight top-25 finishes without breaking into the top 10. He finished tied for 11th at both Bay Hill and the Valspar Championship.

That pattern of steady, if unspectacular, finishes reflects what appears to be genuine all-around improvement in his game, even as the results have not yet translated into the kind of statement performance fans have come to expect from the three-time major champion. Spieth is arguably becoming a solid all-around golfer. He is not outside the top 100 on the PGA Tour for any of the major strokes gained categories.

However, that broad-based competence has not yet resulted in the three-time major champion contending for a first victory on the PGA Tour since the 2022 RBC Heritage — a winless drought that has now stretched across multiple seasons.

Explaining the Difficulty of This Year's Setups

Spieth offered insight into why he may be struggling to find his very best form this season when asked by CBS Sports about his preparations ahead of the major championships, specifically heading into the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

"No, frankly we have played probably 12 US Opens this year, it has felt like. The courses have been brutally hard this season. It's kind of nice," he said.

Far from framing the difficulty purely as a complaint, Spieth suggested the unusually demanding course setups this season may actually serve as valuable preparation for the brutal test that typically awaits players at the U.S. Open. "It's nice to have already played it before in a US Open. That limits the field down to a lot less people who were actually there. I kind of know what to expect heading into it I guess, as far as what it is going to require," he said.

Gathering Intelligence From Players Who Have Already Competed There

Beyond his own previous experience at the venue, Spieth indicated he has also been actively seeking out information from fellow competitors who had already played the course before this year's championship. "Then I have asked some questions from some guys who have already gone and played it. Is it going to be the narrower one or is it going to be the one in 18 where they left it a bit wider but you better hit the fairway that they give you. It seems like that will be the route," he said.

That kind of scouting reflects a broader theme in Spieth's comments about the specific demands the course places on a player's short game and precision around the greens. "I remember the greens but hitting on those, you started working on a bit more touch and finesse and chipping and stuff like that. There's definitely a bit more work as you get closer to the green, when you are preparing for a US Open you have to be a bit tighter," he said.

A Career-Defining Win That Hasn't Repeated

Spieth's relationship with the U.S. Open carries particular historical weight given how his career began. Spieth made a real statement with his victory at Chambers Bay in 2015. The win meant that he had taken home the first two majors of the year.

It was difficult not to feel that Spieth was destined to dominate the game for some time. Certainly, few would have ever imagined that he would only win one more major heading into 2026.

A Surprisingly Difficult Championship for Spieth

Despite his breakthrough victory at Chambers Bay, the U.S. Open has proven to be a notably difficult championship for Spieth to replicate success in over the course of his career. It may be a real surprise to some to know that Spieth's U.S. Open record is incredibly poor. In fact, the 2015 win marks the only time he has finished inside the top 10 at the event.

Meanwhile, he has missed the cut four times, most recently in 2023. That spotty record stands in contrast to his performance at golf's other major championships, where Spieth has generally remained a more consistent contender throughout his career.

A Difficult History at Shinnecock Hills Specifically

The challenge facing Spieth this week carries an added layer of significance given his prior experience at this particular venue. Crucially, he did not make it through to the weekend when the U.S. Open was last at Shinnecock. It was the only major that year where Spieth finished outside the top 12.

That previous missed cut at Shinnecock adds extra motivation for Spieth as he returns to the course this week, armed with what he describes as a season's worth of preparation against unusually demanding course conditions on the PGA Tour. He will hope that the PGA Tour season so far has properly prepared him for the upcoming test.

With Spieth now back at Shinnecock Hills for the first time since his earlier missed cut at the venue, his comments suggest a golfer who has approached this season's difficult course setups not merely as a source of frustration, but as a deliberate, if unintentional, form of preparation for exactly the kind of brutal test the U.S. Open is known to present. Whether that preparation translates into a better result than his previous trip to Shinnecock — or his broader U.S. Open record overall — will become clear as the championship unfolds this week, with Spieth still chasing his first PGA Tour victory since 2022 and his second career U.S. Open title since that breakthrough win a decade ago at Chambers Bay.