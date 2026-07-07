Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka Currently Have the Best Odds to Win Wimbledon 2026 Titles, Bookmakers Say

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LONDON — With Wimbledon's quarterfinal round underway, defending men's champion Jannik Sinner remains the overwhelming favorite to win his second consecutive title, while the women's tournament has been thrown wide open following a string of early upsets, positioning four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka as the current market favorite on that side of the draw.

Sinner, the world No. 1, entered this year's Wimbledon as the clear favorite even before the tournament began, with sportsbooks pricing him between -145 and -200 depending on the platform. His path was made considerably easier by the continued absence of his fiercest rival, Carlos Alcaraz, who withdrew from the tournament for a second straight major due to a lingering wrist injury that has kept him off tour since April. Sinner's odds shortened further as the tournament progressed, with some sportsbooks quoting him as low as -200 by the second week, reflecting growing confidence that he remains a level above the rest of the men's field in Alcaraz's absence.

Behind Sinner, seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has remained the clearest secondary threat throughout the tournament, priced between +500 and +600 across most major sportsbooks. Djokovic's career record at the All England Club, an extraordinary 102-13 all-time, continues to make him a credible contender even at age 39, though a third-round exit at the hands of a 19-year-old opponent at this year's French Open raised some questions about his current form heading into the grass-court season. American Taylor Fritz has emerged as a significant third contender, with odds around +1329 to +1100 depending on the book, buoyed by a grass-court résumé that includes finals appearances in both Stuttgart and Halle earlier this season and three career Wimbledon quarterfinal appearances. Alexander Zverev, who won his first Grand Slam title at this year's French Open, has also drawn steady betting interest in the +800 to +1100 range, despite grass historically ranking as his least effective surface with a career winning percentage of just over 66 percent there.

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The women's tournament has followed a dramatically different trajectory. Aryna Sabalenka entered Wimbledon as the consensus favorite at odds ranging from +275 to +350 across various sportsbooks, but the world No. 1 was eliminated before the quarterfinal stage in a result that reshaped the entire women's market. Defending champion Iga Swiatek and 2022 champion Elena Rybakina were also both eliminated prior to the quarterfinals, guaranteeing that this year's tournament will crown a first-time Wimbledon women's champion for what would be the eighth time in the past nine editions of the event.

With the tournament's biggest names gone, Naomi Osaka has emerged as the new favorite to win her first Wimbledon title, with odds shortening to as low as 5/2 at some sportsbooks following her standout run through the tournament. Osaka delivered one of the performances of the fortnight when she defeated top-seeded Sabalenka in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals, a result that immediately reshaped bookmakers' assessments of the remaining field. ESPN analyst Chris Eubanks had earlier picked Sabalenka to win the women's draw, describing her as the tour's most consistent player over the past several years before her elimination.

Jessica Pegula has emerged as one of the closest challengers to Osaka in the current betting market, priced around 7/2 at several sportsbooks after reaching her second career Wimbledon quarterfinal with a comeback win over fellow American Iva Jovic. Pegula is currently facing fellow American Coco Gauff in an all-USA quarterfinal matchup on Centre Court, guaranteeing that at least one American will reach the semifinals. Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open and 2025 French Open champion, entered the tournament around 11/1 to win the title, having reached her first career Wimbledon quarterfinal this year after previously never advancing past the fourth round at the All England Club.

Karolina Muchova has also factored prominently into the shifting women's odds, priced around 7/1 at some sportsbooks after reaching the quarterfinals with a run that included eliminating former champion Barbora Krejcikova. Muchova was scheduled to face Osaka later Tuesday in a rematch of their recent Bad Homburg final, a result that would determine Osaka's semifinal opponent. Alexandra Eala of the Philippines has also drawn increasing betting attention, priced around 14/1 after stunning Swiatek to become the first player from the Philippines to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam.

The return of seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams generated significant early betting interest despite her long odds, which opened as high as +3200 to +3500 depending on the sportsbook. Williams, competing in her first tournament in four years at age 44, was eliminated earlier in the tournament, though her presence drew considerable attention from bettors and fans throughout the opening week regardless of the outcome.

Historical trends offer some additional context for both draws. A European player has won the men's singles title in all but two editions of the tournament since 2000, a pattern that continues to favor Sinner, Djokovic, Fritz's fellow finalists, and other European contenders remaining in the field. On the women's side, the tournament has produced nine different champions over the past decade, including seven consecutive first-time winners, a trend that appears increasingly likely to continue given the early exits of Sabalenka, Swiatek and Rybakina this year.

With the men's final scheduled for July 12 and the women's final set for July 11, both draws remain fluid heading into the tournament's decisive rounds. Sinner's continued dominance in the absence of Alcaraz has left comparatively little drama at the top of the men's odds board, while the women's tournament has turned into one of the most unpredictable in recent Wimbledon history, with Osaka, Pegula, Gauff, Muchova and Eala all holding realistic paths to a maiden Wimbledon title as the Championships enter their final and most competitive stretch.