Katie Boulter has long been one of the most recognizable names in British tennis, and her profile only grew this week following an emotional first-round exit at Wimbledon. Here are ten facts to know about the British No. 1, from her career highlights to her recent tournament results.

1. She was born and raised in Leicestershire. Katie Charlotte Boulter was born on August 1, 1996, in Woodhouse Eaves, Leicestershire, England. She began playing tennis at age five and went on to represent Great Britain internationally by the time she was just eight years old.

2. She overcame a serious health diagnosis as a teenager. Boulter was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome as a teenager, a condition that significantly affected her early development as a professional athlete. She has since spoken about the challenges of battling the illness while working to break into the top 100 of the WTA rankings, a milestone she eventually achieved despite the setback.

3. She holds a career-high singles ranking of No. 23. Boulter reached a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 23 on November 4, 2024, cementing her status as Britain's top-ranked female player for much of the past several years. She has also reached a best doubles ranking of No. 225, achieved as recently as June 8, 2026.

4. She has won four WTA singles titles. Boulter has claimed four WTA Tour singles titles over the course of her career, including two victories at the Lexus Nottingham Open on home soil, a title at the WTA 500 event in San Diego in 2024, and most recently a fourth career title at the Ostrava Open in 2026, where she defeated Tamara Korpatsch in the final by a score of 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

5. She made history as the first British woman to win a WTA title in years. Boulter's first WTA singles title, won on home soil at Nottingham in 2023, marked a significant milestone for British women's tennis at the time, coming shortly after she had also become the first British woman since Emma Raducanu to capture a WTA title.

6. She had a breakout run at Queen's Club before Wimbledon. Ahead of this year's Wimbledon Championships, Boulter entered the grass-court season as a wildcard at the Queen's Club Championships, where she defeated eighth seed Leylah Fernandez and Jaqueline Cristian to reach the quarterfinals. She then recorded the best win by ranking of her career, upsetting world No. 2 and top seed Elena Rybakina, before her run was ultimately ended in the semifinals by lucky loser Donna Vekic.

7. Her 2026 grass-court form did not carry over to Wimbledon. Despite her strong showing at Queen's Club, Boulter lost in the first round of Wimbledon this week to Italian qualifier Tyra Grant, who entered the tournament ranked 112 places below Boulter at world No. 172. Grant dominated with her first serve throughout the 6-4, 6-2 win on No. 3 Court, never allowing Boulter to establish rhythm during the match. The result came just two weeks after Boulter also suffered a lengthy three-hour, twelve-minute first-round loss to Fernandez at the Bad Homburg Open.

8. She was candid about her disappointment following the loss. Speaking to reporters after her Wimbledon exit, Boulter did not shy away from expressing her frustration with the result. "Yeah, disappointing day. Not a good day at the office," she told reporters, while also crediting her opponent's performance. "I have to give credit to her, as well. She's a young girl who's swinging, playing some fearless tennis." Boulter added that she believed her level throughout the year had continued moving in the right direction despite the setback, saying, "I think as a whole, I'm moving in the right direction. I am."

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9. She recently changed coaches. In November 2025, Boulter announced she had ended her three-year partnership with coach Biljana Veselinovic. She subsequently hired Michael Joyce as her new coach, with the change officially announced on January 2, 2026, as Boulter looked to build on her previous career-best results heading into the new season.

10. She has personal ties to another prominent Australian tennis player. Beyond her own career, Boulter is known to be engaged to Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur, with the couple frequently appearing together at major tournaments, including previous editions of Wimbledon. Off the court, Boulter has also spoken about her support for Leicester City Football Club and her interests in fashion, shopping and cooking, rounding out a public profile that extends beyond her achievements on the tennis court.

Boulter's early exit from this year's Wimbledon continues a difficult pattern for British players at their home Grand Slam, following the pre-tournament withdrawals of Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu and the early exits of players including Cameron Norrie and Harriet Dart. With Boulter having been considered one of Britain's best chances at a deep run in the women's singles draw this year, her loss leaves fellow Briton Katie Swan, who advanced to the second round for just the second time in her career, as one of the remaining hopes to carry British interest forward in the tournament.

Despite the disappointing result, Boulter has continued to emphasize the progress she has made over the course of the season, pointing to her run to the semifinals at Queen's Club as evidence that her game remains on an upward trajectory even after a difficult week at the All England Club. With her fourth WTA title already secured earlier this year in Ostrava and her ranking continuing to reflect steady improvement, Boulter appears likely to remain one of the most closely watched British players on tour as the season progresses toward its hard-court swing later this year.