LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 152nd Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve gallops into Churchill Downs on Saturday with a talented field of 3-year-olds vying for the Run for the Roses and a shot at Triple Crown glory. Renegade enters as the morning-line favorite at 4-1, but history and competition promise an unpredictable and thrilling contest in America's greatest horse race. With a $5 million purse and global attention, the Derby remains the most exciting two minutes in sports.

1. Date, Time and How to Watch

The Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Gates open early for a full day of racing, with the main event, Race 12, set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET. NBC and USA Network provide comprehensive coverage starting in the afternoon, with streaming available on Peacock. International viewers can access through various broadcasters or online platforms.

2. The Favorite and Top Contenders

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., drew the rail and opened as the 4-1 favorite after impressive wins in key prep races. Commandment and Further Ado sit at 6-1, while Chief Wallabee and others round out the top betting choices. The field features strong international representation and horses with proven stakes performances, making for one of the most competitive Derbies in recent memory.

3. Historic Venue and Traditions

Churchill Downs has hosted the Kentucky Derby since 1875, with its iconic Twin Spires symbolizing the event's rich heritage. Traditions include the playing of "My Old Kentucky Home," mint juleps, elaborate hats and the garland of 400 red roses for the winner. The race distance is 1¼ miles on a dirt track, testing speed and stamina in a large field of up to 20 horses.

4. Qualification and Road to the Derby

Horses earn spots through a points system in prep races across the country and abroad. The top point earners secure gates, with preference for certain winners. This year's field reflects a balanced mix of speed and closing types, setting up tactical battles in the long stretch run.

5. Economic and Cultural Impact

The Derby generates hundreds of millions for Louisville's economy through tourism, hospitality and betting. Churchill Downs expects over 150,000 attendees, creating a festive atmosphere with parties, celebrity sightings and fashion displays. The event's global broadcast reaches millions, boosting the sport's visibility.

6. Betting and Wagering Options

Betting is a Derby cornerstone, with win, place, show, exacta and trifecta wagers available. Online platforms like TwinSpires and in-person windows at the track accommodate fans. Exotic bets and pools offer big payouts for those picking long shots. Experts recommend studying past performances, trainer-jockey combinations and track conditions.

7. Weather and Track Conditions

Kentucky weather in early May can vary, with forecasts calling for mild temperatures and possible showers. A fast track favors speed horses, while rain creates an off track that benefits closers with stamina. Trainers monitor conditions closely, adjusting strategies accordingly.

8. Celebrity and Social Buzz

The Derby attracts stars from entertainment, sports and fashion. Past years featured high-profile attendees adding glamour to the infield and grandstand. Social media amplifies the spectacle, with live updates, fashion critiques and betting tips trending worldwide. This year's rumors of celebrity horse ownership added extra intrigue.

9. Animal Welfare and Safety Focus

The industry continues emphasizing horse safety with veterinary oversight, medication rules and retirement programs. Churchill Downs implements measures to protect equine athletes, responding to public concerns about the sport's risks. Trainers and jockeys prioritize welfare alongside competition.

10. Path to Triple Crown

A Derby winner earns momentum for the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Recent Triple Crown attempts highlight the challenge of winning all three in five weeks. This year's contender could emerge as a superstar if successful, joining legends like Secretariat and Justify.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby promises drama, tradition and unforgettable moments as contenders chase racing immortality. Whether watching from home or at the historic track, fans can expect excitement from one of America's premier sporting events.