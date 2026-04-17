The official music video, released alongside the single on April 17, has already racked up massive views and shares. Directed by Petra Collins and shot entirely at the Palace of Versailles, it stands as one of the most visually ambitious clips of Rodrigo's career so far.

From the playful pre-release teasers to the breathtaking final product, "drop dead" delivers everything fans hoped for and more. It blends high-fashion production with deeply relatable lyrics about the terrifying thrill of falling hard for someone new.

As Rodrigo embarks on this new chapter, "drop dead" proves she remains one of pop's most compelling young storytellers — capable of turning personal feelings into universal anthems while commanding some of the world's most iconic locations for her art.

Whether you're drawn to the Versailles grandeur, the pink guitar energy, or the sharp songwriting, this release marks a confident, exciting step forward. With the full album on the horizon, Olivia Rodrigo's "drop dead" has set an impressively high bar for 2026 pop.