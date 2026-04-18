10 Things You Must Know About Smith & Wesson as Firearm Icon Posts Strong Q3 Sales Gains

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., one of America's most iconic firearm manufacturers, continues to navigate a shifting market with improving financial results and fresh product launches, even as the company marks more than 170 years of innovation in revolvers, pistols and long guns.

Here are 10 essential things to know about the company behind the legendary Model 10, the .357 Magnum and today's popular M&P lineup.

First, Smith & Wesson traces its roots to 1852 when Horace Smith and Daniel B. Wesson formed a partnership in Norwich, Connecticut, to develop a repeating firearm using a fully self-contained cartridge. Their early Volcanic repeating pistol laid groundwork for modern lever-action designs, though the initial venture struggled before evolving into the successful Smith & Wesson Revolver Company. The firm's first commercial hit came with the Model 1 tip-up revolver in .22 caliber.

Second, the company pioneered several groundbreaking cartridges that remain staples today. Smith & Wesson developed or popularized rounds including the .38 S&W Special, .357 Magnum, .44 Magnum and later the .500 S&W Magnum. The .357 Magnum, introduced in 1935 in collaboration with Winchester and Elmer Keith, became one of the most powerful handgun cartridges of its era and helped cement the brand's reputation for high-performance revolvers. The .44 Magnum gained worldwide fame through Clint Eastwood's "Dirty Harry" films.

Third, the Model 10 revolver stands as one of the company's most enduring successes. Originally introduced in 1899 as the .38 Military & Police, it has remained in continuous production for more than a century with over six million units made. It served as a standard sidearm for countless law enforcement agencies throughout the 20th century and remains a trusted option for both duty and civilian use.

Fourth, Smith & Wesson has long maintained a strong presence in law enforcement. While Glock currently leads many U.S. police departments, Smith & Wesson holds a solid second-place position with growing adoption. Its M&P series of striker-fired pistols has become a popular duty weapon choice, offering reliability and modularity that appeal to agencies seeking alternatives to European designs.

Fifth, the company operates today as Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., a standalone public entity traded on Nasdaq under the ticker SWBI. It spun off from American Outdoor Brands Corporation in 2020, with Mark P. Smith serving as president and CEO. The firm is headquartered in Maryville, Tennessee, after previous locations in Springfield, Massachusetts, and other sites.

Sixth, recent financial performance shows signs of recovery in a challenging firearms market. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, ended Jan. 31, the company reported net sales of $135.7 million, up 17.1% from the prior-year period. Gross margin improved to 26.2% from 24.1%, while net income rose to $3.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share. Handgun shipments to the sporting goods channel jumped 28%, with average selling prices climbing more than 5%. Management guided for 10% to 12% revenue growth in the fourth quarter.⁠

Seventh, Smith & Wesson continues to expand its product lineup with modern innovations. At SHOT Show 2026, the company unveiled additions to its Spec Series, including the Spec Series VI M&P9 M2.0 Metal Compact pistol and the Spec Series R Model 686 Plus revolver. Other recent releases include the M&P 22 Magnum, M&P Carry Comp in 10mm, the M&P FPC folding pistol-caliber carbine, the Model 1854 lever-action rifle and suppressors under the Gemtech brand. These offerings blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary features for concealed carry, competition and home defense.

Eighth, the company has diversified beyond traditional revolvers and pistols. Its current portfolio includes semi-automatic handguns, rifles, shotguns such as the M&P12, and accessories. Smith & Wesson produces millions of firearms annually and ranks among the largest U.S. manufacturers by volume, even as it faces competition from newer players in the polymer pistol segment.

Ninth, Smith & Wesson has experienced multiple ownership changes over its long history. After early struggles, it passed through entities including Bangor Punta and Tomkins plc before the 2020 spin-off. The brand has occasionally ventured into non-firearm products, such as law enforcement bicycles and identification software in past decades, though firearms remain its core focus.

Tenth, the company operates in a highly regulated and politically sensitive industry. Sales often fluctuate with election cycles, regulatory proposals and shifts in consumer sentiment regarding Second Amendment issues. Despite periodic market corrections, Smith & Wesson has demonstrated resilience through disciplined cost management, product innovation and strong branding that resonates with both traditional enthusiasts and newer shooters.

CEO Mark Smith has emphasized market share gains, pricing power and a focus on long-term strategy during recent earnings calls. The company's improved margins and cash flow reflect operational efficiencies even amid softer overall industry demand compared to pandemic-era peaks.

Smith & Wesson's stock has traded in a range around $14 to $15 in recent sessions, reflecting investor reactions to quarterly results and broader economic factors. The firm pays a modest dividend and maintains a focus on returning value to shareholders while investing in new manufacturing capabilities.

For consumers, the brand represents a balance of heritage and modernity. Classic revolvers like the Model 686 or 629 appeal to those who value smooth double-action triggers and timeless designs, while the M&P series targets users seeking lightweight, high-capacity options with optics-ready slides and accessory rails.

Critics and supporters alike recognize Smith & Wesson's role in American manufacturing. The company employs more than 1,500 people and emphasizes domestic production, a point often highlighted in its marketing.

Looking ahead, analysts watch for continued margin expansion and the success of 2026 product launches. Q4 guidance suggests sustained handgun momentum, though the broader firearms sector remains sensitive to interest rates, political developments and inventory levels at retailers.

Smith & Wesson's story spans from the tip-up revolvers of the 1850s to today's competition-ready pistols and lever-actions. Through economic booms, wars, social changes and technological shifts, the brand has endured as a symbol of American firearms craftsmanship.

Whether enthusiasts seek a reliable duty pistol, a powerful hunting revolver or a versatile carbine, Smith & Wesson's extensive catalog offers options across price points and use cases. Its ability to blend innovation with legacy designs has helped maintain relevance in a crowded market.

As the company prepares for its next earnings report, the 10 key aspects outlined here illustrate why Smith & Wesson remains a household name among shooters. From historical firsts in cartridge development to current gains in sales and market share, the iconic American brand continues writing new chapters in its 174-year history.