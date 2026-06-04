FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Fairfield High School on Wednesday evening shortly after a graduation ceremony for Sem Yeto High School, a continuation school that shares the campus, authorities said.

Fairfield police responded to reports of gunfire around 7:15 p.m. The 18-year-old victim who died has not been publicly identified pending family notification. The three injured individuals, ages 11, 20 and 25, were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

No suspect has been identified, and it remains unclear whether the victims were students, family members or attendees at the ceremony. Police have not released further details on the circumstances of the shooting or possible motives, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene as the graduation event concluded and families gathered for photographs. One attendee told local media the shots rang out suddenly in the parking lot, sending people running and screaming. Amanda Prieto, who lives adjacent to the school, said she was in her backyard when she heard the gunfire.

"It dawned on me quickly how close that rapid fire was," Prieto said. "I looked over the fence and people were just screaming and running through the parking lot. It was horrific."

Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy expressed deep sorrow over the violence. "My heart is breaking for the students and families involved," Moy said. "I'm shaken to my soul. The shooter will face justice."

The incident has shocked the community and reignited concerns about gun violence near schools, even during celebratory events. Sem Yeto High School serves students who need alternative pathways to graduation, making the ceremony a particularly meaningful milestone for many families.

Police have not confirmed whether the victims were connected to the graduating class or were bystanders. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from the school and surrounding areas, interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene.

The shooting occurred as families were dispersing after the formal part of the ceremony. Some parents reported hearing multiple shots in rapid succession, creating panic as people sought safety. Live news helicopter footage showed a heavy police presence with multiple vehicles at the scene hours after the incident.

This marks the latest in a series of gun-related incidents at or near schools across the United States in 2026, prompting renewed calls for enhanced security measures at graduation events. Fairfield school officials have not yet issued a formal statement, but district leaders are expected to address safety protocols in the coming days.

Fairfield Police Chief has requested patience from the public as detectives work to piece together events. "We are asking anyone who was in the area or has information, no matter how small, to come forward," a department spokesperson said.

The tragedy comes at the end of the academic year, a time typically filled with celebration and relief. Instead, families connected to Sem Yeto and Fairfield High School are grappling with grief and fear. Counselors have been made available for students and staff affected by the violence.

Community leaders have organized vigils and support gatherings. Local faith groups and nonprofits are offering assistance to those impacted. The incident has also drawn attention from state lawmakers who have pledged to review school safety funding and security standards for large public events.

No arrests have been made, and police have not released descriptions of possible suspects. Investigators are examining whether the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute or was random. Digital evidence, including cellphone videos from attendees, is expected to play a key role.

The broader context of gun violence in California remains a sensitive issue. While the state has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, incidents at schools and public gatherings continue to challenge enforcement and prevention efforts. Officials have not linked this shooting to any larger pattern but say every resource is being devoted to solving it quickly.

For the families of the victims, the coming days will be filled with unimaginable pain. The 11-year-old injured in the shooting has added a particularly heartbreaking dimension, as young children are rarely direct targets in such incidents.

School district officials expressed condolences and said support services would remain available throughout the summer. "Our priority is the well-being of our students and families during this difficult time," a district statement read.

As the investigation proceeds, authorities urge anyone with information to contact Fairfield police or use anonymous tip lines. The community's cooperation will be essential in bringing resolution to this tragic event.

The shooting has prompted immediate reviews of security protocols for future school events. Many districts across California are re-examining parking lot monitoring, crowd control and emergency response plans for graduations and similar gatherings.

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Wednesday's incident serves as a stark reminder that celebrations of achievement can quickly turn to tragedy when gun violence intrudes. For the victims, their families and the entire Fairfield community, the road to healing will be long and difficult.

Police continue to ask for the public's help as they work to identify those responsible and provide answers to a community shaken by violence on what should have been a day of joy and accomplishment.