LOS ANGELES — A 2017 ABC7 Eyewitness News interview featuring Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old Torrance man accused of charging a security checkpoint and firing shots outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, has resurfaced, showing the suspect as a promising Caltech engineering student presenting an innovative wheelchair safety device.

The clip, aired Monday on ABC7 and rapidly circulating on social media, captures a much younger Allen at an aging conference where he demonstrated a new braking system designed to make wheelchairs safer. The video provides a stark contrast to the image of the man now in federal custody, charged with attempted assassination after the chaotic April 25 incident at the Washington Hilton.

In the 2017 segment, Allen appears articulate and focused on humanitarian engineering solutions. "The idea with this is to prevent it from moving at all," he explains while demonstrating the prototype. Neighbors and former colleagues described him as quiet, intelligent and from a solid family — his parents are school teachers — making the allegations even more shocking to those who knew him.

Profile of the Accused

According to authorities and public records, Allen is a Caltech mechanical engineering graduate (class of 2017) who later earned a master's in computer science from Cal State Dominguez Hills. He worked as a college prep tutor and described himself online as an indie game developer. One of his projects, "Boredom," was tagged on Steam as a "skill-based non-violent fighting game" with elements of bullet hell and shooter mechanics.

Investigators say Allen sent a message to family members before the incident describing himself as a "friendly federal assassin" and appeared to target Trump administration officials. He legally purchased the weapons in California and kept them at his parents' home without their knowledge, according to his sister's statements to authorities.

His brother reportedly contacted police in Connecticut two hours after the shooting upon seeing the message. Allen was arrested at the scene after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement. One Secret Service agent was struck but uninjured due to a bulletproof vest.

Community Shock in Torrance

Neighbors in the quiet Torrance neighborhood expressed disbelief Monday. "His parents are good people. They don't deserve this," one resident told ABC7. Another said the family was "solid members of the community." Allen reportedly still lived at his parents' home.

His employer, C2 Education, issued a statement saying they were "shocked" and are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Allen had been named "teacher of the month" as recently as December 2024.

Ongoing Investigation

Federal prosecutors are building a case that includes attempted assassination and assault on federal officers. Allen faces multiple serious charges. Investigators continue examining his digital footprint, writings and possible motives tied to political grievances.

The resurfaced 2017 interview has fueled intense online discussion, with many noting the jarring difference between the promising young engineer and the man now accused of a high-profile attack. Some commentators pointed to broader societal questions about mental health, radicalization and the pressures facing highly educated but underemployed young adults.

Broader Context

The incident marks the third documented security threat against President Donald Trump since 2024. It occurred at the same Washington Hilton where President Ronald Reagan survived an assassination attempt in 1981. The White House Correspondents' Dinner was abruptly halted, and the event is expected to be rescheduled with enhanced security.

This latest development adds another layer to the already intense national conversation about political violence, gun access and the profile of individuals who commit such acts. Allen's background as a well-educated, seemingly non-violent individual challenges common stereotypes and has prompted renewed debate about prevention and early intervention.

As the investigation proceeds, authorities urge anyone with additional information to come forward. The 2017 video serves as a haunting reminder of how quickly lives can change and how little the public often knows about individuals until tragedy strikes.

For the victims, law enforcement and the nation still processing this latest act of violence at a major Washington event, the focus remains on justice, healing and preventing future incidents.