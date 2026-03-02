AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities have identified the gunman in a deadly mass shooting early Sunday outside Buford's Backyard Beer Garden on West Sixth Street as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Senegal, as the FBI investigates possible ties to terrorism amid reports the suspect wore clothing featuring an Iranian flag and phrases like "Property of Allah."

Diagne, who lived in Pflugerville, a suburb north of Austin, opened fire just before 2 a.m. local time on March 1, 2026, using both a pistol and a rifle, according to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis. He drove past the popular beer garden multiple times in an SUV before stopping, firing shots from the vehicle window at people on the patio and sidewalk, then exiting to continue the attack. Responding officers, already positioned nearby in the bustling nightlife district, confronted him at an intersection and fatally shot him, ending the rampage.

The incident left two civilians dead at the scene and 14 others wounded, three of whom were in critical condition Sunday morning, per Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz. Paramedics arrived within 57 seconds of the initial 1:59 a.m. call, treating 17 patients total. Three were pronounced dead on site, including Diagne.

The FBI has joined the investigation, citing "indicators of potential ties to terrorism," though officials stressed it remains too early for a definitive motive determination. A law enforcement source told The Associated Press that Diagne's clothing included an Iranian flag emblem and declarations of "Property of Allah," raising questions about ideological motivations amid heightened U.S.-Iran tensions following recent military escalations in the Middle East.

Diagne immigrated to the U.S. in 2006 and became a naturalized citizen in 2012, according to federal sources and media reports. Austin police officially confirmed his identity Sunday evening and released a photo of the suspect. No criminal history or prior law enforcement interactions were immediately detailed.

Witnesses described chaos and "pandemonium" as gunfire erupted in the crowded entertainment district, a vibrant strip of bars, music venues and restaurants near the University of Texas campus. One bystander captured video of the final moments, showing officers engaging the armed suspect as he approached with his weapon raised. People fled in panic, with some hiding behind vehicles or inside nearby establishments.

University of Texas President Jim Davis confirmed students were among those affected, though specific details on their conditions were not released. The campus community expressed grief and support for victims.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered increased patrols and surveillance statewide in response. "We will not be intimidated, and we will not be terrorized," he said in a statement. Local leaders, including U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, D-Austin, condemned the violence and called for swift justice.

The rapid police response drew praise from Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, who credited officers and first responders with saving lives. Officers transitioned quickly from routine patrols to confront the active shooter, firing after Diagne refused to drop his weapon.

The shooting occurred outside Buford's, not inside, sparing patrons from direct entry by the gunman. The bar, a roadhouse-style spot known for its outdoor space, was packed with weekend crowds typical of Sixth Street's lively scene.

Blood donations surged in response, with South Texas Blood & Tissue rushing 20 units from San Antonio to Austin hospitals. Community leaders urged continued support for victims and families.

The incident adds to a string of gun violence tragedies in Texas and nationwide, renewing debates over public safety in nightlife areas and access to firearms. No immediate legislative proposals emerged Sunday, but officials promised a thorough review.

The FBI's terrorism probe will examine Diagne's background, online activity, travel history and potential connections to extremist ideologies or foreign influences. Investigators recovered the suspect's weapons and vehicle for forensic analysis.

As of Monday afternoon local time, three victims remained in critical condition, while others stabilized. Identities of the deceased civilians have not been released pending family notifications.

Authorities continue to urge anyone with information or video footage to contact the Austin Police Department or FBI tip lines. The scene on West Sixth Street remained cordoned off for evidence collection into Sunday evening.

The tragedy has shocked Austin, a city often ranked among the safest large U.S. metros, and highlighted vulnerabilities in crowded public spaces amid global geopolitical strains.