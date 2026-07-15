SYDNEY — A man found shot dead inside a car in a driveway in Sydney's north-west may have been killed hours before the discovery was reported to police, authorities said, as detectives work to establish a timeline and identify the shooter.

Emergency services were called to the scene on North Rocks Road in Carlingford shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, where they found a man believed to be in his 30s inside a vehicle. He had suffered significant gunshot wounds and died at the scene. He has not yet been formally identified.

North Rocks Road has since been closed, and police have urged the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Possible Gunshots Heard Before Dawn

While the man was found shortly after 7 a.m., neighbours told reporters at the scene that they believed they heard possible gunshot noises around 5 a.m., raising the possibility that the shooting occurred as much as two hours before it was discovered. A member of the public came across the man in the car at about 7 a.m. and alerted police.

Acting Superintendent Michael Marinello, addressing reporters at the scene, said investigators had not yet pinned down the exact time of the shooting.

"We do not believe that this is a random attack. We believe that this is an isolated incident," Marinello said.

Marinello said the victim was known to police, though investigators had not established any link between the shooting and organised crime at this stage of the inquiry.

"It's not something we're discounting, (but) not something we've confirmed at this time," he said.

He added that, based on the information available so far, police did not believe the man had been targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

Unclear Whether Victim Lived at the Property

Marinello would not confirm whether the man had been living at the address outside of which he was shot, but said the occupants of the home were cooperating with police and assisting with the investigation. Detectives are treating the residence and surrounding area as a key part of the crime scene while they work to determine what took place overnight.

Investigators have not identified a getaway vehicle, if one was used by the shooter or shooters, Marinello said, leaving open questions about how the offender arrived at or fled the scene.

Scene Cordoned Off as Forensic Work Continues

Aerial footage broadcast from the scene showed a covered body laid out beside a car parked behind a low garden wall, with the vehicle positioned in the driveway of the property. Police cordoned off sections of the street, including several parked cars, using tape and emergency vehicles to secure the area for forensic examination. Officers also placed tape across the driveway of the home where the body was discovered, restricting access while crime scene investigators carried out their work.

Specialist officers from the Raptor Squad — the unit within the New South Wales Police Force tasked with targeting organised crime and gang-related violence — are understood to have attended the scene, though authorities have stopped short of confirming any organised crime connection to Tuesday's shooting.

Witnesses Interviewed, CCTV Under Review

Detectives are speaking with a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time and have begun the process of reviewing what is expected to be extensive closed-circuit television footage from businesses and residences near North Rocks Road. Investigators are hoping the footage may help establish a more precise timeline for the shooting, identify any vehicles that entered or left the area overnight, and potentially capture the movements of a suspect.

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Given the residential nature of the street and the early hour at which the shooting is believed to have taken place, police say CCTV and dashcam footage from passing vehicles could prove critical to the investigation. Anyone in the area in the hours before dawn on Tuesday is being asked to come forward, even if they are unsure whether what they saw or heard is relevant.

Broader Context

The shooting adds to a string of gun violence incidents that have periodically rattled Sydney suburbs in recent years, prompting ongoing scrutiny of firearms trafficking and organised crime networks operating across the city. While police have been careful not to draw conclusions about a motive so early in the investigation, the deployment of Raptor Squad detectives underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case, even as Marinello stressed that no formal link to gang activity has been established.

Formal identification of the victim is expected to be confirmed in the coming days, pending notification of next of kin. Police have not released further details about the man's background or his relationship, if any, to the property where he was found.

Investigation Ongoing

New South Wales Police say the investigation remains active and are appealing to the public for information. Anyone who witnessed the incident, has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or has any other information that could assist detectives is urged to contact Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1800 333 000.

Authorities have not ruled out further public appeals as the investigation develops, and police say the case remains a high priority given the location of the shooting in a residential street and the fact the victim was targeted while sitting in a vehicle on the property. No arrests have been announced, and police have not released a description of a suspect or suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, and further updates are expected as detectives continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding the killing.