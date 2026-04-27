AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were shot and injured Sunday night outside the popular Sam's BBQ restaurant in East Austin, prompting a large police response and leaving the suspect still at large Monday as detectives continue to interview witnesses and search the area.

Austin Police Department officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired around 8:26 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 12th Street near Chicon Street. Upon arrival, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds outside the beloved East Austin barbecue landmark. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

No fatalities have been reported, and authorities described the incident as isolated with no immediate threat to the broader public. East 12th Street between Chicon and Alamo streets remained closed for several hours as crime scene investigators processed the area.

Busy Night in Vibrant Neighborhood

The shooting occurred in a bustling section of East Austin known for its food scene, nightlife and cultural vibrancy. Sam's BBQ, a longtime neighborhood staple at 2000 E. 12th St., had been hosting events earlier in the day, and nearby businesses including the Austin Daiquiri Factory were active on a busy Sunday evening.

Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots followed by chaos as people sought cover. Police have not released detailed descriptions of the victims or the suspect. Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and interviewing those present at the time of the incident.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and no vehicle description or suspect sketch has been released. APD urged anyone with information to contact detectives or Austin Crime Stoppers. A reward for information leading to an arrest may be offered.

Community Reaction and Safety Concerns

East Austin residents expressed shock and frustration over yet another violent incident in the rapidly changing neighborhood. Longtime locals noted the area's transformation from a historically working-class and minority community to a hub for new development, restaurants and nightlife. Some voiced concerns about rising crime amid gentrification pressures.

Sam's BBQ owners and staff have not issued a public statement, but the restaurant is a beloved institution known for its smoked meats and community ties. The shooting's proximity to the establishment has drawn extra attention from both patrons and local media.

Austin Police Chief has characterized the event as isolated and urged calm while the investigation proceeds. No connections to other recent incidents have been reported.

Broader Context of East Austin Violence

While Austin remains one of the safer major cities in Texas, sporadic shootings in East Austin have raised ongoing community discussions about public safety, policing strategies and socioeconomic factors. City leaders have invested in violence interruption programs and increased patrols in high-activity areas, but incidents like Sunday's continue to test those efforts.

This latest shooting comes amid a busy weekend in the city, with various events drawing crowds to East Austin venues. Officials reminded residents to remain vigilant, especially during evening hours in entertainment districts.

Investigation Ongoing

Austin Police continue to gather evidence and seek tips from the public. Anyone with video footage, eyewitness accounts or other information is encouraged to contact APD or Crime Stoppers anonymously. Updates will be released as they become available.

The two victims are expected to survive, according to preliminary hospital reports, though their conditions were not detailed publicly. Family members have not been identified, and police are withholding names pending notification.

As East 12th Street reopens and the neighborhood returns to its usual rhythm, the search for the suspect remains active. Authorities emphasize that this appears to be a targeted or isolated dispute rather than a random act of violence, though the full motive has not been determined.

For now, the community around Sam's BBQ and surrounding blocks is processing another instance of gun violence in a city that continues to grapple with growth, change and safety concerns. Police ask for patience as detectives work to bring the suspect into custody and provide answers to those affected.