SINGAPORE — A teenager was arrested for causing public nuisance after allegedly assaulting 27-year-old convicted child sex offender Amos Yee outside the Doujin Market anime convention at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on Saturday, police said. Videos circulating on social media showed the incident, which occurred around 2.15pm on May 9, with the 18-year-old cosplayer seen repeatedly striking Yee as he crouched on the floor.

Officers from the Singapore Police Force responded quickly to a call for assistance and established that a 27-year-old man had sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by the teenager. The 18-year-old was arrested at the scene. Police investigations are ongoing, and no further details about the motive or any prior interaction between the two have been released.

Yee, who gained notoriety as a controversial YouTuber and blogger before his conviction, had reportedly been banned from the Doujin Market event due to safety concerns raised by attendees regarding his presence near minors. Organizers of the anime convention confirmed they had cancelled his tickets and prohibited him from entering. Despite this, Yee appeared at the venue, leading to the confrontation outside the convention hall.

Videos of the incident spread rapidly online, showing the cosplayer — dressed as a character from the popular anime "Jujutsu Kaisen" — raining punches, kicks and elbows on Yee while he was on the ground. Yee did not appear to fight back and was heard saying "What are you doing?" as the assault continued. Onlookers largely watched without intervening, though some shouted for the attacker to stop. Yee sustained a bloodied lip and other minor injuries but reportedly declined immediate medical treatment, stating he could not afford it.

Background on Amos Yee

Amos Yee Pang Sang first rose to prominence in Singapore as a teenager known for provocative online videos criticizing religion and government figures. He was convicted multiple times for offenses including wounding religious feelings and failing to report for national service. In 2015, he was sentenced to jail for posting content deemed offensive. Yee later fled to the United States, where he was granted asylum but faced further legal troubles, including convictions for child sex offenses. He was deported back to Singapore in March 2026 and arrested upon arrival for enlistment-related offenses. He was released on $10,000 bail shortly after.

His presence at the anime convention, despite being banned, sparked immediate backlash from attendees concerned about child safety. The Doujin Market is a popular event for anime and manga enthusiasts, attracting families and young fans, which made Yee's attendance particularly controversial.

Police Action and Legal Proceedings

The arrested teenager faces charges for causing public nuisance. Under Singapore law, this offense can carry fines or short jail terms depending on the circumstances. Police have not released the suspect's identity, consistent with standard practice for juveniles or young offenders in minor cases. Investigations are continuing to determine if any other offenses, such as voluntarily causing hurt, apply.

Yee has not made any public statement following the incident beyond a brief social media post showing his injuries. His legal team has not commented on whether they plan to pursue any action against the attacker.

Public Reaction and Online Debate

The incident has sparked intense discussion online, with opinions sharply divided. Many users condemned the violence, arguing that even controversial figures deserve protection from physical assault. Others expressed little sympathy for Yee due to his past convictions, with some suggesting the attack was a form of vigilante justice. Several comments highlighted the failure of bystanders to intervene promptly.

Anime convention organizers issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to creating a safe space for all attendees, particularly minors. They reiterated that Yee had been banned and said they are cooperating fully with police. The broader Singaporean online community has been debating issues of free speech, accountability and the limits of public confrontation.

Broader Context of the Case

Amos Yee's return to Singapore in March 2026 after deportation from the United States renewed public interest in his story. His history of provocative content, legal troubles and convictions for sexual offenses have made him a polarizing figure. The latest incident at Suntec City adds another layer to his controversial public life and raises questions about how society handles individuals with such backgrounds in public spaces.

The assault also highlights ongoing concerns about safety at public events, particularly those attracting young audiences. Convention organizers across Singapore may review their security protocols and banning procedures in light of this event.

As police investigations continue, authorities have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any additional footage or information. The case remains active, and further updates are expected as forensic and witness statements are reviewed.

For now, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the deep divisions and strong emotions surrounding high-profile controversial figures in Singapore. Whether the teenager's actions were spontaneous or stemmed from prior grievances may become clearer as the investigation unfolds. In the meantime, the public continues to debate the boundaries of acceptable response to individuals like Amos Yee in shared community spaces.

The Singapore Police Force has reminded the public that vigilante actions are unacceptable and that all disputes should be handled through legal channels. As the investigation proceeds, both the victim and the suspect will be subject to due process under the law.