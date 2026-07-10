Rory McIlroy Fires Opening-Round 65 at Scottish Open, Hints He Won't Play Into His Late 40s

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Rory McIlroy opened the Genesis Scottish Open with a five-under 65 on Thursday to share the early lead, but it was his candid comments about his long-term future on tour that drew nearly as much attention heading into next week's Open Championship.

The six-time major champion carded an eagle and five birdies at The Renaissance Club, finishing his round tied atop the leaderboard with Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay and Bernd Wiesberger. McIlroy's strong start continued a pattern of solid opening rounds despite a deliberately reduced playing schedule this season, as he builds toward the year's final major at Royal Birkdale.

Speaking after his round, McIlroy reflected on his motivation in the aftermath of completing the career Grand Slam last year and addressed whether he envisions himself competing on tour for another decade. Asked with a smile whether he now has 10 more years of what was framed as "freewheeling" golf ahead of him following the milestone, McIlroy responded with a laugh. "A decade? Well, we'll see," he said, a response that suggested he does not necessarily see himself still playing professionally into his late 40s, even as he emphasized he has plenty left he wants to accomplish before considering stepping away from competitive golf.

McIlroy described the sense of freedom that has come with completing the Grand Slam, while cautioning against complacency. "It's a very liberating feeling, but I can't get complacent," he said. "I still need to set goals, I still... Scottie talked about it at Shinnecock, if he were to win the Grand Slam the goalposts move and you figure out what else you want to do." He went on to explain that reaching one of golf's most significant milestones had not fundamentally changed his broader outlook on his career. "I said this a few times, I said I felt like the Grand Slam was the destination, it wasn't. It's a continuous journey, it's a journey until you decide you want to step off and do something else," McIlroy said. "As long as I'm on this journey there will always be goals to achieve."

Beyond his comments on retirement, McIlroy also discussed the benefits of the lighter tournament schedule he has adopted this season, explaining that the additional time away from competition has improved both his golf and his personal life. "The benefits are seeing my family more," McIlroy said. "Feeling like I have a bit more balance in my life." He added that playing fewer events has not hurt his ability to start tournaments sharply. "I feel like even though I have played pretty sparsely over the past few months, the starts of my tournaments have all been really good," he said. "So it's not like I'm coming in and starting slow, and the little bit of extra practice I think actually helps in some ways."

McIlroy also connected the reduced schedule to his continued motivation nearly two decades into his professional career. "I think one of the other benefits for me, like I'm nearly 20 years into this, and I need to do everything I can to keep my enthusiasm as high as possible, and playing a lighter schedule definitely does that," he said.

His opening-round performance at the Scottish Open reflected that same sense of freshness and composure. McIlroy got off to an untidy start after duffing a chip on his opening hole, but he recovered to card five birdies and an eagle en route to his 65. He also demonstrated strong short-game form throughout the round, saving par on five of the seven occasions he missed the green, including a notable bunker save on his closing hole.

McIlroy's opening round leaves him in a share of the lead alongside Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay and Bernd Wiesberger, with two-time major champion Brooks Koepka sitting one shot back at four under through the first round. The strong start gives McIlroy early momentum as he pursues a second Genesis Scottish Open title, having previously won the event in 2023, and continues his preparation for the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale next week, the final major championship of the season.

McIlroy's comments about his long-term career trajectory come at a notable moment for the 36-year-old, who completed golf's career Grand Slam last year, joining a small group of players in the sport's history to have won all four major championships. That achievement removed what had long been considered the central unresolved goal of his career, prompting renewed public interest in how McIlroy views his remaining years on tour and what specific accomplishments might continue to drive him going forward.

While McIlroy stopped short of offering a specific retirement date or timeline, his response to the decade-long framing suggested a more measured outlook on his remaining competitive years compared with earlier stages of his career, when he had spoken more directly about long-term ambitions tied to chasing the Grand Slam. His emphasis on maintaining enthusiasm through a lighter schedule, along with his repeated framing of his career as an ongoing journey rather than a fixed set of remaining targets, indicates a shift toward prioritizing sustainability and enjoyment of the game over a rigid long-term plan.

With the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open set for Friday, McIlroy will look to build on his strong start as he continues preparations for Royal Birkdale, where he will aim to add to his major championship total even as he continues to weigh, by his own account, how much longer that pursuit will remain part of his professional journey.