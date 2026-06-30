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Former NFL running back Chris Johnson revealed Monday that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the progressive and currently incurable neurological disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, sharing the news in an emotional interview on "Good Morning America."

Johnson, 40, told ABC's Michael Strahan that he received the diagnosis last year, at age 39, after first noticing weakness in his right hand. At the time, he said, he was in the prime of his life, working out daily and spending time with his wife, Brittany, and their four children. Johnson appeared on the program using a speech-generating device controlled by his eyes, a sign of just how quickly the disease has progressed since his diagnosis.

"I want people to know that I'm still me," Johnson said.

Johnson, nicknamed "CJ2K" during his playing career, became one of the NFL's most explosive offensive weapons during his time with the Tennessee Titans. A first-round pick out of East Carolina in the 2008 NFL Draft, he rushed for 2,006 yards during the 2009 season, a total that still ranks among the handful of single-season totals in league history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark. That same year, he set the NFL's single-season record for yards from scrimmage with 2,509 and was named the league's Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Pro. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and finished his career with 1,742 carries, 7,965 yards and 58 touchdowns across 95 games with the Titans alone, before later playing for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals and retiring in November 2018.

According to Johnson, the path to his diagnosis began with subtle changes that were easy to dismiss given his football background. His wife, Brittany, initially assumed the symptoms were tied to the physical toll of his playing career rather than anything more serious.

"I thought because of football and, you know, his career, that it had to be something with that," Brittany said.

After multiple rounds of medical testing, doctors ultimately delivered the diagnosis the couple had feared. Johnson said his medical team told him about a medication that might extend his life by a few months before advising the family to get their affairs in order, a moment he described as difficult to process. According to his doctors, Johnson has sporadic ALS, the most common form of the disease, accounting for roughly 90% of all cases and occurring in people with no known family history or identifiable genetic cause.

ALS attacks nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, gradually severing the connection between the brain and the body's muscles. The disease progressively robs patients of their ability to move, speak, swallow and, eventually, breathe. According to the National Institutes of Health, most people with ALS die from respiratory failure within three to five years of symptoms first appearing, though roughly one in 10 patients live 10 years or longer. There is currently no cure, though some treatments can slow the disease's progression and help maintain quality of life for those living with it.

Johnson is being treated by Dr. Merit Cudkowicz, a neurologist at the Mass General Brigham Neuroscience Institute who also worked with actor Eric Dane before Dane's death from ALS earlier this year. Johnson said he and his family reached out to Cudkowicz after watching her discuss Dane's case in an earlier television interview. In addition to standard ALS medications, taken multiple times a month to help slow the illness's progression, Johnson has participated in a clinical trial focused on reducing inflammation, a treatment he credits with helping manage his condition.

Despite that care, the disease has advanced faster than Johnson initially expected. He now communicates primarily through a speech-generating device that tracks his eye movements, with the device programmed to replicate the sound of his own voice based on recordings made before he lost the ability to speak naturally.

"It's continued to progress much faster than I ever imagined," Johnson said.

Johnson described in stark terms how quickly his physical capabilities have changed, noting that just over a year ago he was able to lift his 7-year-old daughter so she could blow out the candles on her birthday cake, something he can no longer do today. Even as his body has changed dramatically, he was emphatic that his sense of self has not.

Brittany Johnson, who appeared alongside her husband during the interview, described the emotional toll the diagnosis took on the family, particularly given the couple's four young children. She said she initially struggled to process the news and held onto hope that doctors might be wrong, even as the family has tried to remain hopeful that a medical breakthrough could eventually emerge.

Johnson said he made the decision to share his diagnosis publicly in hopes that his story might help others. He said that if speaking out helps even one person receive a diagnosis sooner, inspires additional research into the disease, or offers hope to another family facing a similar situation, then going public was worth it.

Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk released a statement following Johnson's announcement, expressing the organization's support for its former star.

"Some people leave a mark on an organization that you just can't put into words," Strunk said.

Beyond his football career, Johnson has remained closely connected to the Titans organization and the Nashville community in the years since his retirement, including hosting a podcast called "Smash & Dash" with former teammate LenDale White and pursuing an interest in NFL scouting, having attended the league's Scout School at the Senior Bowl and mentored young running backs. Johnson signed a ceremonial one-day contract with the Titans in 2019 specifically so he could retire as a member of the organization where he spent the majority of his career.

As word of his diagnosis spread Monday, messages of support poured in from across the football world, including from the New York Jets organization and the NFL Players Association, underscoring the wide reach Johnson built during a decade-long NFL career defined by speed, explosiveness and a record-setting season that remains etched into league history nearly two decades later.