San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made an appearance at the team's opening training camp practice Sunday, watching from the sideline for roughly 30 minutes as he continues recovering from significant injuries sustained in a car crash near his Northern California home earlier this month.

A serious accident with a long list of injuries

Shanahan suffered a broken nose, three broken ribs, a broken hand and a severe concussion, along with more than 40 stitches to his face, in a two-car collision on the evening of July 14 near Palo Alto's Stanford Shopping Center, according to multiple reports. Shanahan collided with an SUV; the other driver was not injured, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Nick Wagoner. Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, and no citations were issued to either driver.

Palo Alto police Lt. Nicholas Martinez confirmed both drivers were cooperative with responding officers, though the department declined to specify what caused the collision or assign fault. "We do not release information regarding the cause of the collision," Martinez said, citing the department's standard procedures for such cases. Paramedics transported Shanahan to a local hospital following the crash, where he remained for much of the night before being released.

The team confirms the injuries publicly

The 49ers publicly confirmed the crash and Shanahan's injuries in a statement released Saturday morning, ahead of general manager John Lynch's opening training camp press conference. The team said Shanahan sustained non-life-threatening injuries and would "participate in team activities on a limited basis" while he recovers, adding that both Shanahan and the organization wanted to thank the first responders involved in the incident. The statement confirmed that assistant head coach and offensive line coach Chris Foerster, along with the team's coordinators, would assume head coaching responsibilities during Shanahan's recovery.

Lynch addresses the recovery timeline

Speaking to reporters Saturday, Lynch confirmed Shanahan's concussion and broken ribs and nose, though he did not initially mention the hand injury. He said the team expects Shanahan to be ready to coach the 49ers' Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10 in Melbourne, Australia, though Shanahan will remain in a concussion recovery process similar to the protocol used for players until doctors clear him for full coaching duties. "He did suffer a concussion in the accident, has some lingering effects from that concussion," Lynch said, adding that while the team doesn't have a formal concussion protocol specifically designed for coaching staff, using the player protocol as a model has proven helpful. Lynch expressed confidence that Shanahan's recovery would progress well ahead of the season opener, telling reporters, "I think the expectation is that long before that, he'll be better."

A collective effort in Shanahan's absence

With training camp underway, a four-person coaching group is sharing head coaching responsibilities in Shanahan's absence. Foerster is expected to serve as the de facto sideline head coach during the team's three preseason games, scheduled for Aug. 14 against the Tennessee Titans, Aug. 21 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and Aug. 28 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He will be supported by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak and special teams coordinator Brant Boyer as the group collectively leads the team through camp and the preseason schedule. Lynch expressed confidence in that arrangement during his press conference, saying the team's internal culture would carry it through the transition and that Foerster was well equipped to handle the added responsibility, even as the effort remains a shared one among the coaching staff.

Shanahan shows up anyway

Despite being sidelined from full coaching duties, Shanahan couldn't stay away from the team's first camp practice Sunday. He stood alongside Lynch, positioned behind the secondary, and watched most of the team's 11-on-11 drills before stepping away after about 30 minutes. Veteran left tackle Trent Williams said he wasn't surprised to see his head coach on the field despite the recommendation to rest. "I knew it would be tough to keep him away from there," Williams told reporters after practice, adding that Shanahan isn't the type of person who finds it easy to sit out and let others handle things.

Star linebacker Fred Warner offered a similarly light-hearted reaction to Shanahan's appearance, telling reporters simply, "I know he couldn't stay away." Williams also reflected on how he first learned about Shanahan's accident, saying he found out through social media Saturday rather than receiving a more alarming phone call, which he said made processing the news somewhat easier once he understood Shanahan was going to be okay.

Support from around the league

Shanahan has also received well wishes from coaching colleagues around the NFL. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, who worked alongside Shanahan as an assistant coach in Washington earlier in both of their careers, said he had spoken with Shanahan directly since the accident. McVay praised his fellow NFC West coach's outlook on the situation and expressed hope for a smooth recovery, while noting how relieved he was that the crash hadn't resulted in a worse outcome.

With training camp now underway and the 49ers working through a three-game preseason slate in August, all eyes will remain on Shanahan's recovery timeline heading into the team's season opener against the Rams in Australia. Lynch has said the team will continue to prioritize a full and proper recovery over any specific date, following medical guidance similar to the protocol used for players who suffer concussions. Whether Shanahan is able to return to full coaching duties before the preseason games begin, during the preseason itself, or closer to the regular-season opener remains uncertain, though both Lynch and Shanahan's teammates have expressed optimism that he will be ready when the 49ers open their season in Melbourne on Sept. 10.