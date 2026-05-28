CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Chesterfield Township police have released body camera video showing the arrest of Kimberly Anne Mathers, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, following a single-vehicle crash and field sobriety tests that indicated she was driving while intoxicated.

Mathers, 51, was arrested on May 14 after officers responded to a crash in the township. The footage captures her interaction with police, including admission of drinking earlier in the day, failed sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test result showing a blood alcohol concentration of 0.20 — nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 in Michigan.

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No injuries were reported in the incident. Mathers was booked into the Macomb County Jail and later released pending further proceedings.

In the released video, an officer approaches Mathers at the scene and asks if anyone was hurt. She responds "No" and describes swerving to avoid an oncoming truck with high beams before clipping a parked car in her new vehicle.

"You're slurring really bad," the officer says in the footage.

Mathers acknowledged drinking earlier but stated it was not recent. Officers then administered field sobriety tests, including a horizontal gaze nystagmus test, before conducting a preliminary breath test.

After reviewing the results, the officer informed Mathers she was over the legal limit. "Unfortunately, I have to place you under arrest," the officer says. "You made a mistake tonight. It sucks, but we got to get through."

Recent Legal Troubles

The May 14 arrest occurred just days after Mathers entered a no-contest plea on May 11 in a separate hit-and-run case. That incident took place on February 16 when she was driving a white Range Rover that struck a parked silver Dodge Ram pickup truck in New Baltimore.

Police reported the truck was pushed approximately 50 feet from its original position. Mathers faced charges of operating while impaired and failure to stop after a collision, both misdemeanors. She pleaded no contest to both counts during her arraignment in 42-2 District Court.

Mathers is scheduled for sentencing on June 17 at 9 a.m. in the same court. Potential penalties for the earlier charges include up to 93 days in jail for the impaired driving count.

Background on High-Profile Relationship

Mathers and Marshall Mathers, known professionally as Eminem, share a long and highly publicized history. The couple first married in 1999, divorced in 2001, remarried in 2006 and divorced again later that year. They share a daughter, Hailie Jade, born in 1995.

Their relationship has been the subject of numerous Eminem songs, including tracks that openly reference their turbulent past. Despite the public nature of their personal struggles, both have largely maintained separate lives in recent years, with Mathers living in the Chesterfield area.

Eminem has not publicly commented on the latest incident involving his ex-wife.

Community and Legal Context

Chesterfield Township, located in Macomb County north of Detroit, is a suburban community where such incidents draw significant local attention, particularly when involving high-profile individuals.

Michigan law treats driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher as operating while intoxicated, with enhanced penalties for higher levels. A reading of 0.20 typically results in additional charges and mandatory penalties, including possible license suspension and alcohol education programs.

The release of body camera footage aligns with growing transparency practices among Michigan law enforcement agencies. Departments increasingly provide video records in cases of public interest while protecting privacy and investigation integrity.

Broader Implications

Cases involving repeat impaired driving highlight ongoing challenges with alcohol-related traffic safety. According to national statistics, drunk driving continues to cause thousands of fatalities annually despite enforcement efforts and public awareness campaigns.

Mathers' situation also draws attention to the personal struggles faced by individuals connected to celebrities. Public scrutiny can intensify during legal proceedings, adding pressure during already difficult circumstances.

Local authorities have not released additional details about potential further charges related to the May 14 crash. Court records will likely provide updates following the June sentencing hearing in the earlier case.

Residents in the Chesterfield area expressed mixed reactions to the news, with some expressing sympathy for Mathers' challenges while others emphasized the importance of road safety.

The release of the bodycam video provides a factual record of events on May 14. It shows officers maintaining professional conduct while addressing the situation, consistent with department training protocols for impaired driving investigations.

As the legal process continues, Mathers faces potential consequences in both pending cases. Michigan courts typically consider prior offenses when determining sentencing, which could influence outcomes in the June hearing.

Eminem, one of the best-selling recording artists of all time, has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent years while occasionally releasing new music and appearing at major events. His daughter Hailie has built her own public presence through social media and podcasting.

The intersection of celebrity, personal struggles and legal issues continues to captivate public interest. However, authorities stress that each case is handled according to standard procedures regardless of an individual's connections.

Police have urged anyone with information about either incident to come forward, though both appear self-contained based on available evidence.

The body camera footage, now publicly available, serves as primary documentation of the arrest process. It captures the sequence from initial contact through sobriety testing and eventual arrest, providing transparency into how officers handled the situation.

Legal experts note that such videos often play significant roles in court proceedings, offering objective evidence of an individual's condition and interactions with law enforcement.

As Mathers navigates these recent legal challenges, the cases underscore the serious nature of impaired driving and its potential consequences. Michigan continues efforts to reduce alcohol-related crashes through enforcement, education and treatment programs.

Further updates are expected as court dates approach and any additional charges are formalized. The community watches closely as the judicial process unfolds in this high-profile matter.