Erika Jayne Settles $25 Million Lawsuit Tied to Girardi Keese Bankruptcy Case

LOS ANGELES — Erika Jayne settled a $25 million civil lawsuit filed by the trustee for her estranged husband Tom Girardi's bankrupt law firm just before the case was set to go to trial, according to court records from the United States Central District of California.

The settlement, reached on or around May 22, 2026, resulted in all pending motions and hearing dates being vacated and taken off calendar. The settlement amount was not disclosed in court filings.

The lawsuit stemmed from the 2020 involuntary bankruptcy of Girardi Keese, the prominent personal injury law firm once led by Tom Girardi. The trustee accused Jayne of using more than $25 million from the firm for personal expenses through her company EJ Global. Jayne has long denied the allegations and has not been criminally charged in the matter.

Background on the Case

The legal battle began in 2021 when the trustee sued Jayne. Prosecutors previously alleged that Tom Girardi operated Girardi Keese like a Ponzi scheme from 2010 to 2020, providing false information to clients about payments. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California claimed Girardi diverted tens of millions of dollars to illegitimate expenses, including more than $25 million to Jayne's company.

A jury convicted Girardi on four counts of wire fraud. He was sentenced to more than seven years in prison and began serving his sentence in July 2025. He was also ordered to pay $2,310,247 in restitution and a $35,000 fine.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said at the time of sentencing, "This self-proclaimed 'champion of justice' was nothing more than a thief and a liar who conned his vulnerable clients out of the millions of dollars."

Jayne and Girardi's Relationship

Erika Jayne, 54, a star on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," met Tom Girardi in 1998. They were married for 21 years until Jayne announced their separation in November 2020, shortly before news of Girardi's legal troubles emerged. The couple's split was described in court documents as part of allegations of a "sham" divorce to shield assets.

Girardi, 86, was a well-known attorney who led the 1993 groundwater contamination lawsuit against Pacific Gas & Electric that inspired the 2000 film "Erin Brockovich."

Jayne's Recent Comments

Jayne addressed the ongoing lawsuit during part one of the "RHOBH" Season 15 reunion. She said, "You can file for bankruptcy, or you can fight it out in court. You can go to trial, you can cut a deal, you can die in the streets. I have no idea."

The reality star has maintained that she was unaware of the extent of Girardi's alleged misconduct during their marriage. She has continued filming and promoting projects while navigating the legal proceedings.

Current Status

With the settlement, the civil case against Jayne has concluded. The resolution comes more than five years after the initial bankruptcy filing and four years after the trustee filed suit. No further court dates are scheduled in the matter.

Girardi remains incarcerated in a Los Angeles prison. His conviction and sentencing concluded the criminal case against him related to the law firm's operations.

Broader Context

The case drew significant public attention due to Jayne's high-profile status on Bravo's reality television franchise and Girardi's former prominence in legal circles. The developments highlighted issues involving high-net-worth divorces, law firm bankruptcies and allegations of asset diversion.

Jayne has continued her entertainment career throughout the legal process. She has released music, made television appearances and participated in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunions while addressing aspects of the case on camera.

The settlement avoids a public trial that was expected to examine financial transactions between Girardi Keese and Jayne's businesses. Details of the agreement, including any payment terms, remain confidential under the terms typically associated with such resolutions.

Timeline of Key Events

1998: Jayne and Girardi meet and later marry.

2010-2020: Period during which prosecutors alleged Girardi operated the firm improperly.

November 2020: Jayne announces separation.

2020: Involuntary bankruptcy filing for Girardi Keese.

2021: Trustee sues Jayne for alleged misuse of $25 million.

2025: Girardi convicted and sentenced to prison.

May 2026: Civil lawsuit against Jayne settled before trial.

The resolution marks the end of the high-profile civil litigation tied to one of Los Angeles' most prominent legal scandals in recent years. Jayne's representatives have not issued additional public statements beyond her reunion comments following the settlement.