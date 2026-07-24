Free agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill said in a new rehabilitation video posted Wednesday that he still lacks strength in his surgically repaired left leg, roughly 10 months after suffering a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments that ended his 2025 season and, so far, kept him off any NFL roster.

Hill, 32, shared the update in a video posted to his YouTube channel, offering fans and prospective teams their most direct look yet at where his recovery stands as NFL training camps begin opening around the league this week.

What Hill said about his recovery

Hill described his current physical state in blunt terms. "So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries," Hill said in the video. "My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it's one day at a time."

He detailed the specific rehabilitation work he has been doing to rebuild strength in the injured leg. "I've been activating the quads, the glutes, the hamstrings, the calves. I've been doing all the stability work, all the mobility work I need to get my knee back right," Hill said. Despite the lack of power he described, Hill struck an optimistic tone about his overall progress, declining to commit to a specific timetable for a return. "I ain't going to tell you what my timeline is, but timeline looking real good right now, man," he said.

How the injury happened

Hill dislocated and tore multiple ligaments in his left knee, including his ACL and LCL, during the Miami Dolphins' 27-21 win over the New York Jets on Sept. 29, 2025. He underwent surgery the following day and later had an additional procedure on his LCL this past February. Hill said doctors initially told him he "might not be able to walk again" following the injury, underscoring the severity of the damage even as he now works to regain strength and mobility.

In the video, Hill is shown performing a range of exercises as part of his rehabilitation, including work in a swimming pool, resistance band training, and some light running and jumping on turf and a basketball court, activities that suggest continued progress even as he says explosive power in the leg has not yet returned.

A free agent since February

Miami released Hill in February after four seasons with the franchise, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. He had appeared in just four games during the 2025 season before the injury, recording 21 catches for 265 yards and one touchdown. As of this week, no team has signed Hill, and there has been no strong indication throughout the offseason that any franchise is close to doing so, given the uncertainty surrounding his recovery timeline and long-term explosiveness following such a severe injury.

Medical experts following Hill's situation have offered a cautious outlook on his prospects for a full return to his prior form. Dr. David Chao, founder of Sports Injury Central and a former team physician for the San Diego Chargers, noted the severity of the type of injury Hill suffered when assessing his outlook, pointing to the case of NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who missed a year and a half after dislocating his knee. Chao noted that Hill's injury involved more than just a torn ACL, reflecting the broader ligament damage that has complicated his recovery.

A decorated career, now in question

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Hill enters this uncertain stretch of his career as one of the most accomplished wide receivers of his generation. Since entering the NFL in 2016, he ranks second among all wide receivers in career receiving yards with 11,363, third in touchdowns with 83, and fifth in receptions with 819. He has earned eight Pro Bowl selections and was named First Team All-Pro five times across his 10 NFL seasons split between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins. Hill also won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs during the 2019 season.

His best individual season came in 2023, his second year in Miami, when he led the entire NFL in both receiving yards, with 1,799, and receiving touchdowns, with 13, cementing his reputation as one of the league's most explosive offensive weapons before last season's injury.

A message of gratitude

Hill closed his video update by thanking the medical staff who have supported him throughout his recovery process. "Shout out to all the doctors I've seen. Shout out to the Miami Dolphins training crew," he said. "They've been great. Everybody has been great throughout this process."

With NFL teams beginning to report for training camp this week, Hill's continued free agency, and the uncertainty surrounding when, or whether, he will regain the explosive speed that defined his career, leaves his football future genuinely in question heading into the 2026 season. While Hill's own comments suggest cautious optimism about his overall trajectory, his acknowledgment that he still lacks power in his surgically repaired leg 10 months post-injury indicates that any potential return to an NFL roster, let alone a return to his prior level of play, remains, by his own account, still some distance away.